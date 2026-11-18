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San Francisco Symphony Music Director Designate Elim Chan has been named Musical America’s 2027 Conductor of the Year as part of the 66th annual Musical America Awards.

In addition to Chan, this year’s Musical America Awards honorees also include Washington National Opera artistic director Francesca Zambello (Artist of the Year), bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green (Vocalist of the Year), composer Huang Ruo (Composer of the Year), and violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja (Instrumentalist of the Year).

Established in 1961, the Musical America Awards are among classical music’s most prestigious honors, recognizing the most notable performing artists of our time.

In May 2026, Chan was announced as the San Francisco Symphony’s next Music Director, a position she will begin in September 2027. She was recently appointed Artistic Partner with the Vienna Symphony for the 2026–27 and 2027–28 seasons, following her designation as Portrait Artist at the Musikverein in the 2022–23 season. Chan served as Principal Conductor of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra from 2019–2024 and Principal Guest Conductor of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra between 2018–2023.

Chan made her San Francisco Symphony debut during the 2022–23 season in a program that included the world premiere of Elizabeth Ogonek’s Moondog, a Symphony commission. In June 2026, she made her first appearances as Music Director Designate, conducting two sold-out concerts featuring works by Wagner and Berlioz, and Debussy’s La Mer, and in October returned to conduct a program of works by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Pärt, and John Adams.

She returns to conduct the San Francisco Symphony two more times during the 2026–27 season: January 14-16, she conducts Noriko Koide’s mesmerizing Swaddling Silk and Gossamer Rain, marking the San Francisco Symphony’s first performances of the work; Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante for Violin and Viola with SF Symphony Concertmaster Alexander Barantschik (Naoum Blinder Chair) and Principal Viola Jonathan Vinocour; and Elgar’s Enigma Variations. The program will be dedicated to the SF Symphony’s former Conductor Laureate Herbert Blomstedt, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 99. June 25–27, Chan joins the Orchestra and Chorus for the final week of the Orchestral Series season, conducting Augusta Read Thomas’s Sunlight Echoes, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with Yefim Bronfman, and Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 13% 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 11% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 6% 5 URINETOWN Ray of Light Theatre 6% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 11% 2 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 9% 3 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 8% 4 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 6% 5 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Hillbarn Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Berkeley Playhouse 14% 2 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 9% 4 Berkeley Shakespeare Company 6% 5 Palo Alto Players 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 7% 2 Astraea Parker - DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 6% 3 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 6% 4 Topher Yengbeh - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 5% 5 ELLA RUTH FRANCIS - HAIRSPRAY San Francisco Playhouse 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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