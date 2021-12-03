San Diego REP Announces Cast and Creative Team for CURIOUS INCIDENT

San Diego Repertory Theatre announced their upcoming production The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Winner of 7 Olivier Awards and 5 Tony Awards® including 'Best Play', The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time brings Mark Haddon's best-selling novel to thrilling life on stage, adapted by two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens. The production will run January 6 - 30 in San Diego REP's Lyceum Space, with previews running January 6-11 and opening on Wednesday, January 12, at 7pm. Iain Kohn, a gifted actor and spoken word artist who self-identifies on the autism spectrum - leads the cast in the role of Christopher.

Christopher is a 15-year-old boy with an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics, incapable of lying, detests being touched, and distrusts strangers. Suspected of killing his neighbor's dog with a garden fork, he is determined to find the true culprit. At seven minutes after midnight, Christopher's detective work leads to an earth-shattering discovery as he bravely embarks on a deeply personal quest that upturns his world. Based on the international bestselling novel by Mark Haddon - which was inspired by a Sherlock Holmes tale - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has won 7 Olivier Awards and 5 Tony Awards, including "Best Play."

Todd Salovey, San Diego REP Associate Artistic Director and Director of the production shared

"Christopher's Sherlock Holmes-inspired adventure vividly captures how people experience the world in so many different ways. I am moved and inspired by Christopher's candor, bravery and brilliant discovery that he can accomplish so much more than he (and others) imagined."

The cast for THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is led by Iain Kohn in the role of Christopher. Iain is joined by talented performers Devereau Chumrau, Nicholas Mongiardo Cooper, Vanessa Dinning, Anthony Adu, Jada Owens, Richard Jessie Johnson, Amanda Wallace and Grayson Heyl.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Christopher Iain Kohn

Siobhan, Station Guard Devereau Chumrau

Ed Nicholas Mongiardo Cooper

Voice One/Mrs. Alexander (and others) Vanessa Dinning

Voice Two/Roger Shears (and others) Anthony Adu

Voice Three/Punk Girl (and others) Jada Owens

Voice Four/Policeman (and others) Richard Jessie Johnson

Voice Five/Judy and Woman on Train Amanda Wallace

Voice Six/Mrs. Shears (and others) Grayson Heyl

Understudy Rachael Van Wormer

The Creative Team for THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is led by San Diego REP Associate Artistic Director and production director, Todd Salovey. He is joined by talented creatives from the community.

Creative Team:

San Diego REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse

San Diego REP Associated Artistic Director

and Director of the production: Todd Salovey

Assistant Director Natalia Quintero-riestra

Costume Designer Elisa Benzoni

Lighting Designer Chris Rynne

Scenic and Projection Designer Ian Wallace

Sound Designer MaeAnn Ross

Choreographer Stephen Buescher

Stage Manager Marie Jahelka

Dramaturgs Shelly Orr and Dawn Moore

Casting Director Kim Heil

Assistant Casting Director Julianna Stephanie Ojeda

San Diego REP Season 46 financial support provided in part by the City of San Diego, Commission for Arts and Culture, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Joan and Irwin Jacobs, Larry Alldredge and Dawn Moore and Harvey Neiman. Additional support provided by The Peggy and Robert Matthews Foundation.

Season 46 Calendar

Remaining Season 46 Calendar: She the People (thru - December 5, 2021); The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (January 6 - 30, 2022); The Great Khan (March 3 - 27, 2022); In Every Generation (May 26 - June 19, 2022); Twelfth Night (July 28 - August 21, 2022); Isaac Asimov Grand Master Funk (September 8 - October 2, 2022). TBA (October 20 - November 13, 2022).

For more information on individual tickets or to purchase a subscription, please contact the box office or go online at www.sdrep.org. If you have any special accessibility needs please contact the box office for details on possible accommodations. boxoffice@sdrep.org or 619-544-1000. Dates subject to change.

A Safe Return To The Theatre (Covid Protocol)

We've missed you! Alongside many theatres in San Diego, and following the lead of theatres on Broadway, San Diego REP has implemented a vaccination policy to welcome audiences back.

All patrons, including children, attending San Diego REP performances must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days have passed since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72-hours. We encourage you to submit this proof of vaccination or test prior to arriving to the performance. This may be done electronically through the BINDLE online system. https://sdrep.org/bindle.php

All patrons regardless of vaccination status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue.

Additionally, we are moving to entirely touchless ticketing. Tickets will be emailed prior to each ticketed performance and will be available on your smartphone.

The Bar Is Open We are excited to announce that our concession stand will be open for beverage service. Drinks will be available an hour before show time through intermission. Please note that the bar is CASHLESS. Credit or Debit sales only

We have also installed hand sanitizer stations, implemented new daily disinfection protocol, and increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces. Updated info here https://sdrep.org/safety