"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Hershey Felder to Premiere LOVE NOTES at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Performances will run January 9 - 31, 2027.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in the new year with the return of actor/pianist/writer Hershey Felder in the World Premiere of Love Notes. Set in 1853 Düsseldorf, this romantic musical play explores the deeply intertwined lives of Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, and Clara Schumann, and the passion, longing, and love that helped inspire some of the most beautiful music ever written. Felder stars as Johannes Brahms, Sally George as Clara Schumann, and Jonathan Silvestri (Hershey Felder: Rachmaninoff and the Tsar) as Robert Schumann. Love Notes will perform January 9 - 31, 2027 at Fox Theatre.
Felder has appeared in numerous productions at TheatreWorks, breaking several of the company's box office records. His previous productions include last season's world premiere of Hershey Felder: The Piano and Me, as well as Hershey Felder: Rachmaninoff and the Tsar; Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone; Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris; Our Great Tchaikovsky; Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin; Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A Paris Love Story; and Hershey Felder: Beethoven.
For this engagement, Felder will perform in Redwood City's restored 1929 Art Deco style Fox Theatre, a new venue for the Tony Award recipient company.
Set in 1853 Düsseldorf, Germany, Love Notes begins when a twenty-year-old Johannes Brahms arrives at the home of two of Germany's most celebrated musicians, Robert and Clara Schumann, carrying a letter of introduction. After hearing Brahms present his music, Robert Schumann quickly recognizes his extraordinary talent, declaring him a true genius and the heir to Beethoven. But within months, Schumann commits himself to an asylum, leaving the young Brahms to help care for the household and Schumann's children. As Brahms grows closer to Clara, their relationship develops into a lifelong emotional bond, one that would remain with him for the next forty-three years. Through a story of passion, longing, and complicated devotion, Felder brings to life the personal relationships behind the music, exploring the connections between three extraordinary artists and the enduring legacy of their work.
TheatreWorks is committed to creating an environment that is accessible for all audiences in its community. In collaboration with Gravity Access Services, TheatreWorks will offer audio description to assist patrons who are visually impaired at the performance 1:00pm Sunday, January 17 (to use audio description, patrons should pre-register at 877-662-8978 after purchasing tickets). American Sign Language interpretation will be available for the performance 7:30pm Thursday, January 21. Open captioning (a screen displaying all dialogue and a description of sound effects) will be offered for the performance 1:00pm Sunday, January 24. Assistive listening devices are offered at every performance with no advance registration required.
Love Notes features scenic concept design by Hershey Felder, dramaturgy by Jerry Patch, lighting design by Chris Rynne, sound design and production management by Erik Carstensen, video projection design by Stefano Decarli, and costume and hair design by Marysol Gabriel. The associate producer is Tammy Goberman, and the stage manager is Trevor Hay.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
School of Rock
Hillbarn Theatre (11/19-12/20) PHOTOS
|
The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
|
Live At the Orinda - 2026/2027 Concert Season
Orinda Theatre (9/22-5/23)
|
The Who's Tommy
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (11/17-11/22)
|
“Inspiración: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers”
Center for New Music (5/15-5/15)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (7/07-7/18)
|
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Theatre Rhinoceros (11/05-11/29)
|
Come From Away
Revival Hall (11/13-12/06)
|
The Death of Meyerhold
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (11/28-1/01)
|
PlayGround Twisted Holiday Festival
Potrero Stage (12/04-12/11)