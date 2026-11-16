"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Club Fugazi to Offer Gold, Ruby and Platinum Holiday Gift Packages for DEAR SAN FRANCISCO
The Gold package includes wine and dessert, the Ruby package adds small plates, and the Platinum package features premium dining selections.
This holiday season, Club Fugazi, the historic North Beach venue and home of the production Dear San Francisco, is offering three specially curated gift packages that combine entertainment with food, wine, and special extras.
Priced from $250 to $500, the Gold, Ruby, and Platinum Gift Packages each include two tickets to Dear San Francisco, the production from contemporary circus collective The 7 Fingers. From an intimate evening of wine and dessert to a premium night out complete with dining, souvenirs, and added flexibility, the packages offer something for every occasion and budget. Recipients can select their own performance date, making the packages an ideal holiday gift for couples, friends, family members, and anyone who loves San Francisco.
Gold, Ruby, and Platinum Gift Packages are available for purchase online at www.clubfugazisf.com/shop. Tickets are currently on sale through May 30, 2027. Purchasers receive a printable gift certificate, making it easy to share the experience with recipients during the holiday season. Gift packages must be redeemed within six months of purchase. Blackout dates and other restrictions apply, including select holiday performances. Traditional Club Fugazi gift cards in customizable denominations are also available.
GOLD GIFT PACKAGE — $250
The Gold Gift Package includes:
- Two tickets to a regular performance of Dear San Francisco
- One bottle of house wine
- One shared dessert plate
RUBY GIFT PACKAGE — $325
For those looking to make the evening even more special, the Ruby Gift Package adds a selection of savory bites and desserts to enjoy during the experience. The package includes:
- Two tickets to a regular performance of Dear San Francisco
- One bottle of house wine
- Two cicchetti (small plates)
- Two desserts
PLATINUM GIFT PACKAGE — $500
The ultimate Club Fugazi experience, the Platinum Gift Package offers an elevated evening with premium food and beverage selections, souvenirs, and added flexibility. The package includes:
- Two tickets to a regular performance of Dear San Francisco
- Any bottle of wine from Club Fugazi's regular menu
- A generous selection of cicchetti (small plates) and desserts
- Any two items from Club Fugazi's souvenir merchandise display
- Complimentary ticket exchanges if plans change
Created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider, Dear San Francisco brings the spirit of the City by the Bay to life through breathtaking aerial acts, gravity-defying feats, heartfelt storytelling, and festive surprises all performed by a cast of internationally acclaimed artists.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
School of Rock
Hillbarn Theatre (11/19-12/20) PHOTOS
|
The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
|
HOME
SF Conservatory of Music (4/09-4/09)
|
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Theatre Rhinoceros (11/05-11/29)
|
Ren's 12th Annual Winter Wonderland
City Lights Theater Company (12/06-12/06)
|
Liberation
Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre (10/23-11/29)
|
Hello, Dolly!
Hillbarn Theatre (4/15-5/09)
|
Secret Improv VICE
Shelton Theater (11/22-11/22)
|
The 42nd Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party
The Cow Palace (11/21-12/20)
|
Based on a Totally True Story
City Lights Theater Company (1/21-2/14)