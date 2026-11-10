Interview: Vanessa Davis on Broadway San Diego at 50: More Than Just a Show

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There’s something special about coming home, especially when that homecoming coincides with a major milestone. The Outsiders, the Tony Award-winning musical that began its journey in San Diego before making its way to Broadway, returned last week, just as Broadway San Diego prepares to celebrate 50 years of bringing Broadway to the community. The timing feels just right. After all, as the familiar words from The Outsiders remind us, "Stay gold, Ponyboy." It's not a bad motto for a golden 50th anniversary,

For five decades, Broadway San Diego has brought some of the biggest names and productions in musical theatre to local audiences, helping shape the region's cultural landscape along the way. But its story is about more than the shows onstage. Through education programs, community partnerships, and initiatives that introduce new generations to theatre, the organization has worked to ensure Broadway has a future in San Diego, too.

Vanessa Davis, Vice President of Broadway San Diego, has been part of that story for 28 years. Having grown alongside the organization, she feels both the excitement and responsibility of helping guide it into its next chapter. "Broadway San Diego has deep roots in San Diego, and I feel honored to be part of its history and to carry it forward," she says. "I am also reminded that I have a responsibility to ensure we continue to find new ways to reach audiences."

Vanessa Davis, Vice President of Broadway San Diego

Photo credit Ken J

That commitment to the future is particularly evident in Broadway San Diego's extensive education initiatives. For Davis, building the next generation of theatre audiences means doing much more than simply getting students into seats. "It's about opening doors, showing them what's possible, and helping them see that there's a place for them in this industry, whether onstage, backstage, or in the audience."

The results speak for themselves. Nearly 2,000 students have participated in the Broadway San Diego Awards, and 30 have gone on to represent San Diego in New York at the Jimmy Awards. In 2022, local student Kendall Becerra brought home the program's highest honor, an especially exciting achievement for the San Diego theatre community.

2022 Jimmy Awards winner Kendall Becerra

But the organization's outreach extends well beyond its awards program. Thousands of students have connected with theatre through Scout patch programs, classroom visits, cast talkbacks, and behind-the-scenes opportunities. Through Broadway Bridges San Diego, which provides specially priced tickets for students, more than 1,600 students have attended their very first Broadway performance in just the past two years.

Broadway San Diego is also working to introduce students to the many career possibilities beyond performing. Its recently launched Shadow Program gives students the opportunity to spend time with a stage or production manager from a visiting national tour, offering a firsthand look at the work that makes a Broadway production happen. The organization has also partnered with the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle to help young people develop their skills as theatre reviewers through the SDTCC's Reviewers of Tomorrow program.

It's a natural extension of an organization that understands theatre's impact reaches far beyond the footlights. And sometimes, that impact comes full circle in a particularly exciting way.

BROADWAY SAN DIEGO AWARDS

L–R: Joey Landwehr, Bruno Dominguez Martinez, 2026 Broadway San Diego Award winners Teo Levy and Addison Nesbitt, Laila Varner, and Marcella Lee.

Photo credit: Andrea Van Wagner.

San Diego has been the birthplace of several productions that went on to Broadway and eventually returned as national tours. Davis points to Rent, Jersey Boys, Come From Away, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and, of course, The Outsiders as examples of that journey.

"San Diego is home to some incredible theatre, and it's exciting to see how work that starts here can go on to Broadway and eventually return to us as part of a national tour," she says.

The timing of The Outsiders' return feels especially appropriate as Broadway San Diego enters its milestone year. "There's something really special about seeing a show first come to life locally, then seeing it on a Broadway stage, and eventually welcoming it back home as a national tour," Davis says. "One of the things I appreciate most is that no matter how much a production evolves along the way, the heart of the show stays intact."

That sense of connection and evolution also reflects Davis's own journey. After 28 years in the performing arts, she still has moments when she realizes how fortunate she is to do what she loves.

"I genuinely feel so lucky to have built a life in the performing arts. Even after 28 years, I still have days with pinch-me moments," she says.

Growing up as a military brat, Davis was accustomed to change and new environments, which she believes helped prepare her for an industry where something new is always around the corner. "There's always a new show, a new season, or a new initiative with opportunities, plus, it never gets boring!"

When she first joined Broadway San Diego, Davis worked in service and sales, approaching the job primarily through the audience member's eyes. She wasn't just watching the show; she was paying attention to the entire guest experience. Over the years, her perspective broadened as she took on new responsibilities and opportunities, including becoming a Tony voter.

Today, she appreciates every element that goes into creating a production, from lighting and sound to costumes and choreography. While her understanding of theatre has expanded, that original focus on the audience remains central to her work.

As for the next 50 years, Davis is quick to give credit to the people who make Broadway San Diego what it is today. She describes the team as smart, energetic, passionate, and, perhaps most importantly, fun.

"Imagine spending your workday with a bunch of adult theatre kids who occasionally break into song," she says.

It sounds like a pretty good place to work, particularly when you're preparing to celebrate half a century of bringing Broadway to San Diego. There's still plenty of work ahead, but Davis is confident the organization has the right people in place to make the next chapter memorable. "The team is already hard at work planning some exciting things for our 50th Anniversary Season, which we’ll be announcing this spring. There’s a lot of work to do, and this is the right team to do it."

After 50 years of curtain calls, standing ovations, and unforgettable nights at the theatre, Broadway San Diego isn't simply celebrating where it's been. It's looking ahead to welcome San Diego audiences to all the stories still waiting to be told.

You can join Broadway San Diego in celebrating this milestone by enjoying any of their upcoming shows and cheering on the casts and crew! For information on Broadway San Diego shows and season tickets, go to www.Broadwaysd.com.

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