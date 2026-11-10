My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Behind the Scenes of A CHRISTMAS STORY at SDMT
The musical follows Ralphie Parker's campaign for a Red Ryder BB gun, with tap routines and a cast of quirky characters.
San Diego Musical Theatre has offered a behind-the-scenes look at its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS STORY, the holiday musical returning to the SDMT Stage. The theatre has said performances begin November 27.
The musical centers on nine-year-old Ralphie Parker, who wants one thing for Christmas: an Official Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun. Everyone around him is convinced he will shoot his eye out. Undeterred, Ralphie sets out to persuade the people who stand in his way, including his protective Mother, his teacher Miss Shields, and Santa Claus himself, that he needs the gun to protect his loved ones, and perhaps to earn a bit of cowboy glory.
According to the theatre, the production features large-scale musical numbers, tap routines and a roster of quirky characters. It marks another year of the title at SDMT, which has staged the show on its home stage before.
BroadwayWorld previously covered the company's earlier staging, including a first look at the cast performing 'When You're a Wimp' and 'You'll Shoot Your Eye Out', as well as additional clips from the production.
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