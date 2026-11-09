CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG: THE MUSICAL to Play Curran Theatre in San Francisco

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Clifford The Big Red Dog: The Musical will be presented at ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre on Saturday, March 27, 2027 for two performances only—11 AM and 3 PM.

Everyone's favorite Big Red Dog, CLIFFORD– bounds onto the stage in a brand-new musical comedy adventure that celebrates friendship, imagination and the magic of unconditional love!



Emily Elizabeth absolutely adores her new puppy - the tiny red runt of the litter. But when her GIANT love makes Clifford grow into a GIANT, the family must trade their cramped city apartment for a home on Birdwell Island – where folks aren't so sure about a house-sized, playful pup. Worried his colossal clumsiness is keeping Emily Elizabeth from making friends, Clifford wishes he never grew so big - and it works! He enjoys a fur-tastic small-dog-sized day... until his adventurous BFF and her new island friends get stuck in a place from which only a BIG red dog can save them.



Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel.

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