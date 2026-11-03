THE COTTAGE Extended at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach

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The Cottage has extended at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Sandy Rustin's funny feminist farce, which made its Broadway debut at the Helen Hayes Theater in 2023, will now run until Sunday, December 6, 2026.

Set in the English countryside in 1923, the show follows one woman's decision to expose her own affair which sends secrets, scandal, and chaos spilling out of every room.

Shana Wride directs Josh Cahn* (Richard), Jacob Caltrider* (Clarke), Abby Leigh Huffstetler* (Dierdre), Katie Karel* (Sylvia), Taubert Nadalini* (Beau), and Lauren Weinberg* (Marjorie). Christopher M. Williams* is Stage Manager and Jay Brace is Production Assistant. The Design Team includes Sean Fanning (Set Design), Matt Novotny (Light Design), Shirley Pierson (Costume Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Zachary Elliott (Props Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design). Emmelyn Thayer is Dialect Coach. Crew includes Keelyn McDermott.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

THE COTTAGE previews began on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 8:00 pm, with a Friday preview matinee at 2:00pm on October 30. Opening Night was on October 31. EXTENSION WEEK: December 2 at 2pm and 7pm, December 3 at 7pm, December 4 at 7pm, December 5 at 2pm and 8pm, and December 6 at 2pm. NOTE: There will be no performances during Thanksgiving week. The show runs Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 7:00 pm, Saturdays at 8:00 pm, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Additional matinees are added October 30 and November 18 at 2:00 pm.

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