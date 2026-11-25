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Few things are more combustible than a cabin full of friends, complicated identities, questionable decisions, and a variety of secrets and half-truths that some know and some don’t. Catya McMullen’s Arrowhead happily tosses all of that into the woods, delivering a fast-paced farcical dramedy that is equal parts ridiculous, provocative, and bittersweet.

The play pokes at some prickly questions surrounding sexuality, feminism, identity, and who gets to define belonging in the queer community, but it doesn't arrive with a lecture or neatly packaged answers. Instead, it lets a group of imperfect people stumble, flirt, argue, and occasionally make things spectacularly worse.

Gen (Annelise Schultz-Salazar) is a lesbian who lives with her girlfriend, Lily (Angelynne “Ajay” Pawaan), in the city. But as the play opens, Gen is instead in a mountain cabin with her closest friends: Stacy (Becca Myers), a mom with a toddler and two twin babies at home; Cam (Lindsay Coryne), who is part of Gen’s chosen family unit; and Maggie (Taylor Renee Henderson), a friend who is a crafter open to love but seems to find it in all the wrong people. The weekend is intended to offer a little privacy, support, and space to sort through a personal situation. Namely, that Gen is having a medical abortion and trying to keep it a secret from Lily, while also processing how she got in this situation.

L-R Taylor Renee Henderson Lindsay Coryne Annelise Salazar Becca Myers _Photo Credit Andrea Agosto

Meanwhile, Stacy’s brother Levi (Michael DiRoma) shows up at the family cabin unannounced to grieve his girlfriend breaking up with him, and his friend Brody (Lester Isariuz) comes along to help keep the mood light. With more people entering the orbit, privacy becomes an ambitious goal, and the weekend quickly becomes a comedy of complications.

The ensemble is a particular strength, with chemistry that makes this group feel like people who have genuinely been orbiting one another for years, even when they aren't necessarily each other's closest friends. Myers and DiRoma have a wonderfully funny and genuine sibling dynamic, while Coryne and Schultz-Salazar establish the easy familiarity of chosen family.

Schultz-Salazar brings a naturalness to Gen, who is navigating uncertainty in who she believed she always was, who she is now, and uncertainty in her relationships, both platonic and romantic, as she moves forward. Myers bubbles over with anxious, comedic, bossy older-sister energy as Stacy, and Henderson brings a vivacious presence mixed with vulnerable sensitivity to Maggie. Coryne is particularly adept at cool confidence and clear, to-the-point communication, which nicely counters the play’s increasingly absurd moments.

DiRoma’s Levi is a sensitive overthinker and a romantic dreamer, while Isariuz’s Brody is wonderfully funny, as the one person not taking the weekend’s increasingly ridiculous developments too seriously. Angelynne “Ajay” Pawaan rounds out the ensemble with a satisfying comic payoff.

Directed by Sherri Eden Barber, Arrowhead balances its farcical antics with moments of genuine consideration, never entirely losing sight of the emotional stakes beneath the chaos. Nicholas Ponting’s detailed cabin set establishes a cozy retreat that becomes the perfect backdrop for the unraveling, complemented by Claire Peterson’s costumes, Oleander “Oz” Zeissig’s lighting and Coleman Ray Clark’s sound design.

McMullen isn't afraid to complicate familiar narratives about coming out, acceptance, and inclusion, asking audiences to consider how identity is defined and who gets to claim a place in a community. The play's willingness to poke, prod, and occasionally blow up assumptions is balanced by humor that keeps things moving, and more heartfelt moments that give the characters room to be more than punchlines.

Arrowhead embraces the messiness of chosen family, where imperfect people, questionable decisions, and uncomfortable conversations somehow add up to a sense of belonging. Not everyone leaves the weekend unscathed, but at least nobody has to go it alone.

How To Get Tickets

Arrowhead is playing through December 6th at Diversionary Theatre. For ticket and showtime information, go to diversionary.org/arrowhead

Photo Credit: Diversionary Theatre

The race is on for the San Diego Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HAIRSPRAY Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 11% 2 COME FROM AWAY Moonlight Amphitheatre 9% 3 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Moonlight Amphitheatre 9% 4 THE WULFEATER Tenth Avenue Arts Center 9% 5 THE CHER SHOW Moonlight Amphitheatre 7% Best Play 1 AIRNESS Loud Fridge Theatre Group 12% 2 PURPOSE La Jolla Playhouse 11% 3 BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 7% 4 THE WOLVES 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 7% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES The Old Globe 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Moonlight Amphitheatre 21% 2 San Diego Musical Theatre 9% 3 Cygnet Theatre 8% 4 La Jolla Playhouse 8% 5 The Old Globe 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Aiden Granum - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Moonlight Amphitheatre 18% 2 Gaby Ritter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 8% 3 Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER Tenth Avenue Arts Center 6% 4 Mia Ukegawa - SEUSSICAL Ovation Theatre 6% 5 Van Angelo - RENT Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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