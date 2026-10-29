A CELTIC CHRISTMAS to Make Arizona Debut with World Champion Irish Dancers

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A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, featuring turns by a star-studded roster of World Champion Irish dancers including stars of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, will be performed at Sedona Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 7:30pm in Sedona and at Madison Center for the Arts on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 7:30pm in Phoenix, as part of its acclaimed international tour. A follow-up to the company's worldwide hit A Taste of Ireland, this show offers a memorable blend of storytelling, live music, breathtaking dancing, and Irish warmth.

In A Celtic Christmas, the curtain rises on a cozy Irish pub at Christmas, where a band strikes up and from the first pint, the audience becomes part of the party. The dance floor explodes as World Champion dancers tear through reels and jigs with an all-star ensemble. Live tap battles ensue, crooners give voice to the great Irish pub ballads, and lighthearted comedy gives way to an Irish sing-along that turns a theatre full of strangers into one enormous Christmas revel. At the heart of this festive treat is a love story between a humble lad from Tyrone and a spirited young woman from a wealthy Athenry family, whose chance meeting under the mistletoe turns into a star-crossed romance beset by trials. All ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers reunite in a dramatic finale that captures the joy of the holiday season.

The cast features World Champions Mary Conway and Clara Sheppard and six-time World Champion Barry Teague, alongside a full company of champion Irish dancers, singers, and a live band. (NOTE: Casting subject to change.) Audiences will also see Gavin Shevlin, two-time World Champion and one of the most talked-about Irish dancers performing today.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 07 Hrs 12 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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