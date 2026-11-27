NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Write Out Loud will present its 20th Anniversary Holiday Experience, Giving Season, on Monday, December 7 at 7pm in the Dottie Studio Theater, part of the new Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center in Liberty Station.

Write Out Loud Story Concerts feature rehearsed readings by professional actors, with each program exploring specific themes through a selection of stories, poems, and occasionally music.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary season, Write Out Loud will revisit a story performed during its first season, Elijah's Angel, which follows two unlikely friends as they celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas together.

The program will also feature works by E.B. White, Robert Frost, Sylvia Townsend Warner, G.K. Chesterton, and a contemporary Pulitzer Prize-winning author. In keeping with Write Out Loud's tradition, the remaining story titles will be kept a surprise. Two of the stories feature animals in central roles, including a cat and a horse.

Antonio (TJ) Johnson will return to the Write Out Loud stage after an extended absence. He will be joined by Rachael VanWormer and Write Out Loud co-founders Walter Ritter and Veronica Murphy.

Free newsletter Get San Diego theater news every week Openings, reviews and casting from San Diego, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

The race is on for the San Diego Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HAIRSPRAY Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 12% 2 COME FROM AWAY Moonlight Amphitheatre 9% 3 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Moonlight Amphitheatre 9% 4 THE WULFEATER Tenth Avenue Arts Center 9% 5 THE CHER SHOW Moonlight Amphitheatre 7% Best Play 1 AIRNESS Loud Fridge Theatre Group 11% 2 PURPOSE La Jolla Playhouse 11% 3 BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 8% 4 THE WOLVES 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 7% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES The Old Globe 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Moonlight Amphitheatre 21% 2 San Diego Musical Theatre 9% 3 Cygnet Theatre 8% 4 La Jolla Playhouse 8% 5 The Old Globe 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Aiden Granum - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Moonlight Amphitheatre 17% 2 Gaby Ritter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 8% 3 Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER Tenth Avenue Arts Center 6% 4 Mia Ukegawa - SEUSSICAL Ovation Theatre 6% 5 Van Angelo - RENT Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming