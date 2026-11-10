 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Behind the Scenes of A CHRISTMAS STORY at SDMT

The musical follows Ralphie Parker's campaign for a Red Ryder BB gun, with tap routines and a cast of quirky characters.

By:


San Diego Musical Theatre has offered a behind-the-scenes look at its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS STORY, the holiday musical returning to the SDMT Stage. The theatre has said performances begin November 27.

The musical centers on nine-year-old Ralphie Parker, who wants one thing for Christmas: an Official Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun. Everyone around him is convinced he will shoot his eye out. Undeterred, Ralphie sets out to persuade the people who stand in his way, including his protective Mother, his teacher Miss Shields, and Santa Claus himself, that he needs the gun to protect his loved ones, and perhaps to earn a bit of cowboy glory.

According to the theatre, the production features large-scale musical numbers, tap routines and a roster of quirky characters. It marks another year of the title at SDMT, which has staged the show on its home stage before.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the company's earlier staging, including a first look at the cast performing 'When You're a Wimp' and 'You'll Shoot Your Eye Out', as well as additional clips from the production.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on San Diego Musical Theatre
Recent Articles
Video: ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre Performs 'I Wanna Rock'
Video: ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre Performs 'I Wanna Rock'
9/11/2026

Local Shows
How to Write a Holiday in San Diego How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
The Cottage in San Diego The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-12/06)
THE SEAFARER in San Diego THE SEAFARER
Tenth Avenue Arts Center (11/19-12/12)
Cygnet's A Magical Holiday in San Diego Cygnet's A Magical Holiday
Cygnet Theatre (11/24-12/24)
Mamma Mia! in San Diego Mamma Mia!
Civic Theatre- San Diego (6/15-6/20)
The Lion King in San Diego The Lion King
Civic Theatre- San Diego (2/18-3/07)
Outlander In Concert in San Diego Outlander In Concert
San Diego Civic Theatre (11/12-11/12)
Three Days Grace, I Prevail & The Funeral Portrait in San Diego Three Days Grace, I Prevail & The Funeral Portrait
Viejas Arena (11/20-11/20)
The Carpenters Songbook At Christmas in San Diego The Carpenters Songbook At Christmas
Balboa Theatre (11/29-11/29)
Naked in San Diego Naked
Riot Productions (1/07-1/09)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets