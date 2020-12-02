Orange County School of the Arts Presents Line-Up of Virtual Performances

In the spirit of creativity, collaboration and reimagination, Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) announces a line-up of virtual performances featuring its Integrated Arts, Musical Theatre and Popular Music conservatories. Each set to premiere on Friday, December 11, these three original productions feature the talents of more than 300 OCSA students from grades seven through 12.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place and OCSA students virtually attending school since March, OCSA's arts conservatories needed to tap their creativity and find ways to develop their fall productions -- from rehearsing together through video conference and filming footage from their own homes to visiting the school's campus in small groups to safely film or record music, all the while following strict CDC and OCSA safety guidelines.

The featured conservatory productions and show times include:

Integrated Arts Conservatory presents "Crazy for Gershwin" (View Flyer)

Friday, December 11-13 | 7 p.m.

Integrated Arts high school students have created an innovative, exciting collaboration in celebration of American composers, the Gershwin brothers. The conservatory's marvelous scriptwriters, dancers, singers, actors and videographers have written an original work encompassing the timely music of George and Ira Gershwin set in the style of a radio talk show. Guests are invited to enjoy classic songs like, "I've Got Rhythm," "Embraceable You" and "You Can't Take That Away from Me" during this original Gershwin musical revue.

Musical Theatre Conservatory presents "10th Street Follies" (View Flyer)

Friday, December 11 -13 | 6 p.m.

Tenth Street is the heart and soul of Orange County School of the Arts. It is a space on campus where students congregate, communicate, celebrate, protest, dance and connect. In celebration of that space and in the spirit of community, connection and compassion, the Musical Theatre Conservatory wanted to find a way to include every student who wants to be in a musical theatre production. A cast of more than 150 students partnered with a diverse collection of faculty advisers, mentors and alumni to create this once-in-a-lifetime musical event. The production features a variety of musical renditions of pop, rock, R&B, musical theatre and other songs by artists such as The Beatles, Elton John, En Vogue, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and more.

Popular Music Conservatory presents "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder" (View Flyer)

Friday-Saturday, December 11-12 | 7 p.m.

Featuring the Popular Music Conservatory's middle and high school programs, the conservatory's fall virtual production highlights the impactful life and musical works of Stevie Wonder. The collaborative performance involves approximately 140 students from the following OCSA groups: Black Student Union, Digital Media Conservatory, Film & Television Conservatory, Commercial Dance Conservatory, student horn sections from The Garn Family Jazz Studies Program, and a student string quartet from the Strings & Orchestra Program.

"We are so proud of the students, teachers, mentors and alumni who helped bring these original productions to life. Each is a testament to the OCSA community's incredible dedication to the arts and overall resilience and commitment to making the most of these unprecedented times," said Dean of Arts Maria Lazarova of Orange County School of the Arts. "And while in normal times our students would be able to perform live and on the stages of our campus theaters, presenting these productions in a virtual platform provides a unique opportunity for family, friends and others to be able to watch our talented students from the comforts of their own homes."

All virtual performances are free to watch with a suggested donation. To attend a virtual performance, guests should reserve their tickets through the OCSA Box Office at www.ocsarts.net/BoxOffice.

