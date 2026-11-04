Review: The Old Globe’s Globe for All Tour Brings Shakespeare's MACBETH to Everyone

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There’s something special about seeing theatre, and especially Shakespeare, outside a traditional theatre. Suddenly, a school auditorium, a community center, or a library transforms, and the stories reach audiences so they can belong to everyone. That’s the magic of The Old Globe’s Globe for All program, now in its 12th year of bringing professional theatre to economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities throughout San Diego County and Tijuana, Mexico. And this year, the company is taking on one of Shakespeare’s most thrilling tragedies: Macbeth.

Driven by a mysterious prophecy and his wife's fierce ambition, noble Scottish warrior Macbeth sets out to claim the crown. But what begins as a quest for power quickly spirals into murder, paranoia and supernatural encounters, shaking both a marriage and a kingdom. Shakespeare’s tale of ambition, desire, and consequences is filled with witches, omens, and restless spirits, all the ingredients for a wonderfully theatrical night, no matter where it's told.

I must admit that Globe for All is one of the programs closest to my heart; I love the idea of bringing professional theatre directly into communities and introducing audiences of all ages and experience to the magic of live performance. It is also a creative challenge: a production must be flexible enough to work in a variety of spaces while delivering an engaging, professional experience every time.

Directed by Marcela Lorca, this Macbeth accomplishes just that. Performed in the round, the production makes excellent use of its surroundings, with action unfolding in the center of the audience and all around it. The nimble ensemble of nine actors features Conner Keef in the title role and Stephanie Hinck as Lady Macbeth, with Lance D. Bush, Trevor Butler, Madi Goff, Susane Lee, Alejandra Villanueva and Maya Sofia Enciso rounding out the company, with Mikaela Rae Macias and Gerardo Navarro as understudies. Everyone except the two leads takes on multiple roles, making for an impressive display of theatrical versatility.

The Shakespearean language, thoughtfully incorporating Spanish, remains accessible and engaging. The witches are particularly entertaining: colorful, mischievous, and giggling as they deliver their prophecies and stir their bubbling cauldron. (They also have delightful taste in hats.) Here, the magic itself isn't necessarily the source of evil; humanity supplies plenty of darkness on its own.

Keef and Hinck make a compelling pair, their performances capturing both the ambition and intimacy of a marriage increasingly consumed by power and haunted by their actions. One has to note that they're remarkably supportive of one another throughout their murderous endeavors. Maybe #MarriageGoals? Well, perhaps not, considering how things turn out.

As the body count rises, the supernatural elements become increasingly effective. Spirits roam the perimeter, while combat surrounds the audience as the atmosphere shifts. Matt Lescault-Wood's sound design ensures every whispered warning, drumbeat, and dramatic effect reaches the audience, wherever the action takes place. Danita Lee's costumes are evocative and practical for the many quick changes. And as someone with a particular fondness for capes, I especially appreciated the ghostly, bloodied capes worn by those returning from the great beyond. Audrey Casteris' scenic and prop design is equally effective, creating an atmospheric world with a relatively simple collection of benches, thrones and trees. Kudos as well to Production Stage Manager Evelyn G. Myers for keeping this traveling production running smoothly.

But perhaps the most rewarding part of this particular performance was the diversity of the audience. Children under ten, teenagers, and adults of all ages shared the experience, with one young boy returning for a second viewing because he loved the witches and Macduff so much. During the talkback, another audience member remarked on how accessible the production was, noting that she understood every word and every turn in the story.

And that's exactly the point.

The Old Globe's Globe for All Tour is taking Macbeth into schools and community spaces throughout the region, giving audiences who might not otherwise have the opportunity a chance to experience professional live theatre. No grand theatre building or expensive ticket required, just a willingness to show up and be swept into the story.

This production is a wonderful reminder that theatre's magic isn't confined to a stage. Sometimes, the stage comes to you.

How To Get Tickets

Reservations for the free public performances are not required. Walk-ins are welcome, and seating is first-come, first-served.

The 2026 Globe for All Tour of Macbeth will be presented with free public performances at:

Thursday, November 5 at 6:00 p.m. CECUT (Tijuana Cultural Center)

Friday, November 6 at 6:00 p.m.: San Diego State University

Saturday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m.: Oceanside Public Library

Saturday, November 7 at 5:00 p.m.: Oceanside Public Library

Monday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m.: Casa Familiar / San Ysidro Civic Center

Thursday, November 12 at 6:00 p.m.: Coronado Public Library

Friday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m.: Jackie Robinson YMCA

Saturday, November 14 at 1:00 p.m.: San Diego Central Library

Saturday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m.: Normal Heights United Church

Tuesday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m.: The San Diego LGBT Community Center

Wednesday, November 18 at 6:00 p.m.: Montgomery High School

Thursday, November 19 at 1:00 p.m.: El Cajon Library

Thursday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m.: Creative Performing and Media Arts (CPMA)

Friday, November 20 at 6:00 p.m.: City Heights Performance Annex

For more information, please visit TheOldGlobe.org/GlobeForAll.

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