2026 Norbay Theater Awards Honor North Bay Productions Including INTO THE WOODS and THE SECRET GARDEN

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Over 150 members of the North Bay theater community gathered at The California in Santa Rosa on Sunday, October 18, 2026 for the Marquee Theater Journalists Association/North Bay Bohemian 2026 Norbay Theater Awards.

The MTJA presented awards for outstanding work in 18 production, performance, and technical categories. Sonoma and Napa County productions in the 2025-2026 season that were attended by MTJA members Harry Duke, Cari Lynn Pace, Caitlin Strom-Martin, Beulah Vega, and Barry Willis qualified for awards consideration.

Nominations for those categories were submitted by MTJA members for productions they certified attending and the award recipients determined by rounds of ranked-choice voting.

The event began at 6:00 pm and after an hour of meeting and greeting the MTJA members took the stage and announced the nominees and recipients of the awards.

Here is the complete listing of the nominees and recipients of the 2026 MTJA Norbay Theater Awards with the recipients noted with *:

Outstanding Costume Design

Donnie Frank, My Fair Lady, Cinnabar Theater

* Donnie Frank, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Adriana Gutierrez, It's a Wonderful Life, Spreckels Theatre Company

Mae Heagerty-Matos, Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Barbara McFadden, Peter & Alice, Lucky Penny Productions

Outstanding Lighting Design

Robin DeLuca, A Night with Janis Joplin, Sonoma Arts Live

* April George, The Secret Garden, Cinnabar Theater

Eddy Hansen, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Noah Hewitt, Marjorie Prime, 6th Street Playhouse

Missy Weaver, Woody Guthrie's American Song, Mercury Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design

Peter Crompton, The Secret Garden, Cinnabar Theater

* Eddy Hansen, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Eddy Hansen, It's a Wonderful Life, Spreckels Theatre Company

Bruce Lackovic, Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Barry Martin, Peter & Alice, Lucky Penny Productions

Outstanding Sound Design

Rob Broadhurst, Revenge of the Rebobs!, Lucky Penny Productions

Jessica Johnson, Featherbaby, Spreckels Theatre Company

* Jessica Johnson, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Thomas Luekens, A Night with Janis Joplin, Sonoma Arts Live

Marisa Whitmore, My Children! My Africa!, The 222

Outstanding Musical Direction

Rob Broadhurst, Revenge of the Rebobs!, Lucky Penny Productions

Craig Burdette, The Drowsy Chaperone, Lucky Penny Productions

* Aja Gianola, A Night with Janis Joplin, Sonoma Arts Live

Lucas Sherman, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Brett Strader, My Fair Lady, Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Choreography

Malia Abayon, A Christmas Story, 6th Street Playhouse

Christian Arteaga, My Fair Lady, Cinnabar Theater

* Alex Gomez, The Drowsy Chaperone, Lucky Penny Productions

Alex Gomez, Godspell, Lucky Penny Productions

Karen Miles, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Outstanding Collegiate Production

The Comedy of Hamlet, Santa Rosa Junior College

Stage Direction by Reed Martin / Stage Management by Kai Clark

Hello, Dolly!, Santa Rosa Junior College

Stage Direction by Gina Alvarado / Stage Management by Dianne Harrison

Into The Woods, Napa Valley College

Stage Direction by Tia Madison / Stage Management by Jennifer Ruygt

* Ride the Cyclone, Santa Rosa Junior College

Stage Direction by Sarah Wintermeyer / Stage Management by Marsh Jackson

Outstanding Specialty Production

All in Favor, Montgomery High School Student Production

Stage Direction by Chris Schloemp / Stage Management by Ethan Magers

La rondine, Mercury Theater Opera

Stage Direction by Ellie Lichenstein / Stage Management by Ingrid Emming

Shirley Valentine, Sonoma Arts Live Solo Production

Stage Direction by Sharon Winegar / Stage Management by Loryn Hatten

* X, SRJC Theater Student Production

Stage Direction by Jaden 'Moose' Frank / Stage Management by Marsh Jackson

Outstanding Ensemble

The Christians, Cinnabar Theater

The Homecoming, Roustabout Theater

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Mercury Theater

Ride the Cyclone, Santa Rosa Junior College

* We are proud to present..., Left Edge Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performance / Drama

