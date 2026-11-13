Eve Marie Shahoian to Present STUFF LIKE THAT THERE at Don't Tell Mama

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Eve Marie Shahoian will present 'Stuff Like That There' on Saturday, November 21st at 4pm at Don't Tell Mama. The performance celebrates the glamour, romance, and timeless style of the 1940s while taking audiences on a musical journey that reaches beyond a single era.

With Musical Director Jon Weber, Eve Marie Shahoian brings together beloved standards and memorable songs, weaving them into an evening filled with warmth, wit, nostalgia, and a touch of old Hollywood elegance. It's a celebration of great music that captures the spirit of a generation when melodies lingered and mattered, and timeless storytelling, while crossing eras with songs that will stay with us long after the last note. Joining her is Jon Weber on keys, Daniel Glass on drums, Saadi Zain on Bass, special guest singers Paul McKnight and Andrew Poretz.

One night only!

Eve Marie Shahoian is an internationally-recognized singer and award-winning songwriter. A native to the San Francisco Bay Area, Eve Marie is a former NBC 'Tonight Show' soloist, known for notable appearances in her youth with John Davidson on both 'The John Davidson Show' and appearances on 'That's Incredible.' Additional appearances on 'The Mike Douglas Show,' 'The Merv Griffin Show,' appearances with Roberta Peters, Montserrat Caballe, and live shows at Circle Star in Vegas with mentor, legendary pianist Liberace, and multiple appearances on CBS, ABC, NBC.

Eve Marie has performed with major symphony houses throughout the country and Europe with great Maestros including Michael Morgan, Calvin Simmons, and Maxim Shostachovich. Bay Area Native Vocalist Eve Marie Shahoian has headlined from the East Coast at Birdland NYC, 54 Below , Don't Tell Mama to West Coast at Feinstein's at The Nikko, The Rrazz Room, SF Press Club, French Club, Bimbo's 365 Club. She performs internationally most recently at a Concert Series in Lucca, Italy, and Whitehall Palace in London to name a few. She has been a featured singer on Delta Airlines Worldwide and a Billboard recipient for the "Outstanding Original Song" achievement for her first Album title song "Waiting For You.' In 2017, original music from her EP 'Believe' was up for consideration for the Grammy Award in the Best New Artist and Pop.

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