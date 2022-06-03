OUT ON A LIMB Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre This Month
Talented directors, designers, and actors will be bringing 4 new plays to life at Scripps Ranch Theatre on June 24, 25 and 26.
Scripps Ranch Theatre concludes their 42nd Season with the return of the dynamic Out On A Limb - New Plays From America's Finest City, a festival featuring brand-new original short plays. Founded by Robert May and SRT in 2011, this program has been an important and exciting way for playwrights to get their new work produced. Robert is back as Festival Producer after a 4 year hiatus and, along with co-producer Dani DeCarlo and a host of talented directors, designers, and actors will be bringing 4 new plays to life at Scripps Ranch Theatre on June 24, 25 and 26. Friday/Saturday 8pm, Sunday 2pm. https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/out-on-a-limb/
Founder, Co-Producer, and Artistic Director of the festival, Robert May, shares "When I started OOAL - New Plays from America's Finest City at Scripps Ranch Theatre back in 2011 - I envisioned helping playwrights in California find a place that would be a source of help in developing and producing their new work. I left after 7 years feeling as if I had accomplished my goal but also very tired! Now, after a 4 year personal hiatus (and 2 years of a pandemic break for OoaL), I am happy to work with my wonderful co-producer Dani DeCarlo to continue SRT's goal of providing support to playwrights and to present brand new work to the public. For the first time we are producing 4 new one-act plays instead of 3, ranging from beautiful to dark to very funny. This year is sure to be one of the best for OoaL!"
The 4 new winning plays that will be produced in the 2022 Out On A Limb - New Plays From America's Finest City are:
Chameleon, by Raegan Payne
Directed by Samy Occhino
Featuring Gina Cioffi and Serina Estrada
God is having a crisis of confidence
Go Fish, by Thomas J. Misuraca
Directed by Yolanda Franklin
Featuring Alyce Smith Cooper, Gary Tallaksen and Portia Gregory
Julie's fears about her elderly mother living alone worsen when she finds her playing morbid games with a friend
Fidelity, by Marilyn Harris Kriegel
Directed by Don Loper
Featuring Fred Harlow, Cristyn Chandler, Jillian Jones, Dillon Hoban & Jeffrey Jones
You can't imagine how complicated the truth actually is
We Lovers, by Christian St. Croix
Directed by James P. Darvas
Featuring Jaden Guerrero, Ray-Anna Renee, Liliana Talwatte, & JaVon Clarke
An unlikely group of people meet in a lush Balboa Park clearing to tell their most fantastical and cinematic love stories
Tickets online at https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/tickets/ or contact SRT Patron Services Manager (and OOAL Co-Producer) Dani DeCarlo, at 858-395-0573.