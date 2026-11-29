Feature: Disney's FROZEN Brings a Winter Wonderland to Berkeley Playhouse This Holiday Season
This production runs through December 23rd
The beloved Disney musical takes the stage at Berkeley Playhouse with familiar songs, an expanded story, and a cast of Bay Area performers.
What happens when one of Disney's most beloved animated films makes the leap from screen to stage, bringing the magical world of Arendelle to life for a new generation of theatregoers.
Berkeley Playhouse is celebrating the holiday season with Disney's Frozen, now playing at the Julia Morgan Theater through December 23. Based on the enormously popular animated film, the stage adaptation brings audiences back into the world of sisters Anna and Elsa, exploring themes of family and the power of love.
With a book by Jennifer Lee and music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen expands upon the original film with additional musical numbers and a more developed exploration of its central characters. Audiences familiar with the movie will recognize beloved songs like "Let It Go," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," and "For the First Time in Forever," alongside material written specifically for the stage.
Under the direction of Kimberly Dooley, with music direction by Daniel Alley and choreography by Cat Reyes, Berkeley Playhouse's production brings together a company of local performers to tell this familiar story.
Arri Toshiko Glenn takes on the role of Anna, opposite Maia Campbell as Elsa. The principal company also includes Kyle Herrera as Kristoff, No'eau Kahalekulu as Olaf, Liam Cody as Hans, and Myles Wu as Sven.
Having performed in the Bay Area premiere of this show earlier this year, Disney's Frozen holds a special place in my heart. I find so much joy in the story, the music, and the message the show brings forth to its audience.
One notable aspect of this production is the inclusion of two rotating youth casts, giving young performers the opportunity to participate alongside the adult company. The Arendelle and North Mountain casts alternate performances, with different young actors portraying Anna and Elsa.
Berkeley Playhouse has long placed an emphasis on arts education and providing opportunities for young performers throughout the Bay Area. Its combination of mainstage productions and educational programming continues to create opportunities for artists of different ages and experience levels.
For families considering attending, one thing worth mentioning is the production's length. At approximately two hours and fifteen minutes, including intermission, this stage adaptation offers a longer theatrical experience than the animated film. Having experienced other versions of Frozen, I found this staging felt a bit lengthier, so families attending with younger children may want to keep that in mind when planning their visit.
The theatre also recommends choosing an aisle seat when attending with young children, allowing families to step into the lobby if a break is needed. Children under four are not admitted.
As the holiday season approaches, Frozen offers families an opportunity to revisit a familiar Disney story in a live theatrical setting. For young audiences especially, seeing characters they've grown up watching on screen portrayed by performers onstage can be an introduction to the world of musical theatre.
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