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Broadway San Jose to Debut Broadway-Themed Display at 2026 Christmas in the Park

The display is the group's inaugural holiday installation, with characters inspired by FROZEN, WICKED.

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Broadway San Jose to Debut Broadway-Themed Display at 2026 Christmas in the Park

This holiday season, Broadway San Jose is bringing a little extra theatrical magic to downtown San Jose with the debut of an all-new, Broadway-themed display at the 2026 Christmas in the Park. Celebrating the artistry, imagination, and collaboration that bring live theatre to life, the inaugural display pays tribute to some of Broadway's most beloved productions while shining a spotlight on the performers, musicians, and backstage professionals who make the magic possible.

Designed as a miniature celebration of Broadway, the display features characters inspired by eight iconic musicals: Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Annie, and Hamilton. At the heart of the installation is a miniature representation of San Jose's own Center for the Performing Arts, the downtown venue that has welcomed generations of audiences to experience the excitement of Broadway.

Recognizing that every theatrical production is the result of an extraordinary team effort, the display celebrates both sides of the curtain, from the actors who captivate audiences to the stagehands, technicians, and musicians whose talents make every performance possible. By highlighting the many individuals who contribute to a Broadway production, the display offers visitors a glimpse into the collaborative artistry behind live theatre.

The new installation also reflects Broadway San Jose's ongoing commitment to the cultural vitality of downtown San Jose and its role in bringing world-class theatrical entertainment to Silicon Valley. By participating in one of the city's most cherished holiday traditions, Broadway San Jose hopes to introduce the wonder of live theatre to new generations of audiences while celebrating its longstanding connection to the community.

Envisioned as an evolving installation, the display has been designed to allow characters and theatrical elements to change over time, creating opportunities to showcase additional productions and keep the experience fresh for returning visitors.

The Broadway San Jose display will debut during the 2026 Christmas in the Park festivities in downtown San Jose, which officially kick off with an opening ceremony on Friday, November 27 at 6 p.m.Broadway San Jose to Debut Broadway-Themed Display at 2026 Christmas in the Park Image

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