Jasmine Papazian Directs LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At La Costa Canyon High School
Nearly a decade after playing Little Cosette on the same stage, Papazian will direct and choreograph the musical for LCC Theatre Lab’s Student Series.
At eight years old, Jasmine Papazian took the stage as Little Cosette in La Costa Canyon High School's production of LES MISERABLES. Nearly a decade later, she is stepping into the director's chair at the same theatre, bringing the beloved musical Little Shop of Horrors to life. Opening December 2, the production marks the second year of LCC Theatre Lab's Student Series, an educational initiative empowering students to lead theatrical productions from concept to curtain call.
A stage and screen performer since the age of four, with more than 50 stage productions to her credit, Papazian now takes on the dual role of director and choreographer. 'Directing this year has given me a new perspective on how different actors are and the different approaches they take toward making characters come to life,' said Papazian. 'It's been a gift watching everyone grow.' Under the mentorship of Artistic Director Brad Golden and Technical and Music Director Connor Fine, Papazian and Assistant Director Maya Chazen have collaborated with fellow students to transform the school's intimate Black Box Theater into the eccentric world of Skid Row.
Among the production's highlights is a larger-than-life Audrey II, the infamous carnivorous plant brought to life through the creativity and collaboration of students and parent volunteers. Featuring music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Little Shop of Horrors combines comedy, romance, and suspense with an unforgettable musical score. Beyond the stage, the production celebrates arts education, mentorship, student leadership and the remarkable possibilities that emerge when young artists are given the opportunity to lead.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on December 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 12, with an additional matinee at 2 p.m. on December 5. All performances will be held at La Costa Canyon High School’s Black Box Theater, located at 1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged due to limited seating. Purchase tickets here.
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