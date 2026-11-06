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CLUE to Open at San Jose Stage Company This Holiday Season

The production is written by Sandy Rustin and features Alison Ewing, Edward Hightower, and Allison F. Rich.

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CLUE to Open at San Jose Stage Company This Holiday Season

San Jose Stage Company (The Stage) continues its 2026/27 season with CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery based on the iconic 1985 Paramount Pictures film and the classic Hasbro board game of the same name — adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, CLUE runs November 18 through December 20, 2026, with press opening Saturday, November 21.

On a dark and stormy night at Boddy Manor, six mysterious guests — Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard — have gathered for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, everyone becomes a suspect. With one suspicious butler and an alarming assortment of weapons, the body count starts to stack up, suspicions run wild, and everyone is racing to uncover the killer before they become the next victim.

Fast-paced, wildly funny, and packed with twists, turns and familiar suspects, CLUE brings the beloved characters of the board game and film to life onstage in a madcap whodunit where nothing — and no one — is quite what they seem.

“CLUE is smart, fast, and wonderfully ridiculous,” says Artistic Director Randall King. “There's a real precision behind all the chaos, and we're excited to have Kenneth Kelleher at the helm with this killer cast.”

The cast features Keith Pinto* as Wadsworth, Anjoli Aguilar as Yvette, Allison F. Rich* as Miss Scarlet, Alison Ewing* as Mrs. Peacock, Heather Mae Steffen as Mrs. White, Will Springhorn Jr.* as Colonel Mustard, Edward Hightower* as Professor Plum, Braeden Harris as Mr. Green, Georgia Ball as Ensemble, Mike Storm as Mr. Boddy/Ensemble, and Nicholas Mandracchia as Ensemble.

The creative team includes Kenneth Kelleher+ (Director), Heather Kenyon (Scenic Design), Abra Berman (Costume Design), Kiyomi Muntz (Lighting Design), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Design), Erik Scanlon (Video & Projection Design), Leyla Carleo (Props Coordinator), Iliana M. Karbowski* (Resident Stage Manager), and Haley Quynh Baugher* (Assistant Stage Manager).


Photo Credit: / CAPTION
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11/18 - 12/20/2026
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