World Premiere of THE MECHANICALS In Carlsbad

New Village Arts (NVA), North County's cultural hub, will be producing the World Premiere of Aleta Barthell's THE MECHANICALS, featuring professional actors with neurodiversity. Directed by NVA's Director of Education Samantha Ginn, THE MECHANICALS follows summer camp participants at the fictional Camp Bobindaweeds as they are asked to play an eclectic group of amateur actors in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM. Not only do they learn how to perform Shakespeare, they find out how to follow their dreams and fall in love. The show will be staged on NVA's outdoor stage at The Flower Fields from August 11 - 14, 2022.

THE MECHANICALS is part of New Village Arts' professional actor training program for teens and young adults on the autism spectrum, and with Down Syndrome and other forms of neurodiversity, who wish to pursue careers in theatre. It is the fifth collaborative project between Aleta Barthell and Samantha Ginn. Last summer the duo presented the sold-out run of Janell Cannon's STELLALUNA and they are back again to bring their extraordinary talents and generous hearts to create an adventurous artistic theater experience that is accessible to both neurodiverse and neurotypical audience members. Surround events include talk-

backs with local organizations like Groundworks Theatre after the matinee on the 14th and other cast members and creatives on August 11 and 12th.

Original artwork is being showcased by Able Arts Work, Beacons, and Revision Creative Workspace and patrons can arrive early to take advantage of activities, games, and special treats by Kevin The Baker. Gates open 30 minutes before performance times.

THE MECHANICALS

Written by: Aleta Barthell

Directed by: Samantha Ginn

Assistant Teaching Artist/Musician/Actor: Paul Eddy Shakespeare Consultant: Steve Smith

Set Design: Doug Cumming

Sound Designer/Engineer: Marcus Rico

Props: Samantha Ginn and Andrea Moriarty Costumes: Annie Tykwinski

Graphic Designer: Ludovico Estrada

CAST:

Matthew/Lion: Max Lecanu-Fayet Melissa/Wall: Stephanie Monis Adam/Mr. Stamppe: Paul Eddy

Lily: Piper Haskett

Vincent/Pyramus: Reid Moriarty Anderson/Thisby: Alfredo Verde Kate/Moonshine: Rachel Ford Jonathan/Peter Quince: Brendan Kerr William/Puck: Liam Porter

Ray/Ray the Rapper: Kenton Makings

Jeff/Foley: Ethan Marr Connor/Fairy 1: Corbin Barrows Kyle/Fairy 2: Jacob Brown

Showtimes: August 11th and 12th at 6:30 PM and August 14th at 2:00 PM AND 6:30 PM. Tickets are available at https://newvillagearts.org/events/

Location: New Village Arts at The Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad. All performances are outdoors.

Tickets: General Admission $15; Students, Senior and Active Military $10. For more information, please visit the website www.newvillagearts.org, or call the box office at 760.433.3245

For Press Tickets, contact Sakshi Tiwari at sakshi@newvillagearts.org or 858.333.9386.