Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; 13 THE MUSICAL at San Diego Musical Theater Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erica Kahn - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 13%

Lauren Pym - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 11%

Xavier J. Bush - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Alyssa 'Ajay' Junious - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 6%

Bill Burns - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 6%

Natalie Iscovich - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Sean Boyd/Alana Marshall - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

Luke harvey jacobs - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 5%

Dana Solimando - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Maya Juarez - NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 4%

Darrell’s Grand Moultrie - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 4%

Brooke Aliceon - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 3%

Amber St. James - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 3%

Susie Dycus - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 3%

Xavier J. Bush - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Jill Gorie - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

JENNIFER RIAS - TOOTSIE - Moonlight 2%

Candace Carbajal - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Brooke Aliceon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%

Tony Quintero, Megan Tafolla, Sean Memije, Verenice Meza Sofia Salgado - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 2%

Kayla Rene - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 2%

Jimmy Locust - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheatre 2%

Nicolas Castillo - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 1%

Noa Barankin - RHYTHM DELIVERED - Centro Cultural de la Raza 1%

Talitha Frame - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chong Mi Land - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 9%

Shirley Pierson - NATASHA PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 8%

Kelly Dempsey & Karen Moreland - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 8%

Tracy Dorman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 6%

Chanel Mahoney - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 6%

Chong Mi Land - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

Janet Pitcher - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Megan Goyette - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

Ky Grasser - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 5%

Janet Pitcher - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Kelly Dempsey & Tiffany LaMarche - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 4%

Alisha Kassel Jurgenson - HELLO, DOLLY! - Patio Playhouse 4%

Dominique fawn hill - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 4%

Zoë Trautmann - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

Heather Megill - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Sunshine Brooks Theater 3%

Emily Carter - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Jemima Dutra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamb’s Players Theatre 2%

Pam Stompoly-Ericson - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Heather Reba - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Marcene Drysdale - VANITY FAIR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Jemima Dutra - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Jemima Dutra - THE EVOLUTION OF CALPURNIA TATE - Lamb’s Players Theatre 1%

Jemima Dutra - RESPECT - Lamb’s players theatre 1%

Jemima Dutra - CALPURNIA TATE - Lambs players theatre 1%

Regan Mckay - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 41%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 19%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheater 15%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - Centro Cultural de la Raza 10%

DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 7%

RESONANCE - Ballet Collective San Diego 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Sean Barnett - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 18%

Pamela Laurent - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 11%

Xavier J. Bush - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Leigh Scarritt - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 6%

Kat Hansen - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 5%

Sean Boyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

Kandace Crystal - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 5%

Jessica Cosentino - SWEENEY TODD - Junior Actors Company 5%

Sean Murray - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 4%

Jamie Torcellini - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 4%

Frankie Errington - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

T.J. Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Omri Schein - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Brooke Aliceon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 2%

Kym Pappas - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Noelle Marion - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

John Vaughan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

Kandace Crystal - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Sherri Eden Barber - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Tyler Tafolla - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Geoffrey A. Cox - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Tyler Tafolla - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 1%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

J. Scott Lapp - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 15%

Heather LaForge - LOVERS - Groundworks 9%

Sideeq Heard - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 8%

Arya Shahi - ENGLISH - The Old Globe 8%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 8%

Sharonfaith Horton - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre Company 6%

AJ Knox - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 6%

Desiree Clarke Miller - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 4%

Deborah Zimmer - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 4%

Ted Leib - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 4%

Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 3%

Michael Mizerany - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Phil Johnson - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Phil Johnson - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Rachel Mink - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 3%

Kerry Meads - THE IMPORTANCE IF BEING EARNEST - Lamb’s players theatre 2%

Brent Stringfield - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

Jasmine Bracey - INTIMATE APPAREL - North Coast Repertory Theater 2%

Brent A. Stringfield - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

Geoffrey A. Cox - THE ISLAND OF ANYPLACE - Patio Playhouse 2%

Michael Mizerany - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Deborah Zimmer - INSPECTING CAROL - PowPac 1%

Chris Williams - CHAPATTI - Scripps Ranch Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 16%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 7%

THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 6%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 6%

PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 4%

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS - The Old Globe 4%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 4%

35MM - Trinity Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Moonlight Amphitheater 4%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 3%

HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 2%

LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

FAT HAM - The Old Globe 2%

TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 1%

MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 1%

WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 1%

HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%

THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Sanderlin - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 9%

