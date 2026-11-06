SDSU School of Theatre, Television and Film to Stage THE MAIDS

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What happens when those denied power begin to imagine themselves in positions of authority? How long can the oppressed play pretend before they actually manifest what they envision? Inspired by a notorious real-life murder case, 'The Maids' by Jean Genet, directed by Jesca Prudencio, explores the volatile relationship between power and make-believe as two sisters turn to role-play to confront their subordination, resentment, and desire for control.

Running Saturday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Nov. 22nd on the San Diego State University Main Stage, 'The Maids' is a darkly humorous production that transforms a disturbing tale of class conflict and violence into a provocative theatrical experience.

Genet's reimagining of the 1933 murder case where two sisters, Christine and Léa Papin, murder their employer and her daughter, gains new life with Prudencio's artistic vision. Set in the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s, Prudencio's interpretation of 'The Maids' invites audiences to examine how race and class shape perceptions of authority, identity, and power, and how far people are willing to go to align their realities with the distorted preconceptions of society.

Prudencio has wanted to direct 'The Maids' for over 20 years, and has long been drawn to the play's dark humor and enduring relevance in exploring power, control, and the desire to shape one's own destiny. As with all the productions she directs, Prudencio was also drawn to this show because of its rich possibilities for visual and scenic design.

'Every aspect of design is just as important as the actors and the text,' said Prudencio. 'The play takes place in the Madame's closet, which is taken care of by the maids… We are transforming the Prebys Stage into a big closet, where each piece of clothing that you'll see is a potential for a new identity.' As the sisters repeatedly reinvent themselves through dress-up, 'you start to question who you are really watching onstage,' Prudencio said.

Claire and Solange immerse themselves in elaborate scenarios of role-play in which the costumes become more than garments; they offer the possibility of inhabiting new identities and assuming different positions of power.

Prudencio describes her directing style as very physical, passionate, and interactive. She enjoys integrating her work style with SDSU students as she describes them as 'collaborative, full of ideas, and smart.' She loves being able to play in the rehearsal space and support strong and unique choices, particularly when telling a story as powerful and distinctive as this one.

'The Maids' is both a psychological thriller and a dark comedy, and Prudencio looks forward to the audience being surprised every step of the way. By blurring the boundaries between reality and fantasy, her interpretation of 'The Maids' examines how performance becomes a means of reclaiming power. Prudencio invites audiences to reflect on the social realities that shape their own lives, and question how deeply their perceptions are influenced by the beliefs, assumptions, and imaginings they hold.

Tickets for 'The Maids' run $17-$25 and are available at https://ttf.sdsu.edu/calendar. Performances take place November 14 and 16-21 at 7:30PM and November 15 and 22 at 2:00PM on the SDSU Main Stage. For more information about the SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film visit ttf.sdsu.edu.

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