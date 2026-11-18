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California Theatre Conservatory (CTC) will present Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at the Emily Gates Performing Arts Center at San Marin High School in Novato, California.

Performances run December 11-13 and December 18-20, 2026, with evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

Based on Mel Brooks' beloved 1974 comedy film, Young Frankenstein follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, as he travels to Transylvania determined to distance himself from his family's notorious scientific legacy. With the help of his eccentric assistant Igor, the spirited Inga, and the formidable Frau Blücher, Frederick soon finds himself embracing the family business-with hilariously disastrous results.

Featuring a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, the Broadway musical brings the film's outrageous characters, unforgettable humor, and larger-than-life comedy to the stage.

CTC's production embraces the theatrical spectacle and irreverent humor that have made Mel Brooks a comedy legend, combining ambitious choreography, dynamic vocal performances, inventive scenic design, and elaborate laboratory effects.

The production features an abstract, multilevel scenic environment incorporating platforms, ramps, staircases, and dramatic architectural forms. Transformative lighting and theatrical effects transport audiences through Frederick's journey, the Transylvanian village, Frankenstein Castle, and the infamous laboratory.

At the heart of the production is an elaborate collection of electrical laboratory equipment, complete with glowing vessels, gauges, switches, and fantastical scientific machinery designed to bring Frankenstein's legendary experiment to life.

The production is directed by Rodney Franz, with choreography by Dylan Smith and musical direction by Eden Dunn.

MEET THE PRINCIPAL CAST

The production features a talented company of young Bay Area musical theatre performers, including:

Jordan Doherty as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein

Declan Drey as Igor

Emma Evans as Inga

Elena Solle as Elizabeth Benning

Lilly Braly as Frau Blücher

Sahar Mayost as the Monster

Together with a dynamic ensemble, the cast brings Mel Brooks' signature blend of physical comedy, outrageous characters, and high-energy musical theatre to the stage.

In celebration of Mel Brooks' extraordinary career and centennial year, CTC's young performers are launching a playful social media campaign called 'Follow Us, Mel Brooks!'

Created by the students themselves, the campaign pays tribute to Brooks' legendary contributions to film, comedy, and musical theatre while inviting the celebrated entertainer to follow their production, share their enthusiasm, or even attend a performance.

Through a series of comedic videos featuring the cast in costume, the performers will celebrate the humor and theatrical imagination that continue to inspire new generations of artists.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 14% 2 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 12% 3 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 6% 5 URINETOWN Ray of Light Theatre 6% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 11% 2 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 9% 3 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 9% 4 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 5% 5 A FEW GOOD MEN The Royal Underground Theatre Company 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Berkeley Playhouse 16% 2 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 10% 4 Berkeley Shakespeare Company 6% 5 Pacifica Spindrift Players 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 8% 2 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 6% 3 Topher Yengbeh - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 5% 4 ELLA RUTH FRANCIS - HAIRSPRAY San Francisco Playhouse 5% 5 Hannah Martinez-Crow - CATS Berkeley Playhouse 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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