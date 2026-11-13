Interview: Eugene Brancoveanu of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Opera San Jose

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L to R: Shanley Horvitz as Golde, Eugene Brancoveanu as Tevye and Melissa Sondhi as Hodel

in Fiddler on the Roof at Opera San José (photo by Joe Mazza)

Baritone Eugene Brancoveanu is a Tony Award-winning opera singer, and no, that’s not a contradiction in terms. He won the Tony for his performance as Marcello in Baz Luhrman’s spectacular production of La Bohème, which lucky Bay Area folk got to see in its pre-Broadway engagement at the Curran Theatre back in 2002. So there is some delicious irony that this European born and bred opera star is back in the Bay Area, this time doing an American musical performed by an opera company. Beginning November 15th, he will take on the iconic role of Tevye in Opera San José’s new production of the all-time classic Fiddler on the Roof. The show’s themes of shifting cultural norms, displacement, systemic violence and antisemitism have hardly lost their currency since the piece was written over sixty years ago.

Brancoveanu’s career has taken him all over the world these last couple of decades, including appearances at the Salzburg music festival, Berlin opera, Piccola Scala di Milano, Tokyo Opera House, Montreal Opera and Opera Theater of Tel Aviv. His long-lasting collaboration with Michael Tilson Thomas saw him sing the lead role in The Thomashefskys, which toured across the country and was recorded for PBS. He also has a rich history right here in the Bay Area, which he has made his artistic home. His many acclaimed performances with Opera San José, including Escamillo in Carmen and Leporello in Don Giovanni, led to his being named Resident Artist Emeritus.

I caught up with him last week by phone just minutes before he was headed into rehearsal for the day. We talked about his early love of musical theater as a kid growing up in Germany, how the demands of musical theater differ from those of opera, how he intends to put his own mark on the role of Tevye, and what it was like to perform opposite Patti LuPone. Speaking to him, I was struck by his easygoing, whimsical humor and his seductively resonant speaking voice that retains a beguilingly faint continental lilt. The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

I believe you were born in Romania?

Yes – born in Romania, grew up in Germany, married to a South Korean, kids are American - and if I can believe my cat’s meow, she’s from Egypt, so… [laughs]

Baritone Eugene Brancoveanu (photo courtesy of Opera San José)

How were you first introduced to musical theater?

Well, there was always music at our house, my dad did being a pianist and astrophysicist (he did many things). So it was something the parents did, but I was too cool for school and headed in the direction of maybe becoming an athlete through cycling or tennis.

But then one night, my mother was watching a live broadcast of The Phantom of the Opera on TV, and those fabulous chords from the overture [sings them] were ringing through our living room and I could not help but be drawn to it, like a moth to a flame. My mother saw my reaction after we watched that short clip, the famous duet between Phantom and Christine, and asked “Do you want to hear the rest?” And I said, “Who do I have to kill?” [laughs] And she said, “I have the tape downstairs.”

This was the early 90s when people still had tapes and so I ran downstairs, picked the tape up and all night I listened to that tape again and again, not even knowing what I was listening to. And this is, mind you, Phantom of the Opera in German, so Das Phantom der Oper, sung by Peter Hoffmann and Anna Maria Kaufmann who are real opera singers. So right from the get-go, I wasn’t listening to Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman, but bonafide opera singers and full orchestral sound, so this just swept me over and I realized I had to be somehow part of it. And then seeing Les Misérables for the first time sealed the deal – hook, line and sinker.

When I interviewed Opera San José’s artistic director, Shawna Lucey, last spring, she mentioned one of the reasons she’d programmed Fiddler was because you’d make a perfect Tevye. Is this a role you’ve long wanted to play?

When she asked me – I remember it exactly. I could feel hundreds of butterflies in my stomach. I gave her the biggest embrace and lit up from the inside out. Cause it is up there with getting to play the Phantom or the Hunchback of Notre Dame. It’s a colossal, colossal challenge and such a tour de force to embody and wrap your mind around. I’ve been spending quite a bit of time the last seven to eight months trying to hop into that skin of this character, and obviously I’m very aware of the gigantic shadow that Topol’s iconic performance is casting.

