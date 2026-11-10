Video: Behind the Scenes of A CHRISTMAS STORY at SDMT

NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







San Diego Musical Theatre has offered a behind-the-scenes look at its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS STORY, the holiday musical returning to the SDMT Stage. The theatre has said performances begin November 27.

The musical centers on nine-year-old Ralphie Parker, who wants one thing for Christmas: an Official Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun. Everyone around him is convinced he will shoot his eye out. Undeterred, Ralphie sets out to persuade the people who stand in his way, including his protective Mother, his teacher Miss Shields, and Santa Claus himself, that he needs the gun to protect his loved ones, and perhaps to earn a bit of cowboy glory.

According to the theatre, the production features large-scale musical numbers, tap routines and a roster of quirky characters. It marks another year of the title at SDMT, which has staged the show on its home stage before.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming