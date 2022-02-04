San Jose Playhouse Opens With LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, March 31 - April 24

Just when everyone thought it was safe to go back to the theater, COVID numbers spiked again in 2021 forcing many live events to be cancelled or rescheduled.

For SAN JOSE PLAYHOUSE, the new resident company at 3Below Theaters in downtown San Jose, that re-shuffling of shows and calendars was a blessing in disguise, as the company was able to edit their series to include a wildly popular title starring two immensely talented performers to welcome people back to the theater.

San Jose Playhouse's 2022 season opens on April 2 (with previews on March 31 and April 1) with the much celebrated LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, starring STEPHEN GUGGENHEIM and ALAN PALMER as Georges and Albin respectively.

"We've been patiently waiting for a slot in our production calendar that would match Mr. Palmer's availability so he could bring his considerable talent and experience to this role," said Executive Director Scott Guggenheim.

"With the delays due to Covid, the opportunity presented itself to rearrange our season to add LA CAGE AUX FOLLES to the first slot, and now we can open our season with the only show to have won three TONY-Awards for Best Musical in three different years - for the original production in 1984, and for revivals in 2003 and 2010."

A natural for the role of Albin (La Cage's female impersonator) Mr. Palmer is best known for his one-man, off-Broadway tours de force "THE FABULOUS DIVAS OF BROADWAY" and "THE FABULOUS DIVAS of HOLLYWOOD," which he performed in New York and in national tours throughout the United States. Television audiences may know him best for his portrayal of Corcus on the Mighty Morphins Power Rangers television series. Albin's La Cage counterpart, Georges, will be played by Stephen Guggenheim, a former international Opera star who now serves as San Jose Playhouse's musical director and resident artist.

San Jose Playhouse's 2022 season continues with four additional productions, each designed to bring joy to Bay Area audiences:

La Cage Aux Folles, March 31 - April 24, 2022

Man of La Mancha, June 2 - 26, 2022

Xanadu, July 21 - August 14, 2022

Thanks for Playing...The Game Show Show!, September 22 - October 16, 2022

Sunday in the Park with George November 17 - December 11, 2022

All shows run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at prices ranging from $25 to $55. Tickets and additional information: https://sanjoseplayhouse.org.