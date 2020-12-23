Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in San Francisco! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for San Francisco: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company 59%



34%

4%

Scott GuggenheimKhalia Davis

Best Ensemble

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 54%

THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 24%

THE FANTASTICKS - 3Below - 2020 6%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Pix and Pints Cafe / 3Below 69%

Denny's 17%

Boxcar Theatre 12%



Best Theatre Staff

Transcendence Theatre Company 53%

3Below Theaters / SJ Playhouse 32%

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 4%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company 81%

The Scene: California Academy for the Creative and Performing Arts 16%

Serra Musical Theatre Conservatory 3%



Costume Design of the Decade

Kristina Martin - FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 54%

Julie Engelbrecht - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 33%

Cathleen Edwards - THE 39 STEPS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 4%



Dancer Of The Decade

Dee Tomasetta - THOSE DANCIN' FEET - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 83%

Alicia Murphy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School Husky Theatre - 2019 5%

Alissa Freitas - ARABIAN NIGHTS - Washington High School Husky Theatre - 2019 5%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 55%

Scott Guggenheim - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 25%

Scott Guggenheim - NINE - 3Below - 2019 11%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Robert Kelley - CONSTELLATIONS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 29%

Jade King Carroll - SKELETON CREW - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley/ Marin Theatre Company - 2018 18%

Jeffrey Lo - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 18%



Favorite Social Media

3Below 59%

Instagram 29%

Ray of Light Theatre 5%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jeffrey Porter - GALA CELEBRATION - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2018 69%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Campbell Theatre - 2019 11%

Steven B. Mannshardt - CONSTELLATIONS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 8%



Original Script Of The Decade

Shannon Guggenheim - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2002-2020 60%

Min Kahng - THE FOUR IMMIGRANTS: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL MANGA - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 10%

Shannon Guggenheim - THANKS FOR PLAYING THE GAME SHOW SHOW - The Retro Dome - 2011 10%



Performer Of The Decade

Meggie Cansler Ness - THOSE DANCIN' FEET - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 46%

Stephen Guggenheim - NINE - 3Below Theaters - 2019 17%

Susan Gundunas - PEOPLE IN THE PICTURE - 3Below - 2020 12%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 53%

THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 18%

NINE - 3Below - 2019 5%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - 3Below - 2020 54%

THE 39 STEPS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 16%

FROST/NIXON - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 7%



Set Design Of The Decade

Michael Kramer - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 53%

Julie Engelbrecht - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 33%

Julie Engelbrecht - THANKS FOR PLAYING THE GAME SHOW SHOW - The Retro Dome - 2012 5%



Sound Design of the Decade

Nils Erickson - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 84%

Jane Shaw - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2020 6%

Karin Graybash - SKELETON CREW - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley/ Marin Theatre Company - 2018 6%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars 51%

3Below Theaters/The Retro Dome 35%

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 5%