John Craven, Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Rosie Frater, It's a Wonderful Life, Spreckels Theatre Company

Jonathan Graham, The Outgoing Tide, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center

* Mary Gannon Graham, Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Tanya Marie, Laundry and Bourbon, The 222

Outstanding Lead Performance / Drama

Tamar Cohn, Marjorie Prime, 6th Street Playhouse

Sandra Ish, Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Nic Moore, It's a Wonderful Life, Spreckels Theatre Company

* Andrew Patton, The Christians, Cinnabar Theater

Marty Pistone, The Lifespan of a Fact, 6th Street Playhouse

Outstanding Drama Production

Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Stage Direction by David Lear / Stage Management by April George

The Christians, Cinnabar Theater

Stage Direction by Nathan Cummings / Stage Management by Elise Clark

* The Lifespan of a Fact, 6th Street Playhouse

Stage Direction by Libby Oberlin / Stage Management by Areya Rowan

Marjorie Prime, 6th Street Playhouse

Stage Direction by John Browning / Stage Management by Kasey Vannoy

My Children! My Africa!, The 222

Stage Direction by Robert Parsons / Stage Management by Sheila Devitt

Outstanding Supporting Performance / Comedy

* Dana Hunt, Bootycandy, Left Edge Theatre

Lexus Fletcher, Bootycandy, Left Edge Theatre

Sheila Lichirie, Home, I'm Darling, Sonoma Arts Live

Mercedes Murphy, Featherbaby, Spreckels Theatre Company

Tim Setzer, Sherwood, The Adventures of Robin Hood, Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Lead Performance / Comedy

Gina Alvarado/Matt Cadigan, Featherbaby, Spreckels Theatre Company

Chelsea Jennings Bell, Eureka Day, Raven Players

Jonathen Blue, Bootycandy, Left Edge Theatre

* Kevin Bordi, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Mercury Theater

Isiah Carter, We Are Proud to Present..., Left Edge Theatre

David Yen, Sherwood, The Adventures of Robin Hood, Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Comedy Production

Bootycandy, Left Edge Theatre

Stage Direction by Serena Elize Flores / Stage Management by Lindsay John

Eureka Day, Raven Players

Stage Direction by Steven David Martin / Stage Management by Jenna Vera Dolcini

Featherbaby, Spreckels Theatre Company

Stage Direction by Skylar Evans / Stage Management by Cecelia Hamilton-Lee

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Mercury Theater

Stage Direction by Keith Baker / Stage Management by Cecelia Hamilton-Lee

* We are proud to present..., Left Edge Theatre

Stage Direction by Skylar Evans / Stage Management by Shanay Howell

Outstanding Supporting Performance / Musical

Sam Coughlin, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

HarriettePearl Fugitt, A Christmas Story, 6th Street Playhouse

Beckett Hepp, The Secret Garden, Cinnabar Theater

Nora Summers, A Christmas Story, 6th Street Playhouse

Tim Setzer, My Fair Lady, Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Lead Performance / Musical

Daniela Innocenti Beem, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Serena Elize Flores, Hands on a Hardbody, Spreckels Theatre Company

* Libby Oberlin, A Night with Janis Joplin, Sonoma Arts Live

DC Scarpelli, The Drowsy Chaperone, Lucky Penny Productions

Violet Spears, The Secret Garden, Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Musical Production

The Drowsy Chaperone, Lucky Penny Productions

Stage Direction by Daren A.C. Carollo / Stage Management by Jeff Arriaga

Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Stage Direction by Sheri Lee Miller / Stage Management by Maggie Davis

* A Night with Janis Joplin, Sonoma Arts Live

Stage Direction by Carl Jordan / Stage Management by Loryn Hatten

Revenge of the Rebobs!, Lucky Penny Productions

Stage Direction by Barry Martin / Stage Management by Jeff Arriaga

The Secret Garden, Cinnabar Theater

Stage Direction by Jane Erwin / Stage Management by Elise Clark

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming