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Photo by Cheshire Isaacs.

What happens when eight strangers surrender their phones, confront their digital dependencies, and attempt to rediscover what it means to connect with one another?

Korsa Musical Theater's production of Octet, now playing at Berkeley's Live Oak Theater, offers an experience unlike almost anything I've encountered onstage. Written by Dave Malloy, the Tony Award-nominated composer behind Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, this unconventional musical explores our complicated relationship with technology through an extraordinary arrangement of eight voices performing entirely a cappella.

Set during a support group meeting for individuals struggling with various forms of internet addiction, Octet invites audiences into an intimate world where the distractions of modern technology are replaced by something simple: human voices.

I've had the pleasure of attending several Korsa productions, and the company continues to impress me with its willingness to tackle ambitious and challenging material. From A Chorus Line to some of its more unconventional programming, Korsa has consistently demonstrated a commitment to developing talented performers while presenting work that challenges both artists and audiences.

Octet may be one of its most technically demanding undertakings yet.

Without the support of a traditional orchestra, every musical phrase depends entirely on the performers themselves. The score features intricate harmonies, unusual rhythmic structures, and vocal arrangements that require an extraordinary level of precision. Each performer must maintain their individual musical line while simultaneously contributing to a larger, constantly evolving sound.

Under Jennifer Boesing's direction, the production embraces the intimacy of the material, allowing the performers and Malloy's intricate score to remain at the center of the experience. Music directors David Möschler and Daniel Feyer really deserve recognition for guiding a company through such demanding vocal material.

The eight-member cast features Kevin Singer, Ernst Wang, Kahlil Leneus, William Lewis, Shelby Stewart, Ellie Ramos, Tanaka Dunbar Ngwara, and Cash Cobb-Vialet. Together, they create an impressive vocal ensemble whose collective sound becomes the production's most distinctive theatrical element.

What makes Octet especially interesting is the contrast between its subject matter and its presentation.

The musical examines a world increasingly consumed by screens, online identities, and digital distractions, yet the storytelling relies on one of the oldest and most immediate forms of human expression: singing together.

There is something particularly fitting about that juxtaposition. In a world where so much of our communication happens through devices, Octet asks audiences to spend an evening listening to people connect through nothing more than their voices.

Beyond the production itself, this engagement also marks an exciting chapter for Korsa Musical Theater.

Octet is part of the company's new Korsa Legacy Program, a professional production initiative that brings former Korsa performers back to the stage alongside local professionals and current students. For an organization that has spent years nurturing young musical theatre artists, the program offers an opportunity to celebrate their continued development while creating new artistic collaborations.

The Legacy Program also provides an opportunity for younger performers to work alongside artists who once stood in their shoes, creating a connection between generations of theatre artists.

After the production, I had the opportunity to speak with director Jennifer Boesing and cast member Tanaka Dunbar Ngwara on my podcast, Broadway with AJ. Our conversation explored the challenges of mounting Octet and Korsa's broader mission of nurturing musical theatre talent.

While Octet is certainly an unconventional musical, that is precisely what makes it so interesting. It doesn't rely on elaborate orchestration or traditional musical theatre spectacle to command attention. Instead, it trusts the strength of its performers, the intricacy of its music, and the relevance of its storytelling.

And for Korsa, it's another reminder of why the company has become one I genuinely look forward to visiting.

To hear my conversation with Jennifer Boesing and Tanaka Dunbar Ngwara, visit Broadway with AJ.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 12% 2 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 9% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 7% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 6% 5 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Woodside Musical Theatre 6% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 8% 2 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 8% 3 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 8% 4 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Hillbarn Theatre 7% 5 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 14% 2 Berkeley Playhouse 11% 3 Palo Alto Players 6% 4 Transcendence Theatre Company 6% 5 Woodside Musical Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 8% 2 Astraea Parker - DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 8% 3 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 5% 4 Hannah Martinez-Crow - CATS Berkeley Playhouse 4% 5 Kyra Lynn Kozlenko - THE WIZARD OF OZ Cushing Memorial Amphitheater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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