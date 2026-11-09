Tamalpa Institute and Halprin Legacy Lab Announce Performance at SFMOMA and New Exhibition for 2027

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Tamalpa Institute and the Halprin Legacy Lab will present two distinct programs that bring Anna and Lawrence Halprin's artistic lineage into the present.

As part of San Francisco Art Week, on January 23rd, 2027, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) will present (Re)Source: A Contemporary Performance in the Halprin Lineage. Followed by The Artist Within Us All: The Halprins and Their Circle of Influence, an exhibition at Minnesota Street Project as part of the Further Triennial, running March 10 - June 10, 2027. The Artist Within Us All is connected to the inaugural Further Triennial, Around Here, uniting large-scale institutions and independent art spaces for a season of exhibitions about the Greater Bay Area's artistic past and present, spotlighting local icons and surfacing little-known histories.

(Re)Source is presented by SFMOMA with Tamalpa Institute and the Halprin Legacy Lab.

The Artist Within Us All is presented by Minnesota Street Project for the Further Triennial, in collaboration with Tamalpa Institute, the Halprin Legacy Lab and Label Curatorial.

The Artist Within Us All is made possible in part by the Graham Foundation.

About (Re)Source: A Contemporary Performance in the Halprin Lineage

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), in co-presentation with the Halprin Legacy Lab, is pleased to announce a live performance, (Re)Source: A Contemporary Performance in the Halprin Lineage. Co-directed by Daria Halprin and Ruthanna Hopper, (Re)Source is a new performance inspired by Anna Halprin's groundbreaking artistic practice and the Irving Penn photographs of her work currently on view at SFMOMA. Drawing from the historic collaboration between Anna Halprin and Bruce Conner, whose 1975 SFMOMA performance brought dance and visual imagery into radical dialogue, the work carries their spirit of experimentation into a contemporary artistic encounter.

Performed by Tamalpa-trained artists with guest artists from Tether Dance Project, (Re)Source explores the intersections of dance, visual art, embodied practice, and artistic process. Rather than restaging a historical work, it offers a living response to the scores, ideas, and sensibilities of Anna and Lawrence Halprin, an unfolding of artistic inheritance through new creation.

The program coincides with the republication of Anna Halprin: Collected Writings, edited by Ruthanna Hopper with Jeff Khonsary of New Documents and Alex Balgiu of Design Writing. Art historian and curator Laura Whitcomb of Label Curatorial will also present a talk on the artistic relationship between Anna Halprin and Bruce Conner.

Opening in March, The Artist Within Us All, curated by Ruthanna Hopper and Laura Whitcomb, explores the expansive artistic ecosystem surrounding Anna and Lawrence Halprin. Presented by Minnesota Street Project for the Further Triennial in collaboration with Tamalpa Institute and the Halprin Legacy Lab, the exhibition traces the networks of artists, composers, filmmakers, poets, and designers who shaped, and were shaped by, the Halprin world.

Through artworks, films, photographs, scores, and archival materials, the exhibition reveals a dynamic history of interdisciplinary exchange, shared experimentation, and creative influence across dance, visual art, landscape, music, and poetry. Rather than presenting a closed historical chapter, it foregrounds the Halprin work as an evolving field of artistic inquiry and possibility.

Together, these two programs affirm the Halprin legacy as a living artistic practice, continually renewed through collaboration, transmission, and the creation of new work.

Part of the inaugural Further Triennial, The Artist Within Us All: The Halprins and Their Circle of Influence joins a region-wide celebration of Northern California's rich artistic history and creative present. Running March 10 through June 10, 2027, the Triennial brings together more than 80 nonprofit arts organizations across the region to spotlight influential artists, uncover overlooked histories, and explore the unconventional ideas that have shaped Northern California's cultural identity

About Anna Halprin, the Halprin Legacy Lab, and the Halprin Lineage

Anna Halprin (1920-2021) was a visionary pioneer of postmodern dance whose 80-year career revolutionized choreography, challenged artistic conventions, and reimagined postmodern dance. Through groundbreaking works such as Parades and Changes, which challenged tranditional conventions, and Ceremony of Us (1969), an interracial collaboration addressing racial prejudice through movement, Halprin expanded the possibilities of dance as an art form. In 1978, with a vision for sharing movement and dance as a healing art, Anna and her daughter Daria Halprin co-founded the Tamalpa Institute. The resulting work, known as the Tamalpa Life/Art Process, has influenced the fields of dance, environmental design, theater, body/mind therapies, and art-based psychology.

The Halprin Legacy Lab (HLL), directed by Ruthanna Halprin Hopper, is a multidisciplinary lineage rooted in the radical belief that art, movement, and the environment are inseparable forces for personal and collective transformation. Through workshops, exhibitions, performances, trainings, rituals, publications, and collaborations, HLL brings together community, movement, visual art, environment, collective creativity, and the Life/Art Process to explore how the Halprin legacy can continue to grow and resonate today.

Ruthanna Halprin Hopper is a multidisciplinary artist and curator of interdisciplinary projects working in exhibitions, books, and performance development. Beyond formal training, Ruthanna's greatest education is on the Halprin Dance Deck in the redwoods, growing up at Mountain Home Studio inside the Halprin living laboratory, where dancers, architects, poets, musicians, psychologists and students regularly collided in creative experiments. That early immersion in Life and Art continues to shape her work and worldview. As Director of the Halprin Legacy Lab, Ruthanna carries this living legacy forward, crafting projects that invite connection, creativity, and embodied expression across disciplines and communities.

Daria Halprin, a dancer, poet, teacher, and author, is among the leading pioneers in the field of movement/dance and expressive arts education and therapy. Her work bridges the fields of somatic psychology, movement/dance therapy, expressive arts therapy, community based arts and health education, organizational consultancy, leadership development, social change, and performance. She teaches in educational, health, and art centers throughout the world.

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