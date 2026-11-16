Club Fugazi to Offer Gold, Ruby and Platinum Holiday Gift Packages for DEAR SAN FRANCISCO

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This holiday season, Club Fugazi, the historic North Beach venue and home of the production Dear San Francisco, is offering three specially curated gift packages that combine entertainment with food, wine, and special extras.

Priced from $250 to $500, the Gold, Ruby, and Platinum Gift Packages each include two tickets to Dear San Francisco, the production from contemporary circus collective The 7 Fingers. From an intimate evening of wine and dessert to a premium night out complete with dining, souvenirs, and added flexibility, the packages offer something for every occasion and budget. Recipients can select their own performance date, making the packages an ideal holiday gift for couples, friends, family members, and anyone who loves San Francisco.

Gold, Ruby, and Platinum Gift Packages are available for purchase online at www.clubfugazisf.com/shop. Tickets are currently on sale through May 30, 2027. Purchasers receive a printable gift certificate, making it easy to share the experience with recipients during the holiday season. Gift packages must be redeemed within six months of purchase. Blackout dates and other restrictions apply, including select holiday performances. Traditional Club Fugazi gift cards in customizable denominations are also available.

GOLD GIFT PACKAGE — $250

The Gold Gift Package includes:

Two tickets to a regular performance of Dear San Francisco

One bottle of house wine

One shared dessert plate

RUBY GIFT PACKAGE — $325

For those looking to make the evening even more special, the Ruby Gift Package adds a selection of savory bites and desserts to enjoy during the experience. The package includes:

Two tickets to a regular performance of Dear San Francisco

One bottle of house wine

Two cicchetti (small plates)

Two desserts

PLATINUM GIFT PACKAGE — $500

The ultimate Club Fugazi experience, the Platinum Gift Package offers an elevated evening with premium food and beverage selections, souvenirs, and added flexibility. The package includes:

Two tickets to a regular performance of Dear San Francisco

Any bottle of wine from Club Fugazi's regular menu

A generous selection of cicchetti (small plates) and desserts

Any two items from Club Fugazi's souvenir merchandise display

Complimentary ticket exchanges if plans change

Created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider, Dear San Francisco brings the spirit of the City by the Bay to life through breathtaking aerial acts, gravity-defying feats, heartfelt storytelling, and festive surprises all performed by a cast of internationally acclaimed artists.

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