OUT ON A LIMB Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre This Month

Scripps Ranch Theatre concludes their 42nd Season with the return of the dynamic Out On A Limb - New Plays From America's Finest City, a festival featuring brand-new original short plays. Founded by Robert May and SRT in 2011, this program has been an important and exciting way for playwrights to get their new work produced. Robert is back as Festival Producer after a 4 year hiatus and, along with co-producer Dani DeCarlo and a host of talented directors, designers, and actors will be bringing 4 new plays to life at Scripps Ranch Theatre on June 24, 25 and 26. Friday/Saturday 8pm, Sunday 2pm. https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/out-on-a-limb/

Founder, Co-Producer, and Artistic Director of the festival, Robert May, shares "When I started OOAL - New Plays from America's Finest City at Scripps Ranch Theatre back in 2011 - I envisioned helping playwrights in California find a place that would be a source of help in developing and producing their new work. I left after 7 years feeling as if I had accomplished my goal but also very tired! Now, after a 4 year personal hiatus (and 2 years of a pandemic break for OoaL), I am happy to work with my wonderful co-producer Dani DeCarlo to continue SRT's goal of providing support to playwrights and to present brand new work to the public. For the first time we are producing 4 new one-act plays instead of 3, ranging from beautiful to dark to very funny. This year is sure to be one of the best for OoaL!"



The 4 new winning plays that will be produced in the 2022 Out On A Limb - New Plays From America's Finest City are:

Chameleon, by Raegan Payne

Directed by Samy Occhino

Featuring Gina Cioffi and Serina Estrada

God is having a crisis of confidence

Go Fish, by Thomas J. Misuraca

Directed by Yolanda Franklin

Featuring Alyce Smith Cooper, Gary Tallaksen and Portia Gregory

Julie's fears about her elderly mother living alone worsen when she finds her playing morbid games with a friend

Fidelity, by Marilyn Harris Kriegel

Directed by Don Loper

Featuring Fred Harlow, Cristyn Chandler, Jillian Jones, Dillon Hoban & Jeffrey Jones

You can't imagine how complicated the truth actually is

We Lovers, by Christian St. Croix

Directed by James P. Darvas

Featuring Jaden Guerrero, Ray-Anna Renee, Liliana Talwatte, & JaVon Clarke

An unlikely group of people meet in a lush Balboa Park clearing to tell their most fantastical and cinematic love stories

Tickets online at https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/tickets/ or contact SRT Patron Services Manager (and OOAL Co-Producer) Dani DeCarlo, at 858-395-0573.