Abby Mueller to Present UNBREAKABLE Cabaret at Break a Leg Theater Works

Performances will take place on April 1st at 7:00 PM and April 2nd at 3:00 PM, and tickets are now available.

Mar. 17, 2023  
Break a Leg Theater Works has announced their upcoming Main Stage cabaret, "Unbreakable: Songs of Strength, Triumph, and Inspiration," featuring Broadway star Abby Mueller. Performances will take place on April 1st at 7:00 PM and April 2nd at 3:00 PM, and tickets are now available.

Abby Mueller, known for her roles in hit Broadway shows such as "Six," "Kinky Boots," and "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," will grace the stage with talented youth performers from Break a Leg Theater Works. Together, they will showcase an evening of powerful and inspiring music.

Kyle Wrentz, co-founder and director of Break a Leg Theater Works, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, "We are extremely honored and excited to welcome Abby Mueller to our stage. Our annual main stage cabaret has become an iconic staple of our programming giving our students a unique and engaging opportunity for further musical and emotional exploration. We are thrilled to offer them this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn and perform alongside such an extraordinary Broadway talent."

Healy Sammis, co-founder and director, added, "Our mission at Break a Leg Theater Works is to provide exceptional experiences in the performing arts for all interested students. We believe that sharing the stage with Abby Mueller will not only inspire our young performers but also showcase the incredible talent we have right here on the South Shore.

Guests are encouraged to dress in festive attire for this special event. Seats are expected to fill quickly, so advance ticket purchases are highly recommended.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness the Broadway-bound youth talent of the South Shore performing alongside Abby Mueller in "Unbreakable: Songs of Strength, Triumph, and Inspiration." For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.breakalegtheater.com or call 781-424-3105.

About Break a Leg Theater Works:

Break a Leg Theater Works is a nonprofit theater company founded in 2016 by directors Kyle Wrentz (from Broadway's The Lion King) and Healy Sammis (from Boston's Medieval Manor), based out of Plymouth, MA. The organization is dedicated to connecting the youth of the South Shore who share a deep interest in the performing arts with professional artists from New York and Hollywood. Break a Leg Theater Works offers productions, musicals, master classes, theater courses, and field trips, providing students with exclusive opportunities to meet and learn from a variety of professional artists. For more information about Break a Leg Theater Works, visit www.breakalegtheater.com, follow them on Facebook (@BreakaLegTheater) or Instagram (@breakalegtheaterworks), email info@breakalegtheater.com, or call 781-424-3105.




