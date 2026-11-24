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Amy Oppenheimer in Looking for Justice (In All the Wrong Places) at The Marsh [photo by David Allen]

The Marsh has an unparalleled track record of incubating solo shows that manage to be simultaneously funny, touching and thought-provoking. Sometimes they’re written and performed by acknowledged masters of the form like Brian Copeland or Marga Gomez, but quite often they’re the work of total newbies. Case in point: Amy Oppenheimer’s Looking for Justice (In All the Wrong Places). Oppenheimer is a retired judge who hadn’t set foot on a stage in over 50 years, and yet she has managed to write and star in a theater piece that is heartrending, rife with humor and thematically complex. She has crafted out of her own life experiences a story that deeply questions the meaning of justice and whether such a thing even exists – while still providing an entertaining and engaging evening of theater.

Curious to learn how she’d pulled that off, I set out to find answers. Like so many shows at The Marsh, Oppenheimer’s was developed in collaboration with and directed by David Ford, known as the guru of solo performance. So I talked to both Oppenheimer and Ford about their experience on Looking for Justice and how it gradually came together over a number of years. Ford struck me as uncommonly intuitive and empathic, a person who just has a knack for “getting” people and identifying the emotional core of their stories. Oppenheimer has a keen intelligence and dry sense of humor that cut to the chase, and I got the impression she is genuinely surprised to find herself onstage at this point in her life. The following has been condensed and combined from two separate phone conversations.

Amy Oppenheimer [photo by Scott R. Kline]

For starters, how would you describe your show, Looking for Justice, and what it’s ultimately about?

[Amy Oppenheimer] In some ways, it’s a period piece about the 60s and 70s, a time when there was a lot of political activity, especially in the Bay Area. It takes the viewer through me as a 17-year-old finding myself in a very troubling situation and dropping out of college, coming to Berkeley and finding myself as a lesbian and becoming a lawyer. It’s about how we often start out young seeing things as very clear and then they get murkier. In the end, it’s an exploration about what justice is and what it isn’t, and a continuing search for how we can find and deliver fairness as individuals and institutions.

That intrigues me because I don’t really need to see another play that just tells me things I already know, like that racism is bad or sexual assault is bad. I’m more interested in theater that makes me grapple with things.

I think that the show makes people think, because of the number of nuanced and difficult situations, and also because there are funny things and sad things. So like all what I hope is good art, you respond to it at different levels. I performed it at an international conference on discrimination and equality in Italy, and nobody laughed at my jokes. The humor is so much of a place and a time that it doesn’t have the same meaning to an international audience. So I wasn’t sure what was going on with the audience, but when I finished, people were crying. I was so moved and interested in the fact that while people might not have gotten the humor, they got the pathos. It was beautiful.

Let’s go back to the very beginning. I assume you started down the path to creating the piece by taking a class with David Ford?

Yes, I did. So he’s all to blame.

David Ford [photo by Tom Jung]

David, I think of you as this sort of “guru of solo performance,” but I don’t really understand how you work your particular magic. How would you describe what it is that you do?

[David Ford] It’s not something that is mechanical, so it can’t be easily broken down into outlines and techniques. The fundamental thing I’m thinking about or trying to help people to do is to build the relationship with the audience, such that the audience is invited into the story, to feel what that experience would feel like. The interesting thing in human beings is our strange and empathetic ways. When we hear about somebody else’s circumstances and what brings them to a certain set of choices, we often think, “Yeah, I would have done the same thing.” Or “I totally understand why you’re doing that.”

So that there’s this moment of compassion and fellow feeling. We have these dividing lines in our culture - you know, race, class, etc. I’ve worked with a lot of people who are maybe on different sides of that line from their audience, and one of the gratifying things in my work it to be able to have the audience feel a connection to and an understanding of what the performer’s going through. And I think it’s kind of thrilling for the performers to feel the audience understand what they’re talking about, what that experience was like, and put aside whatever judgments we’re inclined to make.