In many regards, I’m just trying to let it be as fresh as possible on a day-to-day basis, so I find the biggest challenge is to constantly renew, to not become too indulgent, which is of course the 101 of acting. But because as Tevye you are constantly serving so many palettes, between the familiar, the larger political situations that are happening, the historical situation – and yet, Tevye is a milkman. His universe revolves around five blocks in his village that he visits every day as he tends to his lovely cows, and then his wife and five daughters.

As an opera singer, does it feel very different doing a musical?

Well, musical theater was my first love, and I’ve had quite a few forays into that world with, for example, Phantom of the Opera and also a lot of tours of The Fantasticks. It was really musical theater that got me onto the stage, and only by the time I turned 19-20 had I decided to become an opera singer full-time. I have always had a very cineastic and playful approach to any of the roles I play, whether it’s in opera or regular drama or musical theater, so it all becomes one large stew for me.

The only difference I find is the vocal requirement it takes to make your voice project through the spoken scenes. They have to match on a much more refined level the necessities of being able to be heard in the hall. Being mic’d, it can’t sound too tinny, cause if you crank up the sensitivity on the microphone because you choose to almost whisper a line, that can become somewhat discombobulating for the audience, as if somebody is holding a speaker to your ear at a drive-in cinema.

You mentioned Topol’s film performance. Do you have any favorite Tevyes that you’ve seen onstage?

Well, Topol did also it onstage so I watched that as well and found his stage version quite different than the movie version. Of course, Zero Mostel is one of the most iconic ones and then also Alfred Molina about 22 years ago. He and I were on Broadway at the same time, and I would run into him at the Tony Award luncheons and some of the Broadway Cares benefits that we would do. You end up rubbing shoulders with absolute giants of the theater world, and you get into the slipstream and learn so much just from listening to what their process is. I am a shameless interviewer, so I would just walk up to these wonderful people and say, “How do you deal with a sense of insecurity and doubt?” Almost uniformly the answer was that it becomes fuel, they tap into it, and they actually relish in that sensation. I couldn’t help but make an equation to high-level athletes who don’t experience muscular fatigue the same way us mortals do. They observe it as a level of information. They say, “Oh, I must be pushing at the right level because my legs are begging me to stop.”

That reminds me of when I saw Patti LuPone being interviewed while she was doing a staged concert version of Sweeney Todd with the San Francisco Symphony. She said that as a musical theater performer you develop certain muscles and once you’ve developed them you want to use them.

Mm-hmm, that’s right. I had the good fortune of working with her briefly. She was singing Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, in that wonderful production where they all were playing their own instruments onstage. And at very short notice, one of her colleagues who was supposed to sing “A Little Priest” dropped out, and I was asked to sing it with her. So I had the good fortune to spend a lovely afternoon with her, and just experiencing her was amazing. She’s a true, absolute force of nature, and to experience that energy that she would put into every single word?! She’s one of the marvelous artists that don’t require a high note to impress, and I find that to be a universal trait with the people that I admire the most.

Eugene Brancoveanu plays Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof

at Opera San José (photo by Joe Mazza)

The role of Tevye wasn’t written for a classically trained singer, so you don’t have a big aria where you can really impress with your vocalism as you would in opera. How are you finding the places to really make it your own?

My voice teacher, Neil Semer, always reminded me over the past 28 years that I’ve worked with him that, especially because of my Romanian background, my voice tends to want to favor the darker, more resonant palette, so to speak, so I already have to balance out my voice in maintaining clarity of speech and an efficient airstream. With Fiddler on the Roof, because the tessitura is so comfortable, it has to be just an unaffected way of speaking on pitch.

But then there are quite a few moments where I will be able to, you know, do my operatic duty, where I can wave my baritonal flag high and unleash the beast within. It’ll become noticeable in about 15 to 20 moments in the opera. This is something I’ve been talking to Maestro [George] Manahan about. There are certain moments, in for example “Sabbath Prayer,” where I’m taking a little bit of liberty. And then the famous [sings] “If I were a rich man…” When he goes “ya-ta-doy-doy-doy” that is usually more in passing, I’m turning it into a little bit more “Ride of the Valkyries,” if you know what I mean. [laughs]

Are you based in the Bay Area?

Yes. Home is where the work is, but I make the Bay Area my artistic hub, so to speak, Opera San José especially. Since 2014, I’ve been doing a lot of guest productions here, and then of course my resident years, and in 2023 I was named Resident Artist Emeritus, which is something I find incredibly flattering. I’m honored to be called that. I just connect with these wonderful people here at Opera San José and the community of donors and the artistic staff. It’s like being inside this vortex that focuses creativity in a sublime way, and it’s phenomenal to be part of that.

You won a Tony Award for your performance of Marcello in Baz Luhrman’s La Bohème, which was such an interesting and ambitious experiment in bringing opera to Broadway for an extended run. What was that experience like?

Well, La Bohème on Broadway came about, as you say, as an incredibly adventurous experiment for Baz Luhrman. He had successfully brought dancing back to the big screen through Strictly Ballroom, he had successfully brought back Shakespeare through Romeo + Juliet, and then his next attempt for what he called the Red Curtain Trilogy was the musical theater through Moulin Rouge. If you look closely, the bohemian garret in which Ewan McGregor’s character is staying, that sign outside that says “L’Amour” in big red letters was a centerpiece of our set for La Bohème. Our set had the benefit that it was on a turntable and we were able, through manpower, to spin it 360.

And Baz - just the absolute audacity to put on the opera of La Bohème on Broadway in a city where it is probably performed more than anywhere else in the world. In that spirit of the adventurism and the high stakes of it all, he swept us along and we always felt that sense of urgency. He would call it “the line.” He would watch many of our performances, especially in the first six months, and we would meet afterwards and he would always say this scene and that scene we were right on the line, or we were exceeding the line, and we would always try to get to where that line was.

I learned so much from having to do La Bohème six times a week. It completely desensitized me to the holy process of performing. I learned to become an artisan with it and understand that on a day when the muses don’t kiss you, you still have to arrive and you still have to listen and you still have to fall in love with Musetta and you still have to lose your mind in Act III and you still have to fly off the balcony with rage. You owe it to the piece, you owe it to your public, you owe it to the indomitable spirit of Puccini himself to rise to the occasion.

In opera, you’re not expected to do six performances a week of the same role.

Well, with Bohème it was fortuitous because it was the right character at the right time for me, where you could perform that six times a week – if the technique is in place, if you don’t really have a life outside of that. And I didn’t. I just devoted myself like a Shaolin monk up and down those stairs. I’m just gonna perform, slay the dragon once a day and then it’s back in our little hammock and try to recover and regain as much energy as possible

You’ll soon have Tevye under your belt. Are there any other roles in the musical theater canon that you’d really love to play?

Ah, I would always love to return to Phantom. Because it’s one thing when you hear a tenor sing it and there’s a very different element of warmth and richness when you hear a baritone sing it. And Phantom has always come to me very easily. Then, of course, Javert from Les Misérables, that’s one of the all-time great roles, almost a Shakespearean villain. And also Sweeney Todd, which I almost have to categorize in the modern opera section. I really, really love that piece. Anything that Sondheim wrote, but specifically Sweeney Todd. What a fantastically tragic character, but also with quite a bit of wit, if you think about the contest and the character of Pirelli. It’s just brilliantly written.

Here’s hoping you get to play all of those roles! I would especially love to see your Sweeney because that’s one of my all-time favorite shows.

Yeah, I’ve already had conversations with a few people that I can’t name right now, but… the wheels are turning, let’s put it that way.

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Fiddler on the Roof will be performed in English with English and Spanish supertitles November 15-29, 2026 at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San José. For performance schedule or to purchase tickets, visit operasj.org or call 408-437-4450 (Monday through Friday,11:00am to 5:30pm).

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