Review: INTO THE WOODS at Coronado Playhouse

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Fairytales have a way of getting complicated once you wander off the familiar path or when you finally get your wish. After all, "Wishes come true, not free." Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods, which premiered at The Old Globe four decades ago, brings Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, Rapunzel, and other storybook favorites together for an adventure in Coronado Playhouse’s production, which finds plenty of humor and heart in this wonderfully tangled tale.

The ensemble is talented, and the cast sounds terrific together. Ira Bauer-Spector and Kerri Miller have a lovely, funny rapport as the Baker and his Wife, while Samara Seaton brings both youthful confidence and sensitivity to Little Red Riding Hood. Montse Cabrera is a sweet Cinderella with a lovely singing voice, and Shane Hennessey is a delightful cad as both Cinderella’s Prince and the Wolf. Ferril Gardner is wonderfully acerbic and funny as the Witch, while Will Doyle provides a cozy presence as the Narrator.

L-R - Cooper Orio and Samara Seaton

Photo Credit: Ken Jacques

Cooper Orio brings a dreamy sense of longing and adventure to Jack, with a voice particularly well suited to “Giants in the Sky.” Meg Woodley makes the most of Jack’s long-suffering mother. The royal entourage includes Eli Faigel as a particularly sassy Steward, Jansen Espares as Rapunzel’s Prince (always competing with his brother), and Stephanie Smith as a Rapunzel who is never far from a song or a scream. Carmen Freeman and Cecile Pham play Cinderella’s stepsisters, with Lenelle Wylie as the Stepmother and Patrick Mclaughlin as Cinderella’s rather unconcerned father.

A special shout-out goes to Grayce Britton, Hunter Brown, Jon Alexander Hewitt, and Lara Korneychuk, who take on multiple roles and serve as swings. They also bring wonderful personality to Milky White, Jack's cow, who occasionally seems to be the only character who knows what's actually happening.

L-R -Keri Miller and Ira Bauer-Spector

Photo Credit: Ken Jacques

Well-directed and choreographed by Blake McCarty, this production makes terrific use of Coronado Playhouse’s space while giving these familiar storybook characters plenty of personality. The storytelling is full of humor, with fun character choices and comic moments that make the most of Sondheim’s clever writing. These aren't quite the fairytale characters remembered from childhood, and that's part of the fun.

Christy Terrill Reid's scenic design is storybook-inspired, quite literally. Stairs resemble the pages of books, steps become the spines of stories, and trees, hills, and bushes look like the endpapers found inside book covers. Other trees are constructed from pages covered in written words. The result is a living storybook, with the characters seemingly stepping right off the page and into their own adventure. Chris Renda’s lighting design complements the setting beautifully, particularly when paired with the graphic design elements in some of the later scenes. Sadie Rothenberg’s costumes keep everyone recognizable while adding fresh touches. The wolf’s ears perched atop a top hat are particularly amusing, and the Witch’s transformation dress is great.

L-R - Ferril Gardner and cast

Photo Credit: Ken Jacques

And what's lurking in those storybook woods? A terrific live orchestra! Under the direction of conductors Amy Liu and Nina Gilbert, the musicians include Joe Kao on keys, Savanna Dunaway on violin, Diana Welch on viola, Michael Moore on cello, Trish Schenkelberg on flute and piccolo, John Guidarelli on bassoon, Joel Giese on trumpet, and Adam Larocca on percussion. Hats off to Coronado Playhouse for putting together an orchestra of this size. Many theatres would envy it, and the music sounds wonderful throughout. Music direction by Desha Crownover and Joe Kao allows Sondheim’s score to shine, while Cole Atencio’s sound design keeps everything crisp and clear. Stage managers Gaby Mendoza and Kyle Waterman also deserve credit for keeping this production's many moving parts, props, and cues on track over its two-hour-and-40-minute runtime.

In his director’s notes, McCarty recalls seeing Into the Woods for the first time in college. My first encounter was through a Junior Theatre production, and the fact that both of our experiences were in educational theatres says something about the versatility and imagination of this show. It can introduce younger audiences to the magic of musical theatre while offering plenty of wit, wisdom, and wonderfully complicated storytelling for those who have been wandering through its woods for years.

Coronado Playhouse keeps that imagination and whimsy alive in a production filled with humor, strong performances, and a storybook setting worth exploring. So take a look in a book, and venture into the Woods before it closes November 22.

How To Get Tickets

Into the Woods is playing at Coronado Playhouse through November 22nd. For ticket and showtime information, go to coronadoplayhouse.org

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