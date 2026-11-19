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Scripps Ranch Theatre will continue its Season 47 with the play Murder For Two, written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair. Directed by AJ Knox, the production runs January 21 - February 13, 2027 on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. There are preview performances on Thursday, January 21st and Friday January 22nd at 7:30pm and Press Opening is Saturday, January 23rd at 7:30pm. There is an added 2pm matinee on February 6th.

The cast includes Cody Bianchi (The Suspects and Other Characters) and Maybelle Shimizu (Marcus).

Gun shots ring out at a surprise birthday party, and music, mayhem and murder ensue. In this hilarious homage to old-fashioned vaudeville murder mysteries of the 1940s, two performers tackle13 characters – a small-town detective, many suspects, and a few unhelpful helpers – playing the piano throughout the entire madcap performance. The eager but inexperienced detective must solve the mystery. Will they succeed, or will they strike a sour note? This physical, flamboyant, musical comedy will make you smile and laugh until your face hurts.

Director A.J. Knox shared “This is my second visit to the home of Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney on the night of his murder, and I couldn't be more excited. I first directed Murder for Two in 2020--just before the world shut down--at New Village Arts in Carlsbad. Now, I have the chance to return to the scene of the crime, this time at Scripps Ranch Theatre. The show is jam-packed with kooky characters and musical mayhem: Maybelle Reynoso plays the would-be-detective on the case, Cody Bianchi plays over a dozen different suspects, and they both play the piano throughout. Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair have crafted a lovingly tongue-in-cheek tribute to Agatha Christie, screwball comedies, and Broadway musicals, and I can't wait for SRT audiences to experience this sidesplittingly funny two-hander for themselves, featuring two unbelievably talented performers.”

The race is on for the San Diego Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Moonlight Amphitheatre 13% 2 COME FROM AWAY Moonlight Amphitheatre 9% 3 THE WULFEATER Tenth Avenue Arts Center 7% 4 HAIRSPRAY Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 7% 5 BEGIN AGAIN The Old Globe 7% Best Play 1 PURPOSE La Jolla Playhouse 12% 2 AIRNESS Loud Fridge Theatre Group 10% 3 THE WOLVES 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 10% 4 AUDITION SIDES Riot Productions 6% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES The Old Globe 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Moonlight Amphitheatre 22% 2 San Diego Musical Theatre 13% 3 Cygnet Theatre 7% 4 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 6% 5 Ovation Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Aiden Granum - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Moonlight Amphitheatre 25% 2 Gaby Ritter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 12% 3 Van Angelo - RENT Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 6% 4 Mia Ukegawa - SEUSSICAL Ovation Theatre 5% 5 Jack Stoler - MEAN GIRLS Moonlight Amphitheatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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