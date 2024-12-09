Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW San Diego Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erica Kahn - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 13%

Lauren Pym - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 11%

Xavier J. Bush - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 8%

Alyssa 'Ajay' Junious - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 6%

Bill Burns - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 6%

Natalie Iscovich - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Sean Boyd/Alana Marshall - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

Luke harvey jacobs - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 5%

Dana Solimando - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Maya Juarez - NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 4%

Brooke Aliceon - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 4%

Amber St. James - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 3%

Xavier J. Bush - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Susie Dycus - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 3%

Darrell’s Grand Moultrie - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 3%

Jill Gorie - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

JENNIFER RIAS - TOOTSIE - Moonlight 3%

Candace Carbajal - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Tony Quintero, Megan Tafolla, Sean Memije, Verenice Meza Sofia Salgado - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 2%

Brooke Aliceon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%

Kayla Rene - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 2%

Jimmy Locust - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheatre 2%

Nicolas Castillo - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 1%

Noa Barankin - RHYTHM DELIVERED - Centro Cultural de la Raza 1%

Talitha Frame - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chong Mi Land - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 10%

Shirley Pierson - NATASHA PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 9%

Kelly Dempsey & Karen Moreland - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 8%

Tracy Dorman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 6%

Chong Mi Land - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

Chanel Mahoney - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 5%

Ky Grasser - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 5%

Janet Pitcher - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Janet Pitcher - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Megan Goyette - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

Alisha Kassel Jurgenson - HELLO, DOLLY! - Patio Playhouse 4%

Kelly Dempsey & Tiffany LaMarche - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 4%

Zoë Trautmann - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

Dominique fawn hill - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 4%

Heather Megill - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Sunshine Brooks Theater 3%

Emily Carter - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Jemima Dutra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamb’s Players Theatre 3%

Heather Reba - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Marcene Drysdale - VANITY FAIR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Pam Stompoly-Ericson - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Jemima Dutra - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Jemima Dutra - THE EVOLUTION OF CALPURNIA TATE - Lamb’s Players Theatre 1%

Jemima Dutra - CALPURNIA TATE - Lambs players theatre 1%

Jemima Dutra - RESPECT - Lamb’s players theatre 1%

Regan Mckay - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 43%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 19%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheater 15%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - Centro Cultural de la Raza 10%

DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 7%

RESONANCE - Ballet Collective San Diego 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Sean Barnett - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 19%

Pamela Laurent - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 11%

Xavier J. Bush - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Leigh Scarritt - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 6%

Kat Hansen - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 6%

Jessica Cosentino - SWEENEY TODD - Junior Actors Company 5%

Sean Boyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

Kandace Crystal - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 5%

Jamie Torcellini - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 5%

Frankie Errington - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

Sean Murray - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 4%

T.J. Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Brooke Aliceon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 3%

Omri Schein - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Kandace Crystal - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 2%

Tyler Tafolla - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

John Vaughan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

Kym Pappas - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Noelle Marion - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

Sherri Eden Barber - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 1%

Tyler Tafolla - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 1%

Geoffrey A. Cox - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

J. Scott Lapp - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 15%

Heather LaForge - LOVERS - Groundworks 9%

Arya Shahi - ENGLISH - The Old Globe 8%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 8%

Sideeq Heard - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 7%

AJ Knox - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 6%

Sharonfaith Horton - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre Company 6%

Desiree Clarke Miller - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 4%

Deborah Zimmer - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 4%

Ted Leib - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 4%

Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 3%

Michael Mizerany - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Rachel Mink - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 3%

Kerry Meads - THE IMPORTANCE IF BEING EARNEST - Lamb’s players theatre 3%

Phil Johnson - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Brent Stringfield - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

Phil Johnson - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Jasmine Bracey - INTIMATE APPAREL - North Coast Repertory Theater 2%

Brent A. Stringfield - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

Michael Mizerany - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Geoffrey A. Cox - THE ISLAND OF ANYPLACE - Patio Playhouse 2%

Deborah Zimmer - INSPECTING CAROL - PowPac 2%

Chris Williams - CHAPATTI - Scripps Ranch Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 17%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 8%

THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 8%

LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 6%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 6%

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS - The Old Globe 5%

PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 4%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Moonlight Amphitheater 4%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 3%

35MM - Trinity Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 2%

HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 2%

LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%

TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 1%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 1%

WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 1%

MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 1%

FAT HAM - The Old Globe 1%

IN PIECES - Diversionary Theatre 1%

THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Sanderlin - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 10%

