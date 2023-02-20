Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Orange County Women's Chorus Presents PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This March

Founded in 1997, the Orange County Women's Chorus is now in its 25th season as one of the region's top amateur ensembles.

Feb. 20, 2023  

The Orange County Women's Chorus Presents PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This March

The Orange County Women's Chorus will perform Pass Over, Pass Through on March 18 and 19 at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach.

The Princeton University Chapel Choir and their director, Dr. Nicole Aldrich, are traveling west to present American composer Andrea Clearfield's beautiful and fascinating Tse Go La ("At the Threshold of This Life"), based on texts and music from her studies in northern Nepal, and presented with an ensemble that combines western instruments and Tibetan percussion.

"Our audiences will never have heard anything quite like this work before," says OCWC Artistic Director Eliza Rubenstein. "It's atmospheric, meditative, transcendent, and utterly beautiful, and the fact that we get to collaborate with one of my dearest friends, Nicole Aldrich, makes this experience even more exquisite."

Two performances will take place at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available at ocwomenschorus.org (Adults: $35; Seniors (65+): $30; Students (with ID): $15). Please see our COVID policies and protocols at ocwomenschorus.org/covid.

Founded in 1997, the Orange County Women's Chorus is now in its 25th season as one of the region's top amateur ensembles. The chorus was named a 2014 Outstanding Arts Organization by Arts Orange County, was a prizewinner in July 2015 at the

International Musical Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales, and participated in the Carnegie Hall premiere of Kirke Mechem's Songs of the Slave in New York City in June 2017 under the baton of Eliza Rubenstein. The chorus made its own Carnegie Hall debut in June 2022 in a spotlight performance and joined a mass choir performance of Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass under Rubenstein's direction.

Eliza Rubenstein, OCWC Artistic Director since 2000, is also the Director of Choral and Vocal Activities and Music Department chair at Orange Coast College. She studied choral conducting at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music before moving to California to earn her master's degree at UC Irvine, and she's also a former animal-shelter administrator and the co-author of a book about dog adoption.

Sarah Hughes, in her 10th season as the OCWC's Assistant Director, is a 2011 graduate of the Conservatory of Music at Chapman University in Orange, CA. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree in music education with an emphasis in voice and a Master of Arts degree in teaching from Chapman University. Sarah teaches elementary music in the Fountain Valley Unified School District.

Janelle Kim (piano) received a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from California State University-Fullerton in piano performance. Besides maintaining a busy private piano studio, she is a staff pianist, vocal coach, and music instructor at Orange Coast College.

Nicole Aldrich is Director of Chapel Music at Princeton University, where she directs the 70-voice Princeton University Chapel Choir and oversees a full calendar of concerts and musical events. She served as Director of Choral Activities at Washington

University in St. Louis for 10 years and held teaching positions at the University of Delaware and University of Maryland. Dr. Aldrich earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in conducting from the University of Maryland and a master's degree in conducting from Northwestern University.




A STATUE FOR BALLYBUNION Premieres At San Jose Playhouse Photo
A STATUE FOR BALLYBUNION Premieres At San Jose Playhouse
Kilnasheen Productions, in partnership with Guggenheim Entertainment, announces a new play penned by former San Jose Mayor Tom McEnery. The original comedy, A Statue For Ballybunion, makes its US premiere in San Jose after a successful world premiere in Dublin, Ireland; and after multiple postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatricals SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Photo
Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, Sunday in the Park with George, won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1984 including Best Musical. This rarely-done musical was last produced in San Diego by Ion Theatre in 2016. Sunday in the Park with George, starring Will Blum and Emily Lopez, runs February 17 - March 5, 2023. Check out photos here!
Poway OnStage Family Fun Show Series Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella Story Photo
Poway OnStage 'Family Fun Show Series' Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella Story
Poway OnStage presents a 'Family Fun' show series beginning with a bilingual one-woman show 'Cenicienta: A Cinderella Story'.
THE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
THE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre
Anton Chekhov's beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale. With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.

More Hot Stories For You


A STATUE FOR BALLYBUNION Premieres At San Jose PlayhouseA STATUE FOR BALLYBUNION Premieres At San Jose Playhouse
February 20, 2023

Kilnasheen Productions, in partnership with Guggenheim Entertainment, announces a new play penned by former San Jose Mayor Tom McEnery. The original comedy, A Statue For Ballybunion, makes its US premiere in San Jose after a successful world premiere in Dublin, Ireland; and after multiple postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGEPhotos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
February 19, 2023

One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, Sunday in the Park with George, won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1984 including Best Musical. This rarely-done musical was last produced in San Diego by Ion Theatre in 2016. Sunday in the Park with George, starring Will Blum and Emily Lopez, runs February 17 - March 5, 2023. Check out photos here!
Poway OnStage 'Family Fun Show Series' Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella StoryPoway OnStage 'Family Fun Show Series' Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella Story
February 17, 2023

Poway OnStage presents a 'Family Fun' show series beginning with a bilingual one-woman show 'Cenicienta: A Cinderella Story'.
THE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to North Coast Repertory TheatreTHE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre
February 16, 2023

Anton Chekhov's beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale. With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.
HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway San Jose 2023-24 SeasonHADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway San Jose 2023-24 Season
February 14, 2023

Broadway San Jose has announced the six productions that will make up the company’s 2023/24 season. The season kicks off with the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, HADESTOWN (September 26–October 1, 2023).
share