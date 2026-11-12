My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: 200+ Local Dancers Audition for Scholarships & Awards in San Diego
Participants competed for recognition and the chance to advance to the YAGP Finals in Tampa, Florida, April 26–May 2, 2027.
The San Diego semi-finals were part of YAGP's 2027 season, giving young dancers the opportunity to showcase their artistry and technical skills in classical ballet and contemporary dance. Participants competed for recognition and the chance to advance to the YAGP Finals in Tampa, Florida, April 26–May 2, 2027, where talented dancers from around the world will gather for performances, scholarships, and professional opportunities. Check out photos below!
Among the weekend's standout performers, 15-year-old McKinzie Namauleg of R & K Classical Ballet Academy received the Senior Grand Prix, while Lena Hatanaka (15) of Davey Dance Studio took first place in Senior Classical Dance and Lauryn Alexander (16) of The Collective PHX won Senior Contemporary Dance. In the Junior Division, Amy Li (13) of Li's Ballet Studio won first place in Classical Dance, while Rhauri Samuels (14) of Gateway Classical Ballet topped the Contemporary Dance category. Gateway Classical Ballet also earned first place in the ensemble category for Emergence, and R & K Classical Ballet Academy received the Outstanding School Award.
The distinguished jury included Evelyn Cisneros, Director of Ballet West Academy; Erica Fischbach, Director of Colorado Ballet Academy; and Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet, among others.
As the world's largest global network of dance scholarship and education, YAGP reaches more than 15,000 young dancers annually, connecting emerging talent with prestigious ballet schools and companies. Beyond the competition itself, YAGP provides training, mentorship, and exposure to the international ballet community, helping young performers take important steps toward professional careers.
Following San Diego, YAGP's U.S. tour heads to Chicago, November 14–15, before resuming in January with stops across the country. The organization will return to San Diego for additional semi-finals in February and March 2027, offering more Southern California dancers the opportunity to participate.
Photo Credit: LK Studio
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