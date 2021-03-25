Bay Area Artist Sujata Tibrewala Captures Indian Farmers' Plight In A New Painting

Sujata Tibrewala is urging people to raise funds for Indian farmers. All proceeds go to humanitarian organization Khalsa Aid. The artist has offered to send prints of her latest painting to contributors as a Thank You note.

Bay area based artist Sujata Tibrewala has been closely watching the Farmers' Protest in India ever since it began unfolding on November 26. The artist who believes in activism through her work recently came up with a new painting depicting the plight of the Indian farmers and the effects of commercial industrialization on them. Titled 'Annapurana,' (A Sanskrit word meaning giver of food) Tibrewala's painting shows the meagre means that Indian farmers often subsist in and the cruel pattern of modernization that takes toll on agricultural workers.

Inspired by the resilience of farmers who have been braving cold, hunger and brutality as they sit in protest, she decided to honor them in a way that helps them. Tibrewala created a fundraiser asking people to contribute anything from $1 to whatever amount they wish to donate to aid the immediate needs of protesting farmers. 100% of proceeds from the fundraiser will go to UK based humanitarian organization Khalsa Aid, who have been actively supporting the Farmers' Protest in India through their on ground team.

As a way to thank the contributors, Tibrewala will be sending a print of her latest painting Annapurna, to anyone who donates above $20.

Every $20 and above contribution will be shipped a 4X6 print, $50 and above contributions will receive 11x14 sized print and $200 and above will be sent a 11x14 sized print. All US contributions will be shipped framed prints while for donations outside of the US, the artist will be sending unmated, unframed prints. The highest donation will get the painting.

Since 100% of donation will go directly to the organization, Sujata Tibrewala will be paying the printing and shipping cost from her own pocket.

Talking about her initiative Tibrewala says, "This is my contribution towards the spirit of poor farmers."

Overwhelmed by the happenings Sujata penned a poem dedicated to her painting and to the Farmers at large

"I am capable of extracting food from the womb of mother earth

Months and years of toil, sweat and blood

To feed you while I and my own go hungry

Because I love the land I toil on

So if you threaten to snatch it

With your big purses

I will wait patiently

Your water cannons are but rains

I miss so much on my parched earth

Your barbed wire and bullets

Are not worse than the rope of debt

Always hanging on my neck

I will not wait for you to give me food

Did you forgot I am the one who feeds you ?

So I will grow my own food

On the sides of the path

I sit on while I wait

Until you take your purses away

And leave me alone

To feed "you" and "my family".