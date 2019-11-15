Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe

The Old Globe's 22nd annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! opens Friday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. The holiday musical will run through December 29 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Previews began November 10. The Grinch is directed by James Vásquez, with book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.

Tickets start at $29.00 for adults and $19.00 for children (17 years and under). Children under the age of three will be admitted to 11:00 a.m. performances only, which are open to all ages. At the 11:00 a.m. performances only, children under the age of two are free but must occupy the same seat and sit on the lap of a parent or guardian in attendance. Regardless of age, each audience member, including babes in arms, must have a ticket to be admitted into the theatre. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 22nd incredible year, the family favorite features the songs "Santa for a Day," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and "Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze)," the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.





