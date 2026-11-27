Write Out Loud to Present 20th Anniversary Holiday Story Concert GIVING SEASON
The program includes an excerpt from Elijah's Angel, a story the company first performed in its inaugural season, and works by E.B. White and Robert Frost.
Write Out Loud will present its 20th Anniversary Holiday Experience, Giving Season, on Monday, December 7 at 7pm in the Dottie Studio Theater, part of the new Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center in Liberty Station.
Write Out Loud Story Concerts feature rehearsed readings by professional actors, with each program exploring specific themes through a selection of stories, poems, and occasionally music.
In celebration of its 20th anniversary season, Write Out Loud will revisit a story performed during its first season, Elijah's Angel, which follows two unlikely friends as they celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas together.
The program will also feature works by E.B. White, Robert Frost, Sylvia Townsend Warner, G.K. Chesterton, and a contemporary Pulitzer Prize-winning author. In keeping with Write Out Loud's tradition, the remaining story titles will be kept a surprise. Two of the stories feature animals in central roles, including a cat and a horse.
Antonio (TJ) Johnson will return to the Write Out Loud stage after an extended absence. He will be joined by Rachael VanWormer and Write Out Loud co-founders Walter Ritter and Veronica Murphy.
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