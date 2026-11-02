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Video: THE COTTAGE Trailer From North Coast Repertory Theatre

The comedy follows a peaceful morning that unravels as guests arrive with news that cannot wait.

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North Coast Repertory Theatre unveiled a trailer for its upcoming production of THE COTTAGE, giving audiences a preview of the comedy ahead of its fall 2026 run in Solana Beach, California.

Written by Sandy Rustin, THE COTTAGE begins as a quiet morning at a cottage in the English countryside, with breakfast on the table and a plan that seems certain to go smoothly. Then guests begin arriving one after another, each carrying news that cannot wait. The play draws on classic British farce and contemporary American humor, with swinging doors and a series of surprises. According to the theatre, what happens in THE COTTAGE stays in THE COTTAGE.

Shana Wride directs the production, which is scheduled to run October 28 through December 6, 2026. The cast includes Josh Cahn as Richard, Jacob Caltrider as Clarke, Abby Leigh Huffstetler as Dierdre, Katie Karel as Sylvia, Taubert Nadalini as Beau, and Lauren Weinberg as Marjorie. Performances take place at the theatre at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, in Solana Beach.

The production was previously covered as part of the theatre's season lineup. The play made its Broadway debut at the Helen Hayes Theater in 2023 and is set in 1923. Tickets and further information are available through the North Coast Repertory Theatre box office.

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