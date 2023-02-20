The Orange County Women's Chorus Presents PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This March

The Orange County Women's Chorus will perform Pass Over, Pass Through on March 18 and 19 at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach.

The Princeton University Chapel Choir and their director, Dr. Nicole Aldrich, are traveling west to present American composer Andrea Clearfield's beautiful and fascinating Tse Go La ("At the Threshold of This Life"), based on texts and music from her studies in northern Nepal, and presented with an ensemble that combines western instruments and Tibetan percussion.

"Our audiences will never have heard anything quite like this work before," says OCWC Artistic Director Eliza Rubenstein. "It's atmospheric, meditative, transcendent, and utterly beautiful, and the fact that we get to collaborate with one of my dearest friends, Nicole Aldrich, makes this experience even more exquisite."

Two performances will take place at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available at ocwomenschorus.org (Adults: $35; Seniors (65+): $30; Students (with ID): $15). Please see our COVID policies and protocols at ocwomenschorus.org/covid.

Founded in 1997, the Orange County Women's Chorus is now in its 25th season as one of the region's top amateur ensembles. The chorus was named a 2014 Outstanding Arts Organization by Arts Orange County, was a prizewinner in July 2015 at the

International Musical Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales, and participated in the Carnegie Hall premiere of Kirke Mechem's Songs of the Slave in New York City in June 2017 under the baton of Eliza Rubenstein. The chorus made its own Carnegie Hall debut in June 2022 in a spotlight performance and joined a mass choir performance of Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass under Rubenstein's direction.

Eliza Rubenstein, OCWC Artistic Director since 2000, is also the Director of Choral and Vocal Activities and Music Department chair at Orange Coast College. She studied choral conducting at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music before moving to California to earn her master's degree at UC Irvine, and she's also a former animal-shelter administrator and the co-author of a book about dog adoption.

Sarah Hughes, in her 10th season as the OCWC's Assistant Director, is a 2011 graduate of the Conservatory of Music at Chapman University in Orange, CA. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree in music education with an emphasis in voice and a Master of Arts degree in teaching from Chapman University. Sarah teaches elementary music in the Fountain Valley Unified School District.

Janelle Kim (piano) received a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from California State University-Fullerton in piano performance. Besides maintaining a busy private piano studio, she is a staff pianist, vocal coach, and music instructor at Orange Coast College.

Nicole Aldrich is Director of Chapel Music at Princeton University, where she directs the 70-voice Princeton University Chapel Choir and oversees a full calendar of concerts and musical events. She served as Director of Choral Activities at Washington

University in St. Louis for 10 years and held teaching positions at the University of Delaware and University of Maryland. Dr. Aldrich earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in conducting from the University of Maryland and a master's degree in conducting from Northwestern University.