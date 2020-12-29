LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! Coronado Playhouse Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in San Diego!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for San Diego:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Moonlight Ampitheatre, Vista Ca. 29%

Samantha Ginn 22%

Bill Doyle at SCPA 15%

Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 15%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 15%

PUFFS - The Eastern - 2019 11%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Handel's Gourmet Ice Cream (Carlsbad) 75%

Campfire (Carlsbad) 25%

Best Theatre Staff

Coronado Playhouse 39%

New Village Arts 28%

Moonlight Ampiteatre, Vista, CA 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

San Diego Junior Theatre 35%

Moonlight Youth Theatre, Vista Ca. 30%

Kids Act - New Village Arts 28%

Costume Design of the Decade

Amanda Quivey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 46%

Pam Stompoly-Ericson - GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts - 2020 24%

Elisa Benzoni - MARGIN OF ERROR - The Roustabouts - 2017 17%

Dancer Of The Decade

Trevor Rex - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - New Village Arts - 2019 63%

Celeste Lanuza - PETER PAN - Moonlight Amphitheater - 2016 37%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

AJ Knox - AVENUE Q - New Village Arts - 2018 43%

Kristianne Kurner - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - New Village Arts - 2019 28%

Colleen Kollar Smith - BIG RIVER - New Village Arts - 2016 16%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Justin Allen Slagle - PUFFS OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - The Eastern Theatre Group - 2019 23%

Melissa Coleman-Reed - MEN ON BOATS - New Village Arts - 2018 17%

Melissa Coleman-Reed - HAVING OUR SAY - New Village Arts - 2017 12%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Scott & Donna White 39%

Jack & Valerie Cumming 26%

Mark Coulombe 26%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Paul Canaletti - CLOUD TECTONICS - New Village Arts - 2018 38%

Curtis Mueller - MARGIN OF ERROR - The Roustabouts - 2017 33%

Paul Canaletti - MURDER FOR TWO - New Village Arts - 2020 29%

Original Script Of The Decade

Samantha Ginn & AJ Knox - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - New Village Arts - 2019 24%

Aleta Barthell - NIGHT WITCHES - New Village Arts - 2019 22%

Phil Johnson and Omri Schein - WITHERING HEIGHTS - The Roustabouts - 2017 14%

Performer Of The Decade

Barron Henzel - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Coronado Playhouse - 2018 21%

Carina Velona - FREAKY FRIDAY - Moonlight Youth Theatre - 2019 13%

Anthony Zelig - MATILDA - Coronado Playhouse - 2020 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 20%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 15%

AVENUE Q - New Village Arts - 2018 14%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PUFFS - The Eastern - 2019 15%

THE 39 STEPS - Coronado Playhouse - 2017 14%

A JEWISH JOKE - The Roustabouts - 2018 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

Doug Cumming - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 24%

Jacob Sampson - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 20%

Chad Oakley - CABARET - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 15%

Sound Design of the Decade

Melanie Chen Cole - MEN ON BOATS - New Village Arts - 2018 61%

Matt Lescault-Wood - A JEWISH JOKE - The Roustabouts - 2018 15%

MaeAnn Ross - GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts - 2020 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Coronado Playhouse 40%

New Village Arts 31%

Moonlight Youth Theatre Company 16%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Jazzercise 48%

Shubert Organization 42%

The Sahm Foundation 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Eboni Muse - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 50%

Cashae Monya - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 30%

Jasmine January - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - New Village Arts - 2019 11%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Renee Berg - Star Repertory Theatre 40%

Kathy & Bill Deering 19%

The Roustabouts, Julie Ustin 19%