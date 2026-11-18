"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Club Fugazi to Host GODLESS, BODY AS AN ARCHIVE and AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TOYS in January
Rotimi Agbabiaka stars in GODLESS, while Junru Wang created and performs BODY AS AN ARCHIVE at the North Beach stage.
During the regularly scheduled hiatus of its acclaimed resident production, Dear San Francisco, Club Fugazi will welcome three productions to its North Beach stage in January 2027, offering audiences a mix of contemporary circus, imaginative visual theater, and musical cabaret.
The special January lineup includes Godless, a dazzling cabaret starring Bay Area favorite Rotimi Agbabiaka that blends Broadway, pop, jazz, and mythology into an irreverent celebration of the divine and the delightfully human; Body as an Archive, a deeply personal exploration of identity, discipline, and self-discovery by circus artist and original Dear San Francisco cast member Junru Wang; and ArounD the WorlD in 80 ToyS, Thaddeus Phillips' whimsical theatrical adventure that brings the magic of Georges Méliès, pioneer of early cinema, to life through puppetry, miniatures, and ingenious special effects. Tickets for all three productions are on sale now.
GODLESS
Starring Rotimi Agbabiaka
January 14– 17, 2027
Blending renditions of Broadway, pop, and jazz standards with Greek, African, and contemporary mythology, Godless is a journey through a glittering world of gossiping gods, fabulous muses, and mischievous mortals, all in search of their divine destiny.
In this brand-new cabaret show, Rotimi Agbabiaka (Hook in Panto In The Presidio's sold-out Peter Pan) plays the role of Dion Damilola Lokinaesha Divine, a forest nymph who fronts a band called Dion and the Nymphettes. From their timeless viewpoint, these heavenly musicians dish about the A list gods on Mount Olympus, while singing earthly songs inspired by immortal ambition.
BODY AS AN ARCHIVE
Created and performed by Junru Wang
January 21–24, 2027
In Body as an Archive, internationally acclaimed circus artist Junru Wang transforms her extraordinary life story into a powerful exploration of the relationship between the body, memory, discipline, and artistic freedom.
The show opens with a nine-year-old girl making her premiere with Cirque du Soleil before tracing backward to a four-year-old child mesmerized by a contortion act at her uncle's wedding, the moment that pulled her into a brutal military-style circus system.
Training becomes both home and battlefield, where discipline is shaped through repetition, pain, and control. Part confession, part endurance ritual, the piece moves from obedience and survival toward the reclaiming of the body, the voice, and ultimately, her own artistry.
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TOYS
Created, designed, and performed by Thaddeus Phillips
January 28–31, 2027
ArounD the WorlD in 80 Toys is a cinematic and theatrical adventure for aficionados of cinema, puppetry, magic, and devised theatre.
Thaddeus Phillips comes to San Francisco in a new work that is a surprising hybrid of theatre and film that is at once highly theatrical and wonderfully cinematic.
Paris, 1925. In a tiny toy shop inside the Montparnasse train station, film and special effects pioneer Georges Méliès, now forgotten, faces eviction. A toy comes to life. Using hidden cameras, a movie screen, miniatures and magic, Georges creates an epic cinematic universe & voyage that leads to his rediscovery. Phillips and 80 eclectic vintage toys star.
Photo Credit: Johanna Austin
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