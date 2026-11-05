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Photos: First Look at GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse

The production has extended through December 13th, 2026.

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Get a first look at La Jolla Playhouse's world-premiere musical GRIM, with book by Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, music and lyrics by Petro AP, Scott Hoying, Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and direction by Sammi Cannold. The production will now run through December 13 in the Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Theatre. For tickets and information, visit lajollaplayhouse.org.

GRIM is an irreverent, hilarious and heartbreaking world-premiere musical that celebrates life…and death. After 300,000 years collecting souls, the Grim Reaper is retiring, and his daughter Diana must pass a simple test to take over. That is, until she unexpectedly falls for dorky human Josh, and the beautiful chaos of humanity, planet Earth…and the DMV. If she loves life, can Diana be in charge of ending it? Led by director Sammi Cannold (How to Dance in Ohio), the accomplished creative team includes musical comedy trailblazers Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, with songwriters Petro AP (Reneé Rapp, One Direction) and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix) and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton). With GRIM's infectious score, delightfully cheeky humor, and piercing insights, expect to laugh, cry, and be deeply moved.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is currently led by Artistic Director Jessica Stone and Managing Director Debby Buchholz. La Jolla Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 133 world premieres, commissioning 70 new works, and sending 38 productions to Broadway, garnering a total of 44 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.

Photo Credit: Rich Soublet II

Photos: First Look at GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse — photo 1 of 6


Akshara Gunda as "Diana," Julio Rey as "Mort" and Mateo Lizcano as "Josh" with cast members in La Jolla Playhouse's world-premiere musical GRIM

Photos: First Look at GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse — photo 2 of 6


Julio Rey as "Mort" and Akshara Gunda as "Diana" with cast members in La Jolla Playhouse's world-premiere musical GRIM

Photos: First Look at GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse — photo 3 of 6


Akshara Gunda as "Diana" in La Jolla Playhouse's world-premiere musical GRIM

Photos: First Look at GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse — photo 4 of 6


Mateo Lizcano as "Josh" in La Jolla Playhouse's world-premiere musical GRIM

Photos: First Look at GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse — photo 5 of 6


Julio Rey as "Mort" with cast members in La Jolla Playhouse's world-premiere musical GRIM

Photos: First Look at GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse — photo 6 of 6


Paolo Montalban (center) as "Grim" with cast members in La Jolla Playhouse's world-premiere musical GRIM

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