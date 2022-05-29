Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tuesday Night Comics Comes to the North Coast Repertory Theatre Stage

The show is set for June 28, 2022 at 7:30pm.

May. 29, 2022  

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R

The line-up includes:
MCL - HOST
Tony Calabrese - Headliner

James Hancock- Feature

Brendan Jay - Opening Act

Ash Foster - Musical Act

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS will take place on June 28, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.





