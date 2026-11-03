Kevin Cahoon to Star in EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW at The Old Globe

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The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show. The Scrooge parody, set in San Diego, is based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, and is written by Gordon Greenberg (Globe's Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors; Crime and Punishment, A Comedy; and The Heart of Rock & Roll) and Steve Rosen (Globe's Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors; Crime and Punishment, A Comedy; and The Other Josh Cohen) and directed by Greenberg. The six-week limited engagement plays at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, from November 20 to December 27.

San Diego has another show in its Christmas stocking with this fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. All the traditional elements of Dickens's A Christmas Carol are intact—including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future—but with a comic local twist. Audiences of all ages will cheer Ebenezer Scrooge's rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter—all set in “wintery” San Diego.

The cast for Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show includes Kevin Cahoon as Ebenezer Scrooge, Susana Cordón as Prudence Saint, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, Etc., Orville Mendoza as Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Charles, Mr. Fezzi, Etc., James Romney as Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Etc., and Jacque Wilke as Gertrude Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, Etc.

Understudies for Scrooge include Max Lorn-Krause as Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Etc.; Jake Millgard as Ebenezer Scrooge; and Alexis Van Eyken as Prudence Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, Etc. and Gertrude Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, Etc.

Joining Greenberg and Rosen as part of the creative team for the Globe's production of Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show are Adam Koch (Scenic Design), David I. Reynoso (Costume Design), Amanda Zieve (Lighting Design), Bart Fasbender (Sound Design), Kim Montelibano Heil, CSA (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).

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