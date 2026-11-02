DISNEY'S FROZEN & More Lead San Francisco / Bay Area's 2026 Holiday Theatre Shows

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Disney's Frozen

Berkeley Playhouse - November 13, 2026 through December 23, 2026

In the mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, her secret magical powers take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home, with the help of ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and a charming snowman named Olaf.

Based on the beloved animated movie, Disney's Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.

Berkeley Playhouse's production is directed by Kimberly Dooley, with music direction by Daniel Alley and choreography by Cat Reyes. Book by Jennifer Lee. Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES: Audio described with a pre-show haptic tour on Sunday, November 15, 2026, in partnership with Gravity Access Services. ASL interpreted on Sunday, November 22, 2026, in partnership with The Velvet Hands.

At the Julia Morgan Theater, 2640 College Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94704. Full performance calendar and tickets at berkeleyplayhouse.org. Box office: 510.845.8542 x351, Wednesday through Friday, 11am to 4pm, or boxoffice@berkeleyplayhouse.org.

For tickets: click here.

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Hillbarn Theatre - Now through November 1, 2026

In this cult-favorite musical comedy, two wildly enthusiastic aspiring writers present their dream Broadway show about Johannes Gutenberg—armed only with cardboard props, baseball caps, and boundless imagination. Convinced they have written the next great American musical, Doug and Bud have rented a theatre, printed the programs, and invited a room full of potential backers to witness their vision. As they perform every role in hopes of attracting producers in the audience, the pair transform a simple reading into a riotously funny theatrical event. Packed with clever songs, lightning-fast character changes, and playful fourth-wall-breaking humor, Gutenberg! The Musical! is a joyful tribute to the creativity and collaboration that make theatre possible. Equal parts parody and love letter to Broadway, this off-Broadway sensation celebrates the magic that happens when a passionate community gathers — however improbably — to tell a story together.

For tickets: click here.

Liberation

Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre - Now through November 29, 2026

It's 1970s Ohio, and Lizzie has gathered a group of women in a rec center basement to change their lives and maybe the world. Decades later, Lizzie's daughter delves into her mother's history to find answers to the feminist revolution's unanswered questions. Directed by Whitney White, this intensely relevant and bitingly funny memory play stars Felicia Curry, Britt Faulkner, Katie Lowes, Irene Sofia Lucio, Gunnar Manchester, Mary Gordon Murray, Veronica Otim, and Evelyn Spahr. Liberation is a co-production with Geffen Playhouse and Studio Theatre.

For tickets: click here.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Lesher Center for the Arts - Now through November 15, 2026

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors By Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen Directed by Becca Wolff October 25 – November 15, 2026 “The lovechild of Mel Brooks and Monty Python, a side-splitting, rib-tickling, neck-biting, hysterically racy show. You’ll be screaming with laughter!” BroadwayWorld “Sexy and campy with non-stop hilarity. You don’t want to miss this!” Forbes “If you’ve been craving a break from the frights of real life, this campy, vampy romp is a scream!” TimeOut NY “Brilliant! This hilariously reimagined take, created in the spirit of The 39 Steps, is a lightning-fast, laugh-out-loud comedy” Broadway World Does your life suck? Are you missing bite in your night? Are you thirsty for a rollicking good time? The nationally acclaimed hit Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors asks one simple question: Who doesn’t need a sharp and pointed belly-laugh right about now? Bram Stoker’s legendary creature of the night comes to titillating and scintillating life in this fast-paced, outrageous adaptation that will leave you screaming for more! Told by five actors performing nearly 20 characters, ridiculous is the name of the game in this gothic horror tale turned tour de force of physical performance. This unhinged, mad cap comedy beckons you to the dark side for bloody good time!

For tickets: click here.

Water for Elephants

Saroyan Theatre - November 3, 2026 through November 4, 2026

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel WATER FOR ELEPHANTS comes to vivid life on Broadway in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical. After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. Directed by Tony Award®️ nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo), with a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co., WATER FOR ELEPHANTS unites innovative stagecraft with the very best of Broadway talent in an authentic and deeply moving new musical that invites us all to give ourselves to the unknown.

For tickets: click here.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts - November 14, 2026 through November 14, 2026

Make this the Christmas they'll never forget with NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet. Experience the largest Nutcracker production in North America - a breathtaking holiday spectacle featuring world-class international dancers, gravity-defying acrobatics, magnificent costumes, and towering puppets. Set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, this grand production transforms the stage into an unforgettable celebration of the season - one your family will treasure for years to come. Get tickets now at nutcracker.com!

For tickets: click here.

Fiddler on the Roof

California Theatre, San José - November 15, 2026 through November 29, 2026

Opera San José presents the musical that revolutionized American theater, following Tevye, a humble dairyman struggling to preserve his family's traditions as his five daughters challenge convention amid societal change in early 20th-century Russia. Baritone Eugene Brancoveanu stars as Tevye, joined by Nicole Koh as Tzeitel and Melissa Sondhi as Hodel. Directed by Crystal Manich with conductor George Manahan. The production features the score including Tradition, If I Were a Rich Man, and Sunrise, Sunset, and is a co-production of Cincinnati Opera, Austin Opera, and Opera San José.

For tickets: click here.

School of Rock

Hillbarn Theatre - November 19, 2026 through December 20, 2026

Hillbarn Theatre presents the holiday season production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock. Based on the beloved film, the musical follows aspiring rock star Dewey Finn as he inspires a group of prep-school students to form a rock band. With lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes, the show celebrates mentorship and teamwork, making it an engaging experience for families and music enthusiasts alike. This high-energy production runs from November 19 to December 20, 2026.

For tickets: click here.







The Secret Garden

Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre - November 27, 2026 through December 20, 2026

Marin Shakespeare Company presents The Secret Garden, adapted by Jon Tracy from Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved novel and directed by Jennifer Le Blanc.

After losing her parents, 10-year-old Mary Lennox arrives at her uncle’s Yorkshire estate. A hidden garden draws her into new friendships—and into the difficult work of learning how to care for someone beyond herself. Behind the estate’s locked doors, her cousin Colin and his father must find their own ways toward connection and belonging.

Five performers create the world of the house, the moor, and the garden through movement, song, and sound. This faithful yet freshly illuminated adaptation honors the wonder of Burnett’s story while making room for each person to grow on their own terms.

A family production especially suited to school-age children, teens, and adults, The Secret Garden offers warmth and wonder alongside themes of parental loss, grief, isolation, and disability.

November 27–December 20, 2026, at Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre, 514 Fourth Street, San Rafael. Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Additional performances: December 4 and 11 at 11 a.m. (Student Matinees), and December 17 at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets: click here.

The Outsiders

Orpheum Theatre San Francisco - December 9, 2026 through December 27, 2026

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

For tickets: click here.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

Golden Gate Theatre - December 27, 2026 through December 27, 2026

Get into the holiday spirit this year with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, California on Sunday, December 27th, 2026. The campy variety show created by and starring two of the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race, Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, is coming to the West Coast for a holiday-themed drag comedy musical production of campy variety entertainment, combining comedy and music throughout the show.

The Golden Gate Theatre is wheelchair accessible and is only a few blocks from Union Square in San Francisco, California. Golden Gate Theatre is a historic venue featuring an orchestra, mezzanine and balcony with seating for approximately 2,200. There are also concession stands located throughout the venue. Doors open at 5:30 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM. Purchase your seats for this special show that will be a San Francisco holiday destination.

For tickets: click here.

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