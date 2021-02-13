Casting Announced for San Jose Stage Company's Virtual STRANGE COURTESIES

San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director), in collaboration with African-American Shakespeare Company, is pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for the virtual world premiere of the new play STRANGE COURTESIES, written and directed by L. Peter Callender. STRANGE COURTESIES will be available to stream February 27 - March 3, 2021. Tickets are $40.00 and may be purchased at https://www.thestage.org/season/strange-courtesies.

Citizens of South Africa are confronting a painful past of the apartheid era through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. STRANGE COURTESIES explores the potential restorative power of truth telling, the significance of sympathetic witnesses, and the tasks of both perpetrators and bystanders in the TRC process. Can dignity be restored to victims and their families while offering a basis for individual healing, and promoting the reconciliation of a divided society?

"We are honored and proud to present STRANGE COURTESIES, a story of healing, grace and sacrifice," stated Artistic Director Randall King. "Its universal message profoundly resounds as our country currently wades through perilous waters of confronting our own truth and reconciliation."

"It seems so right that STRANGE COURTESIES will be done at this time," says L. Peter Callender. "Following the past few years of strife in America, from BLACK LIVES MATTER protests, which, in fact, spread around the world, to the brutal killings of Black men and women by the police, and, most recently, the disgraceful attempted coup on our Capitol, our nation was reminded of what so many countries around the world have had to endure for decades. What could have been a horrible civil war following apartheid in South Africa, ended with a nation in mutual transformation; working together to heal the gaping wounds formed by apartheid. I hope America will learn from our recent past and set a similar example. I am humbled to be asked to direct my own work and thrilled to collaborate with the wonderful creative team and cast. I look forward to giving it over to my actors, who I know, will bring their own shapes, i??colors and textures to this prayerful quilt."

The cast of STRANGE COURTESIES includes Tshiwela Maangani* as "Nomusa Kwanzi," Biko Eisen-Martin* as "Robert Seybold," Jamey Williams as "Jonny Emanuel Kwanzi," Marjorie Johnson* as "Zenzile Kwanzi," Adam Green as "Zachariah Kwanzi," and Robert Sicular* as "Howard Arthur Prinzloo."

In addition to Mr. Callender, the creative team includes Allison F. Rich* (Stage Manager), Derrick Scocchera (Video Design and Editing), Madeline Berger (Costume Design), IMRSV Sound (Sound Design), Devin Parker Sullivan (Choreographer) and Leticia Lashell Ridley (Dramaturg).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

San Jose Stage Company's virtual 38th Season will continue with BARCELONA (March 31 - April 4, 2021) and SPRING CABARET (April 28 - May 2, 2021). For more information, visit www.thestage.org.