Mike Billings - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 8%

Dawn Jang - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 8%

Erik Montierth - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 7%

Matt Novatny - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 6%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Mashun Tucker - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 4%

Tyler Sanderlin - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 4%

Coleman Ray Clark - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Annelise Salazar - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Annalise Salazar - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Colby Freel - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Rob Denton - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 3%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Josh Olmstead - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Shaun Lim - AMERICAN IDIOT - Wildsong Productions 2%

Shaun Lim - LIZZIE - Wildsong Productions 2%

Deborah Zimmer - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Curtis Mueller - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Annelise Salazar & Colby Freel - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Curtis Mueller - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Tyler Sanderlin - DANCELAND - Tafolla Productions 2%

Deborah Zimmer - PRINCESS WHATSERNAME - Patio Playhouse 2%

Sammy Webster - CLEOPATRA - Moxie Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Scott Gregory - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 9%

Lyndon Pugeda - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 9%

Leigh Scarritt - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 9%

Lyndon Pugeda - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Stage Productions 8%

Patrick marion - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 7%

Lyndon Pugeda - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Michael Anthony - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 6%

G. Scott Lacey - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamb’s players theatre 5%

Elan McMahan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 5%

Leigh Scarritt - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Scott Gregory - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 5%

Benjamin Goniea - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 4%

E. Reneé Gamez - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 4%

Korrie Yamaoka - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Marc Akiyama - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Randi rudolph - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Duane Benjamin - MOTOWN: THE GROOVE THAT CHANGED AMERICA - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 2%

Stephen Johnson - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Nova Charle - A CHORUS LINE - Star 2%



Best Musical

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 16%

PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 8%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 6%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 5%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 5%

UNDERSTANDING LEWIS - J Company 5%

LES MISERABLES - Junior Actors Company 5%

JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego junior Theater 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 3%

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS - The Old Globe 3%

SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Wildsong Productions 2%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 2%

TL; DR THELMA LOUISE DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%

RIDE - The Old Globe 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY AND JUNE - La Jolla Playhouse 1%

FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Benji Katzke - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 8%

Sophia Chan - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 6%

MAARI MORISSETTE - SWEENEY TODD - Junior Actors Company 5%

Ali Nelson - 13 THE MUSICAL - SDMT 5%

Nicholas Alexander - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 5%

ELLIA SAMOURIS - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 4%

Tyler J Sanderlin - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 3%

Connor Boyd - I LOVE YOU BECAUSE - Trinity Theatre Company 3%

Zane Camacho - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 3%

Emina Serdarevic - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 3%

Autumn Lowe - CARRIE:THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 3%

Eli Pletner - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego Junior Theater 3%

MAARI MORISSETTE - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Tyler J Sanderlin - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

Aneesa Ali - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Camryn Tucker - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 2%

Kurt Norby - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 2%

Randy Christopher Castillo Jr - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 2%

Benji Katzke - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wildsong Productions 2%

Samantha Harris - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 2%

Drew Bradford - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Alex Finke - RIDE - The Old Globe 2%

Esme Birndorf - ALICE BY HEART - Wildsong Productions 2%

Adelaida Martinez - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 2%

Andy Reynolds - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Adriana Cuba - THIS BITCH - Diversionary Theatre 9%

Daniel Patrick Russell - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 8%

Duncan Engel - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 8%

Allison Spratt Pearce - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 7%

Kiara Hudlin - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

Amy Hypnerowski - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 4%

Erica Marie Weisz - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Taylor Henderson - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Dennis Peters - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

Drew Droege - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 3%

Bethany Slomka - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Mylinda Hull - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 3%

Eileen Bowman - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Tanner Vydos - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Travis Land - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Vince Campbell - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

Cody Dupree - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Alyssa Anne Austin - VANITY FAIR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Isa Fitzgibbons - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 2%

Adam Daniel - HAND TO GOD - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Felicia Boswell - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 2%

Brady Dalton Richards - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 2%

Justin Lang - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 2%

Dallas McLaughlin - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Durwood Murray - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%



Best Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 16%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 9%

WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 7%

HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 7%

FAT HAM - The Old Globe 7%

LOVERS - Groundworks 6%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre 6%

MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 5%

INSPECTING CAROL - PowPac 5%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 4%

ENGLISH - The Old Globe 3%

CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 3%

CHAPATTI - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - North Coast Repertory Theater 2%

LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

PLAZA SUITE - Star Theatre 2%

HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

STEW - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Herman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 11%

Scott Gregory - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 9%

Scott Gregory - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 8%

Alyssa Kane - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 7%

Stephen Gifford - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Paul Tate dePoo III - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 5%

Dennis Floyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

Reiko Huffman - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 4%

Paul Tate Depoo III - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 4%

Yi-Chien Lee - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Geoffrey A. Cox - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 3%

Christopher Scott Murillo - DOUBT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Reiko Huffman - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Michael Wogulis - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 3%

George Gonzalez - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 3%

Yi Chien-Lee - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Dixon Fish - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Reiko Huffman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Yi Chien-Lee - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Matthew Herman - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Zach Elliot - 8 TRACK - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Sean fanning - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Lamb’s players 2%

Geoffrey A Cox - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 2%

Yi-Chien Lee - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Tony Cuccuzella - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erik Montierth - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 11%

Paul Durso - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 8%

Connor Boyd - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre 7%

Jon Fredette - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 7%

Connor Fine - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 7%

Matt Lescault Wood - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 7%

Andre Buck Jr. - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 6%

Eliza Vedar - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 5%

Marc Akiyama - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 4%

Tyler Tafolla - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 3%

Ethan Eldred - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Coleman Ray Clark - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 3%

Andre Buck Jr. - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 3%

Lindsay Jones - KING JAMES - The Old Globe 3%

Michael Mizerany - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Steven Leffue - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Steve Murdock - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Melanie Chen Cole - MS HOLMES AND MS WATSON APT 2B - The Old Globe 2%

Ted Lieb - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Evan Eason - INTIMATE APPAREL - North Coast Repertory Theater 2%

Paul Durso - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Steve Murdock - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chiara Mangiamele - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 7%

Anthony Carro - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Hunter Brooke - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

Connor Boyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

MAARI MORISSETTE - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

Charlie Ashcraft - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 4%

Justin Lee - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 3%

Eli Wood - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Allen Lucky Weaver - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 3%

Bethany Slomka - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Adelaida Maria Martinez - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

August Quini - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 3%

Tyler Tafolla - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Harris - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Lulu Stezzano - NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 3%

Brittany Carrillo - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 2%

Jasmine January - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Megan Carmitchel - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 2%

Taylor Henderson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Nora Benitez - ALICE BY HEART - Wildsong Productions 2%

Salima Gangani - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Ashley Perez - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Madeline Oakley - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 2%

Andy Ben Reynolds - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%

Priya Richards - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tirzah - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 10%

Berto Fernández - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 8%

Amira Temple - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 8%

Cassia Thompson - HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 7%

Chris Braden - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 5%

Alex Guzman - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 5%

Yvette Cason - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 5%

Dave Rivas - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 5%

Regina Fernandez - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Xavier Pacheco - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 4%

Nathan Madden - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Cody Dupree - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 4%

Christine Hewitt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Dallas McLaughlin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Melissa Fernandes - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Marley Bauer - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Devin Wade - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Kevin Phan - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Claudette Santiago - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

William BJ Robinson - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 2%

Reden Magtira - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Frank Guttiere - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 1%

Rebecca Crigler - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%

Peter Armado - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 1%

David Janisch - THE COCKTAIL HOUR - Trinity Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 23%

THE PROM - Ovation 10%

PETER PAN - Ovation 9%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 8%

UNDERSTANDING LEWIS - JCompany 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Trinity Theatre Company 7%

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego Junior Theater 6%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 6%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Luminary Arts 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wildsong Productions 3%

FOOTLOOSE - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

ABEBA AND THE TALL GRASS - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

PRINCESS WHATSERNAME - Patio Playhouse 2%

THE ISLAND OF ANYPLACE - Patio Playhouse 1%

JUNGLE BOOK KIDS - Ovation Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

San Diego Musical Theater 21%

Ovation Theatre 10%

CCAE Theatricals 5%

Moonlight Amphitheater 5%

Junior Actors Company 5%

The Old Globe 5%

Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

New Village Arts 4%

Trinity Theatre Company 4%

Distanced Theatre Project 3%

JCC 3%

Groundworks Theatre 3%

Moxie Theatre 2%

Diversionary Theatre 2%

Patio Playhouse 2%

La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 2%

Wildsong Productions 2%

Luminary Arts 2%

Cygnet Theatre 2%

Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Onstage Playhouse 2%

OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%

SDMT 2%

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%



