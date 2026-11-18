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TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in the new year with the return of actor/pianist/writer Hershey Felder in the World Premiere of Love Notes. Set in 1853 Düsseldorf, this romantic musical play explores the deeply intertwined lives of Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, and Clara Schumann, and the passion, longing, and love that helped inspire some of the most beautiful music ever written. Felder stars as Johannes Brahms, Sally George as Clara Schumann, and Jonathan Silvestri (Hershey Felder: Rachmaninoff and the Tsar) as Robert Schumann. Love Notes will perform January 9 - 31, 2027 at Fox Theatre.

Felder has appeared in numerous productions at TheatreWorks, breaking several of the company's box office records. His previous productions include last season's world premiere of Hershey Felder: The Piano and Me, as well as Hershey Felder: Rachmaninoff and the Tsar; Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone; Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris; Our Great Tchaikovsky; Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin; Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A Paris Love Story; and Hershey Felder: Beethoven.

For this engagement, Felder will perform in Redwood City's restored 1929 Art Deco style Fox Theatre, a new venue for the Tony Award recipient company.

Set in 1853 Düsseldorf, Germany, Love Notes begins when a twenty-year-old Johannes Brahms arrives at the home of two of Germany's most celebrated musicians, Robert and Clara Schumann, carrying a letter of introduction. After hearing Brahms present his music, Robert Schumann quickly recognizes his extraordinary talent, declaring him a true genius and the heir to Beethoven. But within months, Schumann commits himself to an asylum, leaving the young Brahms to help care for the household and Schumann's children. As Brahms grows closer to Clara, their relationship develops into a lifelong emotional bond, one that would remain with him for the next forty-three years. Through a story of passion, longing, and complicated devotion, Felder brings to life the personal relationships behind the music, exploring the connections between three extraordinary artists and the enduring legacy of their work.

TheatreWorks is committed to creating an environment that is accessible for all audiences in its community. In collaboration with Gravity Access Services, TheatreWorks will offer audio description to assist patrons who are visually impaired at the performance 1:00pm Sunday, January 17 (to use audio description, patrons should pre-register at 877-662-8978 after purchasing tickets). American Sign Language interpretation will be available for the performance 7:30pm Thursday, January 21. Open captioning (a screen displaying all dialogue and a description of sound effects) will be offered for the performance 1:00pm Sunday, January 24. Assistive listening devices are offered at every performance with no advance registration required.

Love Notes features scenic concept design by Hershey Felder, dramaturgy by Jerry Patch, lighting design by Chris Rynne, sound design and production management by Erik Carstensen, video projection design by Stefano Decarli, and costume and hair design by Marysol Gabriel. The associate producer is Tammy Goberman, and the stage manager is Trevor Hay.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 15% 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 12% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 11% 4 URINETOWN Ray of Light Theatre 6% 5 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 5% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 10% 2 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 10% 3 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 10% 4 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 5% 5 A FEW GOOD MEN The Royal Underground Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Berkeley Playhouse 17% 2 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 12% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 10% 4 Berkeley Shakespeare Company 6% 5 Pacifica Spindrift Players 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 8% 2 Topher Yengbeh - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 6% 3 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 6% 4 ELLA RUTH FRANCIS - HAIRSPRAY San Francisco Playhouse 5% 5 Keli'i 'Kaos' Salvador - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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