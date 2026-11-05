JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere Extends at American Conservatory Theater

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American Conservatory Theater's West Coast premiere of Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor Is the Villain, the coming-of-age play that became one of Broadway's breakout hits of 2025, has been extended through Sunday, December 13 at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco). Performances begin Thursday, November 12. Tickets for all performances are available by calling the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or visiting act-sf.org/villain.

To celebrate the production, A.C.T. will host a “Spirit Day Series,” featuring a series of special events and activities throughout the engagement. Spirit Week was a legendary part of John Proctor Is the Villain on Broadway—and A.C.T. is bringing that energy to San Francisco.

Thursday, November 12 (First Preview)

The first 300 audience members will receive an exclusive commemorative “I Saw It First” tote bag. Additionally, A.C.T. will launch a “Take a Banned Book, Leave a Banned Book” exchange in the theater lobby that will be available throughout the run, celebrating reading as an act of revolution and fostering community among audiences.

Saturday, November 21

A.C.T.'s Education & Community Programs department will host a Teen Matinee followed by a panel titled “Wait! Who's the Villain? – Centering Young Voices” featuring local teens in conversation about the show. The first 200 teens to arrive at the theater for the show will receive complimentary “Coven” friendship bracelets. For more information about the panel, email education@act-sf.org.

Tuesday, December 1

A.C.T.'s Tasting Night becomes “Coven Night Out,” featuring complimentary tastings from St. George Spirits for guests ages 21 and older beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Fred's Bar, ahead of the 6:30 p.m. performance. After the show, A.C.T. hosts a costume contest onstage for audience members, including prizes for different categories: witchiest outfit, personify your feminine rage, and Puritan chic.

Wednesday, December 9

Humphry Slocombe will be on site for “I Scream” Night, giving out complimentary scoops to the first 200 attendees. Communal rage never tasted so good!

Saturday, December 5

Before the 2 p.m. show, movement director Natalie Greene will lead a free, high-energy workshop with a unique look at how the show's dance was created. Participants will learn actual choreography from the show, then experience the collaborative process the actors used to build their own moves.

In a one-stoplight town in Georgia, in a high school AP English class, five young women begin questioning the stories and the heroes they've been taught to believe in, against a soundtrack of pop music and fury. As their class dissects a canonical work of literature, the parallels between the play and their own lives become uncomfortably real, and they begin to re-examine who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process.

John Proctor Is the Villain made its Broadway debut at the Booth Theatre in 2025, where its acclaimed run was extended three times. The production received seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Play, and also received the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Play. Following its San Francisco engagement, this new production will travel to Seattle Rep and Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

The cast of John Proctor Is the Villain includes (in alphabetical order): Ameer Ali (Mason Adams), Stevie Allen (Ivy Watkins), Lilla Crawford (Shelby Holcomb), Varinique “V” Davis (Nell Shaw), Olivia Finkelstein (Beth Powell), Kyle Harris (Carter Smith), Mario Houle (Lee Turner), Kaylee Kaneshiro (Raelynn Nix), and Erika Vetter (Bailey Gallagher). Understudies include Emma Gardner, Adam Magill, Allie Pratt, Nicholas René Rodriguez, and Sharon Shao.

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