VIDEO: SDMT Collaborates With Cast Members From Broadway Revival of 42 STREET For Virtual Dance Performance

Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, one of the founders of Trifecta, was preparing San Diego teen hopefuls on the iconic tap steps for SDMT's pre-professional production of 42nd St. upcoming auditions. Unfortunately, Covid-19 hit and put all auditions, shows, and the world to a screeching halt. "It hasn't only been Broadway with a broken heart during these coronavirus times," Shusterman said. "Youth around the country have also experienced canceled auditions, shows and programs while theater companies are scrambling to keep the arts alive."

"Tamlyn was the perfect choice for SDMT's 42nd Street choreographer," said Jill Townsend, SDMT Artistic Director. "She has been teaching teens the original choreography of 42nd Street for a few years and her students were excited to finally have an opportunity to audition to perform in this glorious tap musical with one of San Diego's most popular professional theatre companies at the historic Horton Grand Theater."

When the auditions were canceled, Shusterman was determined to give her student's a platform to showcase their hard work. As one of the original cast members of the Tony Award winning musical "42nd Street" 2001 revival, Shusterman is familiar with the power of theater during difficult times, especially with this show. Her cast performed 42nd Street two days after the tragedy of 9/11 (see New York Times, Sunday, 9/25/2001). "It was not only an extremely difficult time for all of us in the cast but also a powerful experience to be able to lift the spirits of grieving New Yorkers," said Shusterman. "I knew my students could be a part of something as meaningful and positive to help others overcome the current circumstances of today."

With the canceled audition and given the unknown length of this theatrical pause, Shusterman reached out to her Broadway cast members asking if they would join in a virtual collaboration with her students. "I'll do it!" exclaimed Amy Dolan and 10 more followed (listed below), including Cheryl Baxter from the original 1980's Broadway 42nd Street cast. All wanted to help these teens feel special and experience what they had nearly two decades ago.

Trifecta students and the 42nd Street Broadway revival cast performers dance their hearts out Covid style in this compilation video produced and edited by Shusterman's student, Piatt Pund, a SDMT alumni and 2020 high school graduate heading to Manhattan School of Music in the fall. https://youtu.be/VIW7w0QeuBA

With the uncertainty of how professional theaters around the country will survive during these trying times, nor any indication when youth will get to perform again, SDMT and Trifecta's mutual hope is that once safe to do so, we can do what theater is known for best; bringing people together, lifting spirits and inspiring pure joy. No show does that with more energy than the beloved tap-dancing classic 42nd Street!

Appearing in the video:

Teens: Nick Aiello (@,nickolasaiello), Sarah Ball (@sarah.ball), Abby Caseon (@abby._.cason), Garrett Currier (@garrett.currier), Alexander Dalton (@alexanderdaltonofficial), Tait Eddington (@tait.eddington), Aquila Sol (@aquilasol1212), Kassidy King (@kassidy.e.k), Brooke Jarrett, Ben Jimenez (@kben.jimenez_), Sarah Kaplan (@sarahlizkap), Megan Kolod (@meganmakenziekolodz0), Jackson Lawrence (@jackson_royce_lawrence), Kinzie Pipkin (@kinzie_with_an-i), Piatt C. Pund (@piattpund), Emma Ragen (@Emma.ragen), Mia Rivera (@miariveraoffical), Talia Silver (@thetaliasilver), Stella Wahl (@stellagracewahl), Carly Michelle Walton (@carlymwalton), Mackenzie Wrap (@mackenziewrap), Catalina Zelles (@cat_triplethreat).

Broadway Cast members: Cheryl Baxter (@ratliffsmomr5), Randy Bobish, Amy Dolan (@tapdiva), Brian J. Marcum (@bmarcum72), Jennifer Marquardt(@42tap), Catherine Wreford (@catherinewreford), Wendy Rosoff (@wendy_rosoff), Kelly Sheehan (@kellysheehan30), Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman (@tamlyntaps), Michael Starr (@mmlstarr), Jennifer Stetor (@jennyephoto), Luke Walrath (@atpwhitefish).

Produced by: Piatt Pund & Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman

Edited by: Piatt Pund

