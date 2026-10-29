Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
A CELTIC CHRISTMAS to Make Arizona Debut with World Champion Irish Dancers
The production features World Champions Mary Conway, Clara Sheppard, and Barry Teague alongside two-time champion Gavin Shevlin.
A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, featuring turns by a star-studded roster of World Champion Irish dancers including stars of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, will be performed at Sedona Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 7:30pm in Sedona and at Madison Center for the Arts on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 7:30pm in Phoenix, as part of its acclaimed international tour. A follow-up to the company's worldwide hit A Taste of Ireland, this show offers a memorable blend of storytelling, live music, breathtaking dancing, and Irish warmth.
In A Celtic Christmas, the curtain rises on a cozy Irish pub at Christmas, where a band strikes up and from the first pint, the audience becomes part of the party. The dance floor explodes as World Champion dancers tear through reels and jigs with an all-star ensemble. Live tap battles ensue, crooners give voice to the great Irish pub ballads, and lighthearted comedy gives way to an Irish sing-along that turns a theatre full of strangers into one enormous Christmas revel. At the heart of this festive treat is a love story between a humble lad from Tyrone and a spirited young woman from a wealthy Athenry family, whose chance meeting under the mistletoe turns into a star-crossed romance beset by trials. All ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers reunite in a dramatic finale that captures the joy of the holiday season.
The cast features World Champions Mary Conway and Clara Sheppard and six-time World Champion Barry Teague, alongside a full company of champion Irish dancers, singers, and a live band. (NOTE: Casting subject to change.) Audiences will also see Gavin Shevlin, two-time World Champion and one of the most talked-about Irish dancers performing today.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
|
Lena Hall: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (11/06-11/07) PHOTOS
|
The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
|
Gamblin' Life or Death
Potrero Stage (11/05-11/08) VIDEOS
|
Bravura by Circus Bella
The Crossing at East Cut (12/11-1/03)
|
Fiddler on the Roof
California Theatre, San José (11/15-11/29)
|
The Death of Meyerhold
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (11/28-1/01)
|
Hello, Dolly!
Hillbarn Theatre (4/15-5/09)
|
Company
City Lights Theater Company (7/15-8/22)