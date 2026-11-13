My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
EXIT Theatre to Accept 2027 Short Play Festival Submissions Starting December 1
Plays of up to 15 minutes may be emailed to mail@theexit.org, with one submission per playwright and performances held at the 35-seat EXIT Theatre in June.
Starting December 1, 2026 EXIT Theatre will begin accepting plays for its 2027 Short Play Festival. Plays will not be accepted before December 1. Only one play will be accepted from each playwright. Plays should be no more than 15 minutes in length and submitted by email as a PDF or Word attachment to mail@theexit.org.
EXIT Theatre will accept the first 200 plays submitted, starting December 1. The Short Play committee will review the 200 plays and select twelve plays for full-stage productions. Playwrights will receive a royalty stipend and retain all rights to their plays. EXIT Theatre will assume all production costs.
The Fifth Annual EXIT Theatre Short Play Festival will present four performances of each play over two weekends. The festival will be held June 17 through June 26, 2027 with performances Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at EXIT Theatre, 890 G St., Arcata, California.
All theatrical performance styles will be considered that can be comfortably staged in the low-tech, low-budget 35-seat theater. Submissions should include a cover email with contact information and staging ideas (i.e. set, props, music). Writers should also include whether they are able to provide actors and/or a director for their piece, although this is not a requirement.
EXIT Theatre's Short Play Festival is an opportunity for writers locally, around the country and internationally and will showcase local actors, directors and technicians.
EXIT Theatre is a 43-year-old company that operates a 35 seat theater in Arcata California.
All questions should be directed to mail@theexit.org.
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