I assume every person on this planet has at least one interesting story to tell. But, David, do folks ever show up to your class with a story and you think, “Hmm, that one is just not really all that compelling”?

Well – that’s a complicated question. One thing that’s the hardest to work on for me is helping people find what story they’re going to tell. It’s gotta be a story that engages them, that’s gonna give them the juice to do the long hard work of creating a piece. If there is such a story in somebody’s life and when they first present it, it doesn’t sound very interesting, then it’s probably something about the way they’re telling it that isn’t bringing across why it’s central to who they are.

It’s interesting sometimes to think about different tasks that artists perform in society, and one of those tasks is report from the extremes, somebody who’s had a very extreme experience and tells what that’s like. And one of those tasks is to report from, as I was saying, different corners of our social fabric. But there’s also a lot to be said for being able to give people a sense of just what it means to live, day to day. That’s another really crucial job that artists can do, and it’s a really interesting and difficult task for the artist to find out what’s compelling about that.

Amy, did you have any prior theatrical experience, either as a playwright or performer?

I had experience as an actor – 50 years ago. That’s what I was gonna do from the time I was 10 to the time I was 20. Until I realized that I didn’t really want to be a waitress and spend my life being disappointed by not being cast. I had been #1 on the waiting list for the NYU theater school and when I didn’t get in, I said, “You know, I don’t have an ‘in,’ I didn’t get into this program. I’m going to do something else.”

So I found another career, which worked very well for me. And then about 8 years ago, I thought “Well, I didn’t have a career doing theater, but I can play with it, I can do something fun. What’s around here that I can sign up for?” I didn’t know what I was getting into. It wasn’t like I had a concept or went to a lot of solo performances.

When you showed up to that first class with David, what did you think you were in for?

Just sort of putting together a story and performing it in class and watching other people and having a good time. You do a 15-minute increment, and I had a story I’d always wanted to tell. I told it, and when I was finished, I wrote a coda about what had happened since then. This very troubling situation had happened in 1970 and it ended in a jury verdict, and then I dropped out of school, went back to Berkeley, went to law school, became a lawyer, did sexual harassment cases, became a judge, blah-blah-blah. And so I said a little about that in the coda and David said, “Well, keep writing.”

So I came back to another class and started writing from the beginning of my coming to California, what happened after what 1970. And then I came to a third class and I wrote the next part, and then I started a fourth class and COVID happened. So I was almost done but not quite, and kind of put it on the shelf for a while. My spouse had to have heart surgery right when COVID happened, too, so there was a lot else going on. But at some point, I came back to it and worked one-on-one with David. He had encouraged me to finish it and turn it into something I could perform, and I hadn’t really thought of that when I began.

David, do you have any specific memory of when Amy first showed up in your class?

Yeah. I’ve worked with lawyers before and, like most lawyers, Amy is very clear and forceful in presenting her ideas. But those ideas were likely to be in the shape of arguments, cause that’s what she knows and is good at. So it was really interesting for her to try to [take a different approach]. Like she has this scene where she’s working with a man in Appalachia who’s not being given his pension by his union and fighting his own union that he himself helped create. And you know you could talk about that and the injustice of it and argue the points of the case. But it’s much more interesting to try to remember what did you say and what did I say, and what was it like to be fresh out of law school in this place that was completely foreign to me?

So she introduces herself and he’s like “Is that a foreign name? Are you from New York?” And she’s just like “Right - I’ve stepped into a very different world where I am an unknown.” And yet they very quickly establish a rapport around thinking about why people who are supposed to be doing the right thing sometimes end up doing the wrong thing. That’s not a way she’d ever presented things in court, and she found it super exciting. Once she started getting the hang of it, she was really enjoying that way of connecting with an audience through the material.