Mike Billings - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 8%

Dawn Jang - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 7%

Erik Montierth - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 7%

Matt Novatny - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 6%

Mashun Tucker - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Tyler Sanderlin - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 4%

Annelise Salazar - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 4%

Coleman Ray Clark - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Annalise Salazar - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Rob Denton - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 3%

Annelise Salazar & Colby Freel - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Colby Freel - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Curtis Mueller - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Deborah Zimmer - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Josh Olmstead - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Shaun Lim - AMERICAN IDIOT - Wildsong Productions 2%

Shaun Lim - LIZZIE - Wildsong Productions 2%

Curtis Mueller - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Tyler Sanderlin - DANCELAND - Tafolla Productions 2%

Sammy Webster - CLEOPATRA - Moxie Theatre 2%

Deborah Zimmer - PRINCESS WHATSERNAME - Patio Playhouse 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Scott Gregory - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 9%

Lyndon Pugeda - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 9%

Lyndon Pugeda - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Stage Productions 8%

Leigh Scarritt - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 8%

Patrick marion - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 7%

Lyndon Pugeda - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Michael Anthony - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 6%

Leigh Scarritt - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 6%

Scott Gregory - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 5%

Elan McMahan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 5%

E. Reneé Gamez - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 5%

G. Scott Lacey - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamb’s players theatre 5%

Benjamin Goniea - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 5%

Korrie Yamaoka - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Duane Benjamin - MOTOWN: THE GROOVE THAT CHANGED AMERICA - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Marc Akiyama - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Randi rudolph - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Stephen Johnson - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 2%

Nova Charle - A CHORUS LINE - Star 2%



Best Musical

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 15%

PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 8%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 5%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 5%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 5%

UNDERSTANDING LEWIS - J Company 4%

JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 4%

LES MISERABLES - Junior Actors Company 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego junior Theater 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 3%

35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 3%

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS - The Old Globe 3%

SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

RIDE - The Old Globe 2%

TL; DR THELMA LOUISE DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Wildsong Productions 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY AND JUNE - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Benji Katzke - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Sophia Chan - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 6%

MAARI MORISSETTE - SWEENEY TODD - Junior Actors Company 5%

Ali Nelson - 13 THE MUSICAL - SDMT 5%

Nicholas Alexander - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Connor Boyd - I LOVE YOU BECAUSE - Trinity Theatre Company 4%

ELLIA SAMOURIS - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Tyler J Sanderlin - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 3%

Emina Serdarevic - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 3%

Zane Camacho - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 3%

Autumn Lowe - CARRIE:THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 3%

Alex Finke - RIDE - The Old Globe 3%

Eli Pletner - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego Junior Theater 2%

MAARI MORISSETTE - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Tyler J Sanderlin - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

Benji Katzke - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wildsong Productions 2%

Kurt Norby - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 2%

Aneesa Ali - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Camryn Tucker - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 2%

Samantha Harris - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 2%

Randy Christopher Castillo Jr - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 2%

Drew Bradford - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Andy Reynolds - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Esme Birndorf - ALICE BY HEART - Wildsong Productions 2%

Nio Russell - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Adriana Cuba - THIS BITCH - Diversionary Theatre 10%

Daniel Patrick Russell - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 10%

Duncan Engel - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 7%

Allison Spratt Pearce - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Kiara Hudlin - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Amy Hypnerowski - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Dennis Peters - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

Taylor Henderson - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Erica Marie Weisz - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Drew Droege - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 3%

Eileen Bowman - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Mylinda Hull - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 3%

Tanner Vydos - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 2%

Bethany Slomka - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Travis Land - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Vince Campbell - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

Felicia Boswell - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 2%

Justin Lang - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 2%

Alyssa Anne Austin - VANITY FAIR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Cody Dupree - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Caleb Foote - KING JAMES - The Old Globe 2%

Adam Daniel - HAND TO GOD - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Isa Fitzgibbons - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 2%

Sola Fadiran - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 2%

Dallas McLaughlin - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%



Best Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 16%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 8%

HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 7%

FAT HAM - The Old Globe 7%

WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 7%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre 6%

LOVERS - Groundworks 6%

MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 5%

INSPECTING CAROL - PowPac 5%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 4%

ENGLISH - The Old Globe 3%

CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 3%

CHAPATTI - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 3%

HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - North Coast Repertory Theater 2%

PLAZA SUITE - Star Theatre 2%

BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

STEW - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Herman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 10%

Scott Gregory - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 9%

Scott Gregory - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 8%

Alyssa Kane - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 6%

Stephen Gifford - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Dennis Floyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

Paul Tate dePoo III - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 5%

Reiko Huffman - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 5%

Paul Tate Depoo III - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 4%

Geoffrey A. Cox - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 3%

Yi-Chien Lee - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Reiko Huffman - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Christopher Scott Murillo - DOUBT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Michael Wogulis - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 3%

Yi Chien-Lee - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

George Gonzalez - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 3%

Reiko Huffman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Dixon Fish - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Yi Chien-Lee - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Sean fanning - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Lamb’s players 2%

Matthew Herman - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Zach Elliot - 8 TRACK - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Tony Cuccuzella - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Geoffrey A Cox - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 2%

Yi-Chien Lee - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erik Montierth - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 10%

Connor Boyd - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre 8%

Paul Durso - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 7%

Jon Fredette - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 7%

Connor Fine - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 7%

Matt Lescault Wood - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 7%

Andre Buck Jr. - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 6%

Eliza Vedar - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 5%

Marc Akiyama - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 4%

Coleman Ray Clark - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Ethan Eldred - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 3%

Tyler Tafolla - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 3%

Lindsay Jones - KING JAMES - The Old Globe 3%

Steven Leffue - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Andre Buck Jr. - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 3%

Steve Murdock - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Michael Mizerany - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Melanie Chen Cole - MS HOLMES AND MS WATSON APT 2B - The Old Globe 3%

Paul Durso - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Ted Lieb - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Steve Murdock - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

Evan Eason - INTIMATE APPAREL - North Coast Repertory Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chiara Mangiamele - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 7%

Anthony Carro - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Connor Boyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 6%

Hunter Brooke - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

MAARI MORISSETTE - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

Charlie Ashcraft - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 4%

Justin Lee - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 4%

Bethany Slomka - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Allen Lucky Weaver - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 3%

Eli Wood - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Adelaida Maria Martinez - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Brittany Carrillo - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 3%

Jasmine January - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

August Quini - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 3%

Tyler Tafolla - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Jessica Harris - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Lulu Stezzano - NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 2%

Megan Carmitchel - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 2%

Taylor Henderson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Nora Benitez - ALICE BY HEART - Wildsong Productions 2%

Ashley Perez - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Andy Ben Reynolds - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Salima Gangani - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Priya Richards - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

Madeline Oakley - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tirzah - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 9%

Cassia Thompson - HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 8%

Berto Fernández - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 7%

Amira Temple - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 7%

Alex Guzman - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 5%

Chris Braden - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 5%

Yvette Cason - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 5%

Regina Fernandez - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Dave Rivas - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 4%

Xavier Pacheco - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 4%

Nathan Madden - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Cody Dupree - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Dallas McLaughlin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Christine Hewitt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Melissa Fernandes - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Marley Bauer - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Kevin Phan - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Claudette Santiago - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Devin Wade - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

William BJ Robinson - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 2%

Rebecca Crigler - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

David Janisch - THE COCKTAIL HOUR - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

Reden Magtira - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Frank Guttiere - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 2%

Peter Armado - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 22%

THE PROM - Ovation 10%

PETER PAN - Ovation 10%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 8%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Trinity Theatre Company 7%

UNDERSTANDING LEWIS - JCompany 7%

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego Junior Theater 6%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 6%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wildsong Productions 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Luminary Arts 3%

FOOTLOOSE - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

ABEBA AND THE TALL GRASS - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

PRINCESS WHATSERNAME - Patio Playhouse 2%

THE ISLAND OF ANYPLACE - Patio Playhouse 1%

JUNGLE BOOK KIDS - Ovation Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

San Diego Musical Theater 20%

Ovation Theatre 10%

CCAE Theatricals 6%

The Old Globe 6%

Moonlight Amphitheater 5%

Junior Actors Company 5%

Trinity Theatre Company 4%

Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

New Village Arts 3%

Distanced Theatre Project 3%

JCC 3%

Groundworks Theatre 3%

Diversionary Theatre 2%

La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Moxie Theatre 2%

Patio Playhouse 2%

Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 2%

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Onstage Playhouse 2%

Wildsong Productions 2%

Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Luminary Arts 2%

Cygnet Theatre 2%

OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%

SDMT 2%



