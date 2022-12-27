Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; Transcendence Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Ben Jones - LOVE SONGS - Feinstein's at the Nikko 21%

Lea Michele - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 13%

Bill Irwin - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater 11%

Abby Mueller - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 7%

Pipeline Vocal Project - ACAPELLA CONCERT - Cinnabar Theater 7%

Cate Hayman - 42 ST MOON CABARET SOLO - gateway 7%

Mark Nadler - HART'S DESIRE - Theatre Rhinoceros 6%

Deb Del Mastro - JAMES BOND EXPERIENCE - Cinnabar Theater 6%

Kenny Washington - EVENING OF JAZZ - Cinnabar Theater 5%

Hershey Felder - HERSHEY FELDER:CHOPIN IN PARIS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

John Lloyd Young - JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - Feinstein's at the Nikko 4%

Jelani Remy - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 3%

Music In Place - ALL STAR JAZZ OCTET - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Christopher Sieber and Natalie Tenenbaum - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Hartman - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 22%

Alex Rodriguez - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 19%

LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 10%

Joey Dippel - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 8%

Sierra Prochniak - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 8%

Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 7%

Devin Parker Sullivan - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse 7%

DARRELL GRAND MOULTRIE - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 4%

Justin Sabino - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

Noëlle GM Gibbs - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Nicole Helfer - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Nicole Helfer - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Michael Pappalardo - WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

Gerry McIntyre - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Shannon Guggenheim - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Bridget Codoni - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Elizabeth Etler - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Alan Palmer - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0%

Meredith Fox - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%

Meredith Fox - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jenny Foldenauer - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 25%

Gwendoyn Sampson Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 11%

Noreen Styliadis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 10%

Beatrice Bell - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 7%

Kira Catanzaro - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 7%

Dede Ayite - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 7%

Micaela Kieko Sinclair - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

Melissa Sanchez - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Abra Berman - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Fumiko Bielefeldt - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

B Modern - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Sarah Nietfeld - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Jasmine Milan - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 2%

Becky Bodurtha - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Richard Gutierrez - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Julie Engelbrecht - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Lux Haax - LEAR - Cal Shakes 1%

Brooke Jennings - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Abra Berman - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Elly Lichenstein - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Donnie Frank - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Cathleen Edwards - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Lydia Tanji - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Jonathan Singer - THE 39 STEPS - Livermore Shakespeare 1%

Denise Miles - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alaina Mills - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 22%

Dianna Schepers & LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 11%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 10%

Doug Santana - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 10%

Jared Sakren - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 6%

SAHEEM ALI - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 5%

Jepoy Ramos - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

Lisa Mallette - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

Tracy Ward - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 5%

Bill English - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

William Thomas Hodgson - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 3%

Zachary Hasbany - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Robert Kelley - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Thomas Times - WORKING - Sunnyvale Community Players 2%

Michael Mayer - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

Susi Damilano - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Robert Kelley - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Crystal Manich - WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

Scott Guggenheim - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Brandon Ivie - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Anthony Martinez - THE DESCENDENTS - Young Actors Studio 1%

Scott Guggenheim - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Jon Rosen - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Jon Rosen - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%

Elly Lichenstein - LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Latonya Watts - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 23%

Tanika Baptiste - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros 13%

Josh Gefken - TRAP - Upstage Theater 10%

Jeffrey Lo - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 8%

John Fisher - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 7%

Tim Bond - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 7%

Susi Damilano - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 6%

Les Waters - DANA H - Berkeley Rep 5%

Shannon Davis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - San Francisco Shakespeare Festival 2%

Darryl V. Jones - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Michael Moran - CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 2%

Giovanna Sardelli - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Giovanna Sardelli - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

James Pelican - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Michael Fontaine - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Bill English - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Sahar Assaf - DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 2%

Nathan Cummings - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Matthew Abergel - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 1%

Cameron Keyes - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 23%

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 17%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 9%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 8%

CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 6%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 6%

FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 3%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 2%

HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros 2%

FOLLIES - Sf Playhouse 2%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 1%

INDECENT - sf playhouse 1%

TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

FUN HOME - Left Edge Theatre 1%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 1%

PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Hudson - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 20%

Weili Shi - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 20%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 9%

Ed Hunter - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 9%

Mike Morris - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 8%

Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 6%

Claudio Andres Silva Restrepo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 5%

Spenser Matubang - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Colin Johnson - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 4%

Pamila Z. Gray - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Jon Rosen - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 2%

Kurt Landisman - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Robert J. Aguilar - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Michael Gottlieb - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater 2%

Kevin Adams - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

Kevin Myrick - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Stephanie Anne Johnson - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Heather Kenyon - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Wayne Hovey - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Wayne Hovey - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Mike Post - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 0%

Lonnie Rafael Alcarez - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%

Pamila Z. Gray - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Susan Draus - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 23%

Ben Prince - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 19%

Carl Pantle - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 9%

Lane Sanders and Amie Jan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 9%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - WORKING - Sunnyvale Community Players 6%

Nathan Riebli - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse 6%

Kenji Higashihama - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 4%

Nicolas Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 4%

William Liberatore - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Samuel Cisneros - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 3%

Sean Kana - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

William Liberatore - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Dave Dobrusky - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Daniel Alley - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 2%

Lucas Sherman - FUN HOME - Left Edge Theatre 1%

Dmitri Gaskin - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Marcus Shelby - LEAR - Cal Shakes 1%

Bill Keck - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Stephen - GUGGENHEIM - Man of La Mancha 0%



Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 21%

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 16%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 9%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 8%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 8%

CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 6%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 6%

FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 4%

FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 3%

GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

OCTET - Berkeley Rep 1%

PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 1%

LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Plethos Productions 0%

XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 0%

LA CAGES AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0%

ON THE TOWN - South Bay Musical Theatre 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

GODDES - berkeley rep 19%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 16%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 13%

LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 10%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Plethos Productions 10%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 10%

LEAR - Cal Shakes 6%

DANA H. - Berkeley Rep 5%

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

ENCORE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 3%

THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 2%

MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) - Magic Theatre 2%

ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensembe Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Marshall Forte - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 16%

Kyle Kemph - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 14%

Yuval Weissberg - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 9%

Jomar Martinez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 7%

Makena Reynolds - GYPSY - Hillbarn Theatre 6%

Ben Jones - THE PAJAMA GAME - 42nd Street Moon 5%

Vickia Brickley - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Adam Green - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Erin Rose Solorio - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 3%

Penelope DaSilva - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 3%

Michael Strelo-Smith - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 2%

Amber Iman - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 2%

Jake Gale - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 2%

Antoinette Comer - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

McKenna Rose - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 2%

Milo Boland - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Carlos Diego Mendoza - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 1%

Cristina Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 1%

Sam Prince (Angel) - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Caitlin Lawrence Papp - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 1%

John Gallagher Jr. - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

Jordan Covington - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 1%

Jaron Vesely - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 1%

Christine Dwyer - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Maureen McVerry - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Kirk Waller - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 17%

Tessa Prodromou - TRAP - Upstage Theater 15%

Brian Moore - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 10%

Jomar Tagatac - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 10%

Devin Cunningham - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 9%

Jordan Baker - DANA H. - Berkeley Rep 5%

Mary Gannon Graham - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Greta Oglesby - GEM OF THE OCEAN - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 3%

Leon Jones - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Wera von Wulfen - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Allie Pratt - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Moses Villarama - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Kim Sullivan - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Julie Yeager - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Lisa Ramierez - CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 2%

Brian Rivera - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Elissa Beth Stebbins - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Kenny Toll - THIS MUCH I KNOW - Aurora Theater 1%

Terry Jones - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Laura Jorgensen - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Jeanette Harrison - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Manny Martinez - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Lisa Anne Porter - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Josh Odsess-Rubin - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Fergus Loughnane - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%



Best Play

FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 19%

TRAP - Upstage Theater 10%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 9%

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 7%

THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 6%

DANA H - Berkeley Rep 6%

MACBETH - Oakland Theater Project 5%

CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 4%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Foothill Theatre Arts 4%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 4%

AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 3%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 3%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 2%

DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) - Magic Theatre 1%

ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%



Best Production of an Opera

WEST SIDE STORY - San Jose Opera 27%

WEST SIDE STORY - California Theatre 25%

CARMEN - Opera San Jose 16%

LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater 15%

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - Opera San Jose 7%

MOZART AND SALIERI - Opera San Jose 6%

DIDO AND AENEAS - Opera San Jose 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Broadwater - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 21%

Patrick Klein - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 14%

Michael Wilson - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 9%

Josh Gefken - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Theater 7%

Sofia T Alvarez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 6%

Ron Gasparinetti - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

Micaela Sinclair - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 4%

Seafus Smith - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 4%

Christopher Fitzer - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Wilson Chin - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Michael Wilson - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Nina Ball - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brian Watson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 2%

MACBETH - Oakland Theater Project 2%

William Bloodgood - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Bill English - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNIN - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Heather Kenyon - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Brian Watson - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Julie Engelbrecht - MAN OF LA MANCHA - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Christopher Fitzer - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Brian Watson - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Brian Watson - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sutton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 25%

Steven Kroeger - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 18%

Wesley Murphy - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 9%

Ronn Ton - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 8%

George Psarras - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 8%

Howard Ho - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Jeff Mockus - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 5%

Anton Doty - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Marcus Shelby - LEAR - Cal Shakes 4%

Will McCandless - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 3%

Brittany Law - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Brittany Law - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Brittany Law - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Jeff Mockus - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Jane Shaw - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Michael Keck - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chanel Tilghman - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 20%

Teresa Attridge - FUN HOME - 42ND STREET MOON 6%

Ginger Beavers - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 6%

Melissa WolfKlain - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 5%

Tara Roberts - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 4%

Jacob Henrie-Naffaa - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 4%

Jamie Zee - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Kaylyn Dowd - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

Alexandra Ornes - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Jennifer Wolfe - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 4%

Keith Adair - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Anjee Norgaard - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Anita Viramontes - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Stephanie Baumann - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 2%

Jesse Cortez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 2%

Atticus Shaindlin - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Stark Sands - SWEPT AWAY - 2022 2%

Alycia Adame - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 2%

Zane Walters - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 2%

B Noel Thomas - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 2%

Sean Okuniewicz - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Cindy Goldfield - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Cindy Brillhart-True - 9 TO 5 - 6th Street Playhouse 1%

Darrell Morris Jr. - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Shakur Tolliver - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Gwendolyn Sampson Brown - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 23%

Will Dao - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 12%

Rudy Guerrero - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 11%

Velina Brown - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 8%

Mario Mazzetti - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 6%

Crystal Liu - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 6%

Phil Wong - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 5%

Rodney Hicks - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Liam Cody - DEATHTRAP - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Eduardo Soria - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 4%

Porscha Shaw - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Jannely Calmell - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Susi Damilano - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Dorian Lockett - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Michael Fontaine - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Erica Smith - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Mary DeLorenzo - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Bonnie Gilgallon - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