And then there are some episodes from her life that are really, really difficult to talk about, and that was a great challenge for her to get as deep into that as the experience really demanded. But she also found that a very powerful experience for herself, in some ways appreciating what it meant to go back to some mistakes she might have made and to try to understand why that happened and eventually forgive herself. She also had just a fun time remembering what it was like to be a lesbian feminist back in the 70s and 80s.

Amy, was there a particulalr moment when you went from thinking “I’ve maybe got a few interesting stories to tell” to thinking “Hey, this is a theater piece”?

Actually, it’s a funny story. You do a class performance and so I had done three classes and right before the performance I had lunch with a friend and told her what I was up to. She said, “Oh, I know someone who takes David Ford’s classes, and you know, if he thinks you’re really good, he asks you into his Monday night class.”

Well, I had no idea what this Monday night class was. So I do the performance, and David is so engaged with what he does that he’s a little hard to read beyond that, for me anyway. I finished the performance, he looked very engaged talking to somebody and I didn’t want to interrupt so I just sort of waved goodbye to him and he said, “Oh, wait a minute.” He takes me aside and says, “I want to talk to you about my Monday night class.” And it was so funny – because I would have had no idea, but [after the lunch with my friend] I knew what that meant. So that was very encouraging.

David, what exactly is the Monday Night class?

Oh, that doesn’t exist anymore, although it kind of comes into being and then disappears. Basically, what I try to do from time to time is bring together a group of people who have been working on a project for long enough that they have a substantial part of a full-length piece. At that point, the class situation isn’t very helpful because you can’t present an hour’s worth of material and have twenty minutes of feedback and rehearsal and things like that. So every once in a while, if I have a group of people who are in that position, I might bring them together and let them support each other with much longer pieces and commit to sticking with each other through the whole development process. So the person who’s performing and writing has somebody who can be like, “Oh, yeah, when you did that a month ago, I remember you had this thing in there and I kind of miss that.”

Amy, once you’d been invited to David’s Monday night class, did you feel like you’d “made it”?

One of the things about David is he really sees the potential and the interest, the humor and the intellect, in what everybody does, and brings out the best. On the one hand, that’s wonderful and on the other hand I kept thinking, “Well, what if this is really dreck and it’s just that he’s so encouraging?” And so… hopefully it’s not. [laughs]

But it was so much fun, and I also realized I’d spent a career writing. Over those last 50 years, I hadn’t done much with my acting skills, but I had done a lot with my writing skills, and I felt pretty confident about that. So it was a wonderful mix of the things that I like to do – and he was too encouraging for me to not give it a go.

So I finished it, we workshopped it, and I substantially rewrote it. I had wonderful people come and give me feedback I really needed to hear, and it kept getting better as a result. And then he said, “Well, if you want to perform this, before you try it at The Marsh, you should do some fringe festivals.” I had heard of the fringe, but I didn’t know they were all over or that they were non-juried and you could just get in and do it. So I got into a couple of fringes where I knew people so that I could have a little bit of an audience, and that gave me a chance to get used to performing. And then David’s relationship to The Marsh gives people an opportunity to show their work there and see how that goes, which is great.

David, do you have any role in what actually gets programmed at The Marsh?

No. It’s a very peculiar setup. I do help create a lot of the work that gets put onstage there, but it seemed like very early on it was working for me to be the advocate for the performers and for Stephanie [Weisman, Founder and Artistic Director of The Marsh] to make the hard decisions of who’s ready to perform and are they going to be able to get enough bodies into the theater, how to juggle who gets extensions and things like that. I’m sometimes frustrated that she won’t give an opportunity to someone who I think deserves it, but at the same time, you know, I have a whole drawerful of t-shirts from theaters that have failed in the last 50 years – and The Marsh is still going. So I kind of feel like it’s a weird system but it’s proven itself. We got through this pandemic and are actually pretty healthy.

You work with seasoned professionals and complete beginners, so how do you make it an even Playing Field?

Well, very recently Marga Gomez just showed up in one of my classes and was like “I kinda need to check in on this.” For her next show, she really wants to have some people in front of her as she’s trying to figure out how to create it. So here’s someone everyone else bows down to as a Bay Area treasure, and I love having people with that kind of experience in a class of people who are absolute novices. Because novices are obviously going to gain something by watching somebody with skill figure out how to tell the story and draw people into it, but they’re also going to watch that person fumble and struggle in ways that might be very familiar to them, you know?

As any advanced pianist would tell you, you always have to go back to the fundamentals, you’re never too old to stop doing scales. It’s easy when you start being successful to be concerned with “I want to make sure I achieve what I did on my last show and make it even better and different.” So it’s helpful to have a reminder that the way you get there is you start from the really simple building blocks of how you create a moment, how you bring an audience into that moment, how by giving an audience a recognizable moment you’re probably giving them an opportunity to laugh, cause you know, the best laughter is laughter of recognition.

Amy Oppenheimer in Looking for Justice at The Marsh

[photo by David Allen]

Amy, what has been the most challenging part of the process for you?

The hardest thing is getting an audience. If I’m gonna give a show, I want it to sell out, I’m competitive with myself in that way. The Marsh does what they can, but there’s a lot that I have to do as well, and often the people who I really want to see it are not the people who come. I would love to have a diverse demographic, I’d love to have more young people come, so I can ask “What do you think about this? I’m almost 75, I’m looking back, but you’re looking forward. How does this impact you? What resonates and what doesn’t?”

Because I am passionate about the message, the discussion. When you put a lot into something – my spouse just published a book, a memoir of being a second-generation Holocaust survivor – and it’s not like you’re doing these things for fame or glory. You are doing them so that you can touch people and educate them and have a discussion.

Julia McNeal is credited as your performance coach. What did she bring to the project?

David suggested that. Even though he obviously gives feedback, he’s looking at the play holistically, the writing and the performing and the whole production. He thought I could benefit from having a performance coach who would really drill down into developing separate characters. I play so many different people and she helped me differentiate how does this person feel in their body, how do you make them unique and different and communicate who they are in ways that may be subtle but really come through? And that was great. I realized that I really didn’t need much help with the writing, but I did need help with the performing.

Amy, now that the run is fast approaching, how are you feeling about it? Excited? Anxious? Curious just to see how it goes? All of the above?

Oh, all of that. I did a run in Berkeley in March, so it’s my second run at The Marsh. My fear is that I’ve now exhausted everybody I know from that so I’d better make some new friends really quickly. But yeah – I am excited and anxious and all of it. And I know that once I do it, I love it. But the anticipation sometimes is more mixed.

Yeah, I think that’s called the human condition. [laughs]

Alright - now I know!

David, you’ve been at this for quite a long time. Has your approach changed at all over the years?

In some basic way, no. I don’t know why, but when I first started doing this it was like “I know what to do.” But in some other ways, things have changed. I probably have better boundaries than when I was 30. [laughs] Recently I had a panel discussion about writing about traumatic events and what it means to relive those things onstage, and how to keep yourself safe and yet also let the audience really know what those moments were like. It was really an interesting discussion cause the needs of art aren’t always the same as the needs of mental health.

Amy, has this process given you the theater bug? After Looking for Justice, do you envision yourself writing and performing another show?

I don’t, right now. I feel very happy that I did this, and I would love to perform it at more law schools, it’s a really great audience for these explorations. If somebody came up to me and said, “Hey, would you perform it here, there, everywhere, wherever,” I’d be happy to do it. But I think for now at least I’m ready to do some quieter things, more writing, more just enjoying my retirement. And I’d love to do some more theater workshops that are what I thought I was getting myself into, which is to just have fun.

Right. I think you kind of overshot your mark there. [laughs]

Yeah!

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Looking for Justice (In All the Wrong Places) plays 5:00pm Sundays, November 29 – December 13, 2026 at The Marsh San Francisco (1062 Valencia St). For tickets or more information, visit themarsh.org.

